Texas' Isaiah Bond might be faster than Xavier Worthy, NFL draft scouts 'buzzing'
The Texas Longhorns may soon need a new nickname: Speed U. Following in the footsteps of Xavier Worthy, Isiah Bond has the NFL draft community drooling over his world-class wheels.
In case you may have forgotten, Worthy, a first-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Draft, set an all-time record when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds during the combine last year.
With that information firmly in the forefront of your mind, here's a bombshell report from ESPN's Matt Miller: An NFL scout texted him recently, writing, "I think [Bond] might be faster than Xavier Worthy."
Miller also added his personal view, writing, "Bond has shown game-breaking speed, an ability to track the deep ball and a knack for creating yardage with the ball in his hands as a runner."
Recently, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian discussed Bond's "elite" speed.
"He's fast. He's definitely fast," Sarkisian said. "Everybody's got their own redeeming quality. And probably at the top of his list from a redeeming quality is he has elite speed. ... For us, he's made some big-time catches, some big-time plays. He's starting to become one of those guys. He catches a curl route, you hold your breath because he might spin out and go."
Bond spent two seasons at Alabama before transferring to Texas before the 2024 season. In his third season, the speedster is out-pacing his previous high marks catching 20 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns.
Bond is also dangerous on the ground. Here, you can just see how slow his peers seem by comparison as Bond rips around the corner with ease.
The NFL is definitely taking notice of Bond's speed. Most mock drafts have Bond being selected in Round 1, and at this point it seems a given that will play out in April when the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off.