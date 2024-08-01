Falcons rookie QB Michael Penix Jr. is on fire at training camp
A lot of NFL fans didn't understand why the Atlanta Falcons picked Michael Penix Jr. at eighth overall in the draft. While Penix was a highly-regarded quarterback prospect, he was also not expected to come off the board until the teens and the Falcons had just invested a massive amount of money in Kirk Cousins, who signed a four-year deal in free agency that included $90 million guaranteed.
Many analysts didn't like it either - even the normally mild-mannered Mina Kimes dragged the Falcons front office for the decision. However, it makes a lot more sense if you're a huge fan of Penix and don't think much of Cousins, which is a group you can count us in. The biggest difference is that Penix has a far, far higher ceiling than Cousins, whose conservative instincts detract a great deal from the good things he does well on the field. Penix is the opposite - and eventually it will make more sense for Atlanta to start him - no matter how much they have invested in Cousins.
Just watch Penix lighting things up at Falcons training camp in Flowery Branch and you'll see why him replacing Cousins at some point in the future is inevitable.
Any lefty's throwing motion might look strange at first but you can't deny the zip, the touch and the remarkable accuracy on his throws, especially on the cut-your-heart-out deep passes. There are even some analysts who believe he will turn out to be the best QB in this class.
We will most likely get to see Penix make his pro debut when the Falcons open their preseason schedule on the road against the Miami Dolphins next Friday night.
