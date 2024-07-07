Vikings mourn the loss of fourth-round pick Khyree Jackson
Tragedy struck the Minnesota Vikings as 2024 NFL Draft fourth round pick Khyree Jackson was killed in a car accident on Saturday morning.
Jackson and two of his high school football teammates were struck by a driver, where alcohol was presumed to be the cause, causing their car to go off the road and hit multiple tree stumps. All three members in the car were killed in the accident.
Just drafted in the fourth round, Jackson had an NFL career in front of him after a long road from being a grocery store employee of the month, to playing junior college football, to Alabama, to Oregon. This is a tragic situation that Jackson's family and the Vikings have to now live with. In response, the Vikings have released statements on the loss of a young man whose life was taken way too soon.
Owners Mark and Zygi Wilf:
"We are deeply saddened by the news of Khyree's passing. Khyree had an extremely bright future ahead of him as a player, and it was clear he was dedicated to being a tremendous person who made a positive difference in people's lives. We are thinking about Khyree's family and friends and all members of the Minnesota Vikings following this devastating loss."
Head Coach Kevin O'Connell:
"I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches."
General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah:
"I am heartbroken by the loss of Khyree. As we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally. His story was one of resilience. He was taking steps to become the best version of himself not just for him, but for those who cared about and looked up to him. Khyree's personality captured every room he was in. I'm devastated that his life and everything he had in front of him has been cut short. My thoughts are with Khyree's family and friends, those who played with and coached him in college, and his teammates and coaches here at the Vikings."