Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders both top-3 selections in new 2025 NFL Mock Draft
If there are two teammates hotter than Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, it's the biggest secret in the sports world today. Both of the Colorado Buffaloes stars are pegged as top-3 picks in a new 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
In his latest mock draft for Bleacher Report, NFL scribe Brent Sobleski has the Tennessee Titans selecting Hunter with the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. Two picks later, he has the Carolina Panthers selecting Sanders third overall to replace Bryce Young.
2025 NFL Mock Draft Top 10
Draft order/Team
Player/position
School
1. Tennessee Titans
Travis Hunter, cornerback
Colorado
2. New England Patriots
Tetairoa McMillan, wide receiver
Arizona
3. Carolina Panthers
Shedeur Sanders, quarterback
Colorado
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
Will Johnson, cornerback
Michigan
5. New York Giants
Carson Beck, quarterback
Georgia
6. Denver Broncos
Mason Graham, defensive tackle
Michigan
7. Las Vegas Raiders
Cameron Ward, quarterback
Miami
8. Chicago Bears
Will Campbell, offensive tackle
LSU
9. Miami Dolphins
Malaki Starks, safety
Georgia
10. Cincinnati Bengals
Luther Burden, wide receiver
Missouri
Given the hype surrounding Hunter and Sanders, it's not surprising to see both of them getting this type of placement on mock drafts. It is a bit surprising to see the Titans taking a receiver, given the way Will Levis has been playing of late.
That being said, Hunter is clearly the best overall player of the 2025 NFL Draft class, and his dual-threat abilities make him even more valuable to an NFL team. He is the best wide receiver in the nation, and it could be argued that Hunter is also the best cornerback in college football today, no disrespect to Will Johnson intended.
Sanders has the potential to become an elite NFL quarterback given his traits. One draft guru recently called Sanders the "best pure passer" in the 2025 draft class. He also has shown remarkable toughness and a rare ability to play his best in the game's biggest moments.
There is plenty of time left in the 2024 college football season for both of these Colorado star athletes to cement their status as top NFL draft selections next April. If they both continue on their current path, it seems a given that both will be drafted in the top-10, if not much higher.