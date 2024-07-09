Texas QB Arch Manning changes tune, will be in EA College Football 25
The nation awaits the arrival of EA College Football 25, set to be released next week, and Texas Football quarterback Arch Manning just gave gamers another element of excitement.
While Manning, the nephew of both Peyton and Eli Manning, originally stated that he was not interested in being in the video game to focus on football, he has changed his tune. In a video starring both him and Eli, the backup to Quinn Ewers announced that he will be in the game after all.
One would have to think that EA Sports had to have ponied up to a great deal of money to get Manning to agree to be in the video game. That last name carries weight among the college football faithful with both of his uncles setting records at their respective schools.
While Manning likely has to wait until 2025 to take over as the starter in Austin, you can play with him immediately in just one week.
