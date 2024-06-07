Vikings: Sam Darnold taking nearly every first-team snap over J.J. McCarthy
The Minnesota Vikings traded up one spot in the 2024 NFL Draft to select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. It would appear, however, that they are in no rush to get him on the field as veteran quarterback Sam Darnold is seeing nearly every first-team reps through OTAs.
Not only that, but McCarthy is currently sitting third on the depth chart in Minnesota. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, McCarthy is currently nestled not only behind Darnold, but Nick Mullens as well:
After two days of minicamp, and with one final week of OTAs remaining, he's squarely behind veteran Sam Darnold on the depth chart. During the practices open to reporters, Darnold has taken nearly all of the first-team reps, and more often than not, veteran Nick Mullens has been the next quarterback to step in followed by McCarthy and then Jaren Hall.- Kevin Seifert of ESPN
Following the money, however, it is no surprise to see Darnold taking the first-team reps. The Vikings paid him $10 million this offseason during free agency. Following the money, it's pretty apparent they are dead set on letting McCarthy take as much time as he needs to learn.
If Darnold struggles, however, how long will it take for McCarthy to see the field in 2024?