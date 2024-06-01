Expert expects J.J. McCarthy to keep Vikings afloat in 2024
While the Minnesota Vikings signed quarterback Sam Darnold to a deal worth up to $10 million in 2024, do not sleep on 2024 NFL Draft first rounder J.J. McCarthy to see the field as a rookie.
In fact, one ESPN expert expects McCarthy to take the majority of the Vikings' offensive snaps this season and do enough to keep them competitive in the NFC North. In his 2024 NFL projections guide, ESPN's Mike Clay remains more bullish on McCarthy than general consensus.
He projects the former Michigan quarterback to finish his rookie season with over 3,500 yards passing and 19 touchdowns in his rookie campaign. Clay projects McCarthy will add another 196 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as well. He does, however, estimate McCarthy will average almost an interception per game.
If the Vikings can get this level of production from McCarthy, however, they will feel much better about trading up one spot to secure his services after missing out on No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye. Can the national championship-winning quarterback prove to be the next franchise quarterback in Minnesota?