Vikings: Dallas Turner already flashing moves that Danielle Hunter never had
The pass rush attack of the Minnesota Vikings is set to look vastly different than it did a year ago. Out with Danielle Hunter and Marcus Davenport, in with Jonathan Greenard and 2024 NFL Draft first round pick Dallas Turner.
And through minicamp as the Vikings head into the dead period before training camp, Turner has already left an impression on another former first round pick: left tackle Christian Darrisaw. As captured by ESPN's Kevin Seifert, Darrisaw saw something in Turner that he never saw in the pass rushers before him:
"The most notable moment came in a practice that was closed to reporters but was recounted by left tackle Christian Darrisaw. As Darrisaw described it, Turner put a spin move on another offensive lineman that was quicker than any of them had seen from four-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Danielle Hunter, who recorded 87.5 sacks in eight seasons with the Vikings before signing a free agent contract with the Texans this spring."- Kevin Seifert, ESPN
Those words cannot be taken lightly, coming from another former first round pick in Darrisaw, who was a definite snub not only from the Pro Bowl, but from an All-Pro nod a year ago.
While the Vikings paid a hefty price to acquire Turner, trading up twice in the first round, Turner has the chance to prove them right. While the value of the trades may never be praised, the Vikings will be happy to have landed an explosive, twitchy playmaker at the end of the day.
And after losing Hunter (even if they did sign Greenard), Turner has the chance to make an impact from his first day on the field.
