Travis Hunter stakes claim as top 2025 NFL Draft prospect with virtuoso performance vs Baylor
In case it wasn't already clear, Travis Hunter made it clear Saturday night in Boulder that he is the best overall prospect heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Colorado Buffaloes needed every ounce of energy and effort Hunter could produce in a nail-biter of an overtime game that saw them down for most of the game. He left it all on the field, playing nearly every snap on both sides of the ball, contributing at the highest level in both as well.
Defensively, Hunter was a dominating, physical presence for the Buffaloes. He made multiple NFL-level, open-field tackles where it was man-on-man and he was the only thing standing in the way of a big play for Baylor. And he made his opponents feel those tackles, delivering bone-crunching hits.
And with the win on the line, in overtime, it was of course Hunter who delivered the game-clinching forced fumble when he dislodged the ball inches from the goal line with a devastating tackle.
For most players, that kind of night would be worth celebrating. But Hunter isn't most players. And his exploits on the offensive side of the ball were just as important in this game. Delivering clutch catch after clutch catch -- often in the middle of two or three defenders -- Hunter led Colorado with seven catches for 130 yards.
It's important to remember that Baylor came into Saturday's game with the No. 1-ranked passing defense in the nation. The Bears had allowed just 75.7 yards per game through the air prior to Saturday's overtime loss.
They did a fine job of tangling up Hunter for much of the game, too. Until finally the future NFL draft pick had enough and exploded with some loud words on the sideline. On the next offensive possession of the game, Hunter caught passes for 46 and 31 yards, and the Buffaloes dormant offense finally sprung to life.
The NFL has a big decision to make about this kid. He is clearly an alpha, no matter if it's on offense or defense. Hunter has stated that he wants to play both sides of the ball as a pro. The team that selects him can double their value, making him one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.