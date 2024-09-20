Will Ashton Jeanty be only first-round RB in 2025 NFL Draft?
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is about to break a recent trend. He's well on his way to being selected in the top half of the 2025 NFL Draft, which hasn't been accomplished often in today's pro football landscape.
There have been just five running backs taken in the first round the past five NFL Draft cycles. Last year, no running back was selected until the second round. Three of the five running backs taken in the first round were selected 24th overall or lower.
Jeanty, with his electric playmaking abilities and hard-nosed running style, is set to join the likes of Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs as one of the rare early first-round selections at this position in recent years.
And if you believe Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Jeanty may be the only running back in the 2025 NFL Draft selected in Round 1. He was asked if he prefers Jeanty or Ollie Gordon II out of Oklahoma State as the top running back in the draft.
Right now, Jeanty is the only running back I feel comfortable saying is a first-round pick. I’m not giving up on Gordon by any means, but my concerns with him over the summer — mainly, his lack of physicality — remain key issues. They’re partly why he is averaging only 3.5 yards per carry in 2024. There is a clear gap between the two backs as prospects.- Dane Brugler - The Athletic
Through three games in the 2024 college football season, Jeanty has accumulated gaudy stats. He's totaled 471 yards and nine touchdowns on just 50 touches, showing off home-run abilities that have wowed fans and NFL scouts alike.
Jeanty is also a unanimous pick by the NFL draft gurus at ESPN for the top running back in the 2025 NFL Draft class. If there is such a thing as a can't-miss prospect, he's it. Soon enough, he'll prove his worth on Sundays as a first-round draft pick.