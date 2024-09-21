With timely pick-six, Will Johnson shows why he's a projected top-5 NFL Draft pick
There is a reason most NFL draft big boards feature Michigan cornerback Will Johnson in the top five. He showcased his electric playmaking abilities on Saturday with a pick-six USC quarterback Miller Moss won't soon forget.
With the Trojans marching, down just four points in the third quarter, Johnson made Moss pay for staring down his receiver. He read the quarterback's eyes and pounced on the quick throw, taking the ball 42 yards to pay dirt.
Johnson's timely interception put the Trojans up by 10 points, 20-10. It also showed why he's considered to be the most dangerous cornerback in the nation. And why he'll be a top NFL draft pick next April.
Quarterbacks don't often test Johnson. Moss likely will think twice before doing it again. Johnson's pick-six against USC was his second on the season. Previously, he took a Mikey Keene pass 86 yards to the house when Michgan beat Fresno State in Week 1.