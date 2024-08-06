Malik Nabers makes another insane play at Giants camp, but there’s a catch
Three brilliant wide receivers were taken in the first 10 picks of the 2024 NFL draft. Washington star Rome Odunze went to the Chicago Bears at 9, Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. got taken by the Arizona Cardinals at 4 and LSU's Malik Nabers went to the New York Giants at sixth overall.
It would come as a surprise if all three of them didn't work out well at this level, given their talent level that's been on display at training camp thus far. Harrison is apparently making everything look effortless in Arizona, Odunze is becoming Caleb Williams' favorite target and Nabers has been a freakish playmaker from the start.
During yesterday's practice at Giants training camp, Nabers made yet another insane catch along the sideline on a deep ball from Daniel Jones. Observe.
The only catch is it wasn't a catch as the official ruled Nabers out of bounds.
In any case, it's another example of the kinds of extremely rare athleticism and ability that Nabers has been showing off. Here's another great catch by Nabers from joint practices with the Detroit Lions, which has one beat reporter calling him basically unstoppable.
Nabers is clearly the most-gifted wide receiver this team has had on its roster since Odell Beckham Jr.'s remarkable first three seasons in the NFL. However, he's only one man and if this Giants team wins more than eight games it'll come as a surprise.
