Malik Nabers showcasing remarkable route-running ability at Giants camp
Some college prospects just can't hack it at the NFL level. Even some of the most sought-after, hyped-up, highly-regarded players in the nation just can't translate what they did well in college to the pros once they actually take the field.
It doesn't look like that's going to be the case for New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers. Taken sixth overall in the 2024 draft class, Nabers is quickly becoming a highlight machine at training camp. What's stood out more than anything else is his razor-sharp route running. Observe.
A lot goes into playing the wide receiver position well at this level, but being able to separate like this consistently is a huge part of the battle. That Nabers is already this refined breaking off his routes despite having just a few months of practice against NFL defensive backs is pretty incredible.
We'll get our first look (in theory) at Nabers in live action next Thursday night when the Giants host the Lions in their first preseason game of the year.
