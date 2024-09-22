Arch Manning gets his NFL Draft stock started early with deep bomb to Isaiah Bond
Arch Manning is making his first start of his Texas Football career against Louisiana-Monroe, and he got the party started early with a deep bomb to potential 2025 NFL Draft first rounder Isaiah Bond.
While Manning is not draft-eligible this year, you just know quarterback-needy teams are looking at him closely as this year's class is seen as substandard. This first career start could be the foundation toward his run as a first round and potential first overall pick next year.
He started out a bit rocky against the Warhawks, throwing an interception early, but rebounded in his second drive. Manning connected with Bond for a massive 56-yard gain on the money deep down the field. This set up a touchdown for the Longhorns' offense.
The Longhorns now lead the game 7-0 as Manning has started 3-of-5 passing for 78 yards and an interception. We will keep you posted as the potential NFL Draft No. 1 pick in 2026 continues through his first career start.
