Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders both top-3 selections in new 2025 NFL Mock Draft

A new 2025 NFL Mock Draft pegs both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders as top-3 picks next April.

Oct 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; University of Colorado Buffaloes football players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter (R) watch during the third period between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
If there are two teammates hotter than Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, it's the biggest secret in the sports world today. Both of the Colorado Buffaloes stars are pegged as top-3 picks in a new 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

In his latest mock draft for Bleacher Report, NFL scribe Brent Sobleski has the Tennessee Titans selecting Hunter with the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. Two picks later, he has the Carolina Panthers selecting Sanders third overall to replace Bryce Young.

2025 NFL Mock Draft Top 10

Draft order/Team

Player/position

School

1. Tennessee Titans

Travis Hunter, cornerback

Colorado

2. New England Patriots

Tetairoa McMillan, wide receiver

Arizona

3. Carolina Panthers

Shedeur Sanders, quarterback

Colorado

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Will Johnson, cornerback

Michigan

5. New York Giants

Carson Beck, quarterback

Georgia

6. Denver Broncos

Mason Graham, defensive tackle

Michigan

7. Las Vegas Raiders

Cameron Ward, quarterback

Miami

8. Chicago Bears

Will Campbell, offensive tackle

LSU

9. Miami Dolphins

Malaki Starks, safety

Georgia

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Luther Burden, wide receiver

Missouri

Given the hype surrounding Hunter and Sanders, it's not surprising to see both of them getting this type of placement on mock drafts. It is a bit surprising to see the Titans taking a receiver, given the way Will Levis has been playing of late.

That being said, Hunter is clearly the best overall player of the 2025 NFL Draft class, and his dual-threat abilities make him even more valuable to an NFL team. He is the best wide receiver in the nation, and it could be argued that Hunter is also the best cornerback in college football today, no disrespect to Will Johnson intended.

Sanders has the potential to become an elite NFL quarterback given his traits. One draft guru recently called Sanders the "best pure passer" in the 2025 draft class. He also has shown remarkable toughness and a rare ability to play his best in the game's biggest moments.

There is plenty of time left in the 2024 college football season for both of these Colorado star athletes to cement their status as top NFL draft selections next April. If they both continue on their current path, it seems a given that both will be drafted in the top-10, if not much higher.

JESSE REED

Jesse Reed is a passionate and avid NFL fan, first and foremost. He has been a professional writer for more than a decade with experience as a Managing Editor at Sportsnaut, where he was featured on Yardbarker and MSN.com. Previously, Jesse was a breaking news writer/NFL analyst for Bleacher Report.

