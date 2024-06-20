NFL Draft

Titans: First rounder JC Latham already has stranglehold on starting LT job

It's not a shock to see a top-10 pick penned into a starting job, but it's cool to see a young man dominating early.

Cory Kinnan

Tackle JC Latham (55) runs through drills during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, May 29, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA
Tackle JC Latham (55) runs through drills during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, May 29, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA
Becoming the second offensive tackle off the board behind only Joe Alt of the Los Angeles Chargers, the Tennessee Titans made JC Latham the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

And the former Alabama Crimson Tide left tackle has taken the bull by the horns since arriving in Nashville. Getting to work with one of the best-to-ever coach offensive linemen in Bill Callahan, Latham has solidified his spot along the Tennessee offensive line. According to ESPN's Turron Davenport, that hasn't stopped Latham from being a force even when he's not on the field:

"Latham quickly assumed the starting left tackle role and took all first-team reps during OTAs and minicamp. When he isn't out there, Latham can be seen cheering on his teammates and even giving pointers to some of the other rookies. The coaching staff has been most impressed with his work ethic as shown by his willingness to spend extra time after practice."

Turron Davenport, ESPN
Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman JC Latham poses after being selected by the Tennessee Titans as the No. 7 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman JC Latham poses after being selected by the Tennessee Titans as the No. 7 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

His coaches have had nothing but praise for Latham as well, as his offensive coordinator Nick Holz has stated that his left tackle has the best energy on the team.

After a disasterous appearance from the Tennessee offensive line in 2023, they will need Latham and last year's first rounder Peter Skoronski to take hold of their posts and lead the trenches up front. And they seem up for the challenge.

