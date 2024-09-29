Titans swing for fences, take Jalen Milroe No. 1 overall in new 2025 NFL mock draft
The Tennessee Titans have taken a massive hack at solving their need at quarterback, selecting Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in a new 2025 NFL mock draft.
In a new mock for FanSided's NFL Spin Zone, Sayre Bedinger has the Titans selecting Milroe No. 1 overall. He alluded to the idea that Tennessee's coaching staff may be eager to work with a quarterback it chooses in 2025, rather than continue to try to fit Will Levis into their system. Milroe, on the other hand, offers tantalizing skills to build around.
"Jalen Milroe is an extremely dynamic playmaker at the QB position who would require patience but may be the most talented overall QB with the highest upside in this class, even if he may not be the most NFL-ready (Carson Beck, Shedeur Sanders). "
The jury is still not out on whether former second-round pick Will Levis is going to have a future in the NFL. The early returns are not promising, and Levis has thus far played like a bottom-five pro quarterback in 2024.
With that in mind it's hardly surprising to see mock drafts replacing the mayonnaise-loving athletic freak of nature. And given the way Milroe has played so far in 2024 for the Crimson Tide, it's nice to see the young man getting some recognition for his work.
There were questions about whether Milroe can play at a high enough level, consistently enough, to make it as an NFL quarterback. After watching what he did against Georgia in Week 5 of the college football season, that's no longer as much of a question. Milroe put the entire NFL draft class on notice with a brilliant performance we won't soon forget.
So far in 2024, Milroe has tallied 1,237 yards and 18 touchdowns in total offense. He has shown improvement this season compared to last, and if Milroe continues to shine like he did in Week 5 the rest of the season, he will be highly coveted when the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off in April.