NFL Draft

With timely pick-six, Will Johnson shows why he's a projected top-5 NFL Draft pick

NFL teams have to be drooling at the big-play potential of Michigan cornerback Will Johnson. The projected top-five NFL draft pick showed it off in a big way against USC.

Jesse Reed

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson (2) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against Fresno State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson (2) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against Fresno State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

There is a reason most NFL draft big boards feature Michigan cornerback Will Johnson in the top five. He showcased his electric playmaking abilities on Saturday with a pick-six USC quarterback Miller Moss won't soon forget.

With the Trojans marching, down just four points in the third quarter, Johnson made Moss pay for staring down his receiver. He read the quarterback's eyes and pounced on the quick throw, taking the ball 42 yards to pay dirt.

Johnson's timely interception put the Trojans up by 10 points, 20-10. It also showed why he's considered to be the most dangerous cornerback in the nation. And why he'll be a top NFL draft pick next April.

Quarterbacks don't often test Johnson. Moss likely will think twice before doing it again. Johnson's pick-six against USC was his second on the season. Previously, he took a Mikey Keene pass 86 yards to the house when Michgan beat Fresno State in Week 1.

Published |Modified
Jesse Reed

JESSE REED

Jesse Reed is a passionate and avid NFL fan, first and foremost. He has been a professional writer for more than a decade with experience as a Managing Editor at Sportsnaut, where he was featured on Yardbarker and MSN.com. Previously, Jesse was a breaking news writer/NFL analyst for Bleacher Report.

Home/Latest News