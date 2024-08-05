NFL analyst says 'everything looks effortless' for Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr.
The single greatest factor in an NFL draft pick's eventual success seems to be whether or not their dad previously played in the pros. This year there are a bunch of players entering the league who fit that description, including Luke McCaffrey, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Brenden Rice.
The biggest headliner in the group is of course Marvin Harrison Jr., whose father played 13 years for the Indianapolis Colts and earned himself a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his efforts. It's going to be pretty tough for Harrison to match what his dad accomplished at this level, but so far his transition to the NFL has been nothing but smooth sailing.
According to Albert Breer at Sports Illustrated, Harrison is making things look effortless at training camp for the Arizona Cardinals, who picked him at fourth overall in the draft.
"Marvin Harrison Jr. Everything looks effortless. Even in a simple pat-and-go drill, something he’s done since youth ball, and the way he glides, and doesn’t give away where he’s going, and gets his hands up late to pluck the ball away, makes it look like he was born to play the position (which he kind of was)."
It's a high standard to live up to and nothing is guaranteed, but it would come as a surprise if Harrison doesn't at least end up as a Pro Bowler at some point in his career.
If he's going to get there, Harrison will need help from his teammates. One of their other wide receivers - be it Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, Zay Jones or somebody else - needs to step up and prove they can produce - otherwise opposing defenses will single out Harrison and bracket him all the time. A breakout season from third-year tight end Trey McBride wouldn't hurt, either.
