With Davante Adams out, Raiders need first-round draft pick Brock Bowers to shine
Bombshell news dropped Friday when the Las Vegas Raiders released their final injury report ahead of Week 4's matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Among other significant names, star receiver Davante Adams is listed as out with a hamstring injury. The Raiders will now be counting on first-round NFL draft pick Brock Bowers to pick up the slack.
ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the devastating injury news on social media. Adams joins Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby (ankle), offensive tackle Thayor Munford (knee/ankle), linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique), tight end Michael Mayer (personal), and cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) as Raiders players who are out Sunday due to injury.
With so many impact players out of the lineup, Las Vegas must get a higher degree of production from other players -- next man up. This development shines a spotlight on rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who is coming off an underwhelming performance.
Bowers only caught three passes for 41 yards in the Raiders' Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and he was targeted just four times in the game. Las Vegas is going to need Bowers to get back to the form we saw in Week 2 when he hauled in nine passes for 98 yards.
Through three games in his young career, Bowers has caught 18 passes for 197 yards. To this point, the No. 13 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft has yet to catch a touchdown pass.
It won't be easy to rack up big stats in Week 4, however. Bowers and the Raiders are facing a Browns defense that isn't big on letting tight ends wreck shop. So far, Cleveland is allowing just over three receptions per game to opposing tight ends, and quarterbacks are only targeting tight ends a little under six times per game.
Bowers and quarterback Gardner Minshew have their work cut out for them.