Lions CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Fufills Promise to 4th Grade Teacher
We love to see success stories in the National Football League. Whether it be overcoming injuries or a cool backstory, fans and analysts love to see a person succeed.
We get a few of these stories each year with players having a cool backstory and Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. The Lions took him at 61st overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, pairing him with Terrion Arnold, who they selected with the 24th overall pick.
Rakestraw had quite the rise this past season, having been mocked by some in the first round of the NFL Draft. He was sticky and feisty in coverage and held up well at the catch point despite his leaner frame. His backstory to the NFL is fascinating and one of fulfilled promises.
When he was in fourth grade, Rakestraw made a promise to his fourth grade teacher that he would make it to the NFL and he did. He posted the original letter on Twitter/X and even shared a picture with his former teacher.
Incredible story that everyone can enjoy and really cool that Rakestraw was reuinited with his teacher.