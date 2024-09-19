Is Arch Manning eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft?
With Arch Manning set for his first start for Texas Football and their loaded offense this weekend, there will be many NFL teams begging to select him in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Carolina Panthers have already benched Bryce Young. The New York Giants tried to make a move for Drake Maye this past year and are fed up with Daniel Jones. The Las Vegas Raiders had perhaps the worst quarterback battle of all-time.
All of these teams, however, will have to wait until 2026.
As the rule currently stands, a player must be three years removed from high school before they are eligible to enter the NFL Draft. Manning, however, is only a redshirt freshman with the Longhorns at this point. This means he is only in his second year removed from high school. He will, however, be eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft the following year.
This begs a great question about the practices of college football and early entry into the NFL Draft, especially with players now seeing so much money in Name, Image, and Likeness deals thrown around. If a player receives a high enough grade from the advisory board should they be allowed to declare early?
After what Manning did to UTSA in relief of Quinn Ewers last week, and what many anticipate he will do to Louisiana-Monroe this weekend, he may have the birds chirping.
Manning, however, will be back in Austin in 2025 as the rule currently stands. Much to the chagrin of the Giants, Panthers, and others.
— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI —
Undersized but not overlooked: Georgia LB Jalon Walker is a playmaker
CB Shavon Revel Jr. keeps shining on his way to becoming ECU's first ever top-20 pick
Revisiting the lopsided Bryce Young trade between the Bears and Panthers
The Carolina Panthers butchered Bryce Young's development from Day 1