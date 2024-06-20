Titans: First rounder JC Latham already has stranglehold on starting LT job
Becoming the second offensive tackle off the board behind only Joe Alt of the Los Angeles Chargers, the Tennessee Titans made JC Latham the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
And the former Alabama Crimson Tide left tackle has taken the bull by the horns since arriving in Nashville. Getting to work with one of the best-to-ever coach offensive linemen in Bill Callahan, Latham has solidified his spot along the Tennessee offensive line. According to ESPN's Turron Davenport, that hasn't stopped Latham from being a force even when he's not on the field:
"Latham quickly assumed the starting left tackle role and took all first-team reps during OTAs and minicamp. When he isn't out there, Latham can be seen cheering on his teammates and even giving pointers to some of the other rookies. The coaching staff has been most impressed with his work ethic as shown by his willingness to spend extra time after practice."- Turron Davenport, ESPN
His coaches have had nothing but praise for Latham as well, as his offensive coordinator Nick Holz has stated that his left tackle has the best energy on the team.
After a disasterous appearance from the Tennessee offensive line in 2023, they will need Latham and last year's first rounder Peter Skoronski to take hold of their posts and lead the trenches up front. And they seem up for the challenge.