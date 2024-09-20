Arch Manning looking to build his NFL Draft stock early this weekend
Quarterback Arch Manning can't declare for the NFL Draft just yet, but he can begin constructing his narrative starting this weekend.
After filling in for potential first round pick Quinn Ewers last week in a blowout win against UTSA, a game where he dazzled, Manning is now set to make his first career start this weekend against Louisiana-Monroe. While Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has already gotten out in front of the media storm, declaring Ewers his starter indefinitely no matter how Manning plays, there will still be a ton of eyes on the nephew of two other first overall picks, Peyton and Eli.
In relief a week ago, Manning lit up the Roadrunners with both his arm and his legs. On just 12 pass attempts, Manning completed 9 of them for 223 yards and four touchdowns for the Longhorns. He did not stop there, adding another touchdown and 53 yards rushing to his day as well. In his first significant action of his career, Manning racked up five total touchdowns.
Not a bad start to a player who already has extraordinary hype surrounding him.
Just imagine how the hype train will take off if he goes out and lights up the Warhawks on Saturday, as he should. Manning will be mocked as the first overall pick in every 2026 NFL Draft mock draft from here until next fall. Pundits will argue that the NFL should let him declare early and that he'd go as the first overall pick in this year's class if he were allowed to declare.
But all Manning can do is control what he can control. If he does that against Louisiana-Monroe and in every other opportunity he gets this season while he backs up Ewers, Manning will find his 2026 NFL Draft stock in a strong place.
— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI —
Which 2024 NFL Draft pick leads NFL Offensive Player of the Year odds after Week 2?
NFL Draft expert expects Travis Hunter to be 2-way player early in career
Undersized but not overlooked: Georgia LB Jalon Walker is a playmaker
CB Shavon Revel Jr. keeps shining on his way to becoming ECU's first ever top-20 pick
The Carolina Panthers butchered Bryce Young's development from Day 1