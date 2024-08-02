NFL Draft

Malik Nabers showcasing remarkable route-running ability at Giants camp

New York Giants first-round pick is making DBs look silly every day in practice with separation

Tim Weaver

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - MAY 10: Wide receiver Malik Nabers speaks to the media during New York Giants Rookie Minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on May 10, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - MAY 10: Wide receiver Malik Nabers speaks to the media during New York Giants Rookie Minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on May 10, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. / . (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Some college prospects just can't hack it at the NFL level. Even some of the most sought-after, hyped-up, highly-regarded players in the nation just can't translate what they did well in college to the pros once they actually take the field.

It doesn't look like that's going to be the case for New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers. Taken sixth overall in the 2024 draft class, Nabers is quickly becoming a highlight machine at training camp. What's stood out more than anything else is his razor-sharp route running. Observe.

A lot goes into playing the wide receiver position well at this level, but being able to separate like this consistently is a huge part of the battle. That Nabers is already this refined breaking off his routes despite having just a few months of practice against NFL defensive backs is pretty incredible.

We'll get our first look (in theory) at Nabers in live action next Thursday night when the Giants host the Lions in their first preseason game of the year.

