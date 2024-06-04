Can T'Vondre Sweat prove the Titans right after draft day reach?
The Tennessee Titans had what many saw as one of the biggest reaches in the 2024 NFL Draft when they selected Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat with pick No. 38.
Sweat, despite winning the Outland Award for the best interior player in the nation in 2023, came into the draft with glaring concerns. There were concerns about the play-weight of Sweat, his offseason work ethic, and the DWI charge he picked up just two weeks before the draft. Regardless, the Titans felt comfortable pulling him in with a top-40 pick.
Can Sweat do enough as a rookie to prove the Tennessee brass right?
ESPN's Mike Clay foresees a ton of snaps for Sweat in his new 2024 NFL projections guide. However, what does Clay project that Sweat will do with those snaps? Estimated in his guide, Clay projects for Sweat to rack up a modest 35 tackles and two sacks as a rookie. Considering Sweat's role will be to predominantly anchor in against the run as a rookie, these numbers would not be too shabby in year-one.
However, the ball is in Sweat's court to lock in.