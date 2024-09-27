2025 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars and Browns are back in a familiar position after abysmal start
After three weeks of NFL action, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns are back in familiar NFL Draft territory: picking at the top of this 2025 NFL Mock Draft with names like the Colorado tandem Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the dynamic Michigan defenders Mason Graham and Will Johnson Jr., and more sitting near the top of the board.
Starting 0-3 will lead to heads rolling in Jacksonville, while the Browns find themselves back in a mess at the quarterback position with the likelihood increasing that they may add another name to the infamous quarterback jersey. What directions do they turn in this full first round mock draft?
The draft order for this mock draft is based on the standings following Week 3 results, thanks to our friends at Tankathon. The results of the Thursday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will not be reflected here.
So let's dive in!
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado
In a draft class where quarterbacks are not pushing to become the top pick in the draft, Colorado's Travis Hunter is. He has dominated on both sides of the ball this season and has every right to be the first overall pick in the draft. After extending Trevor Lawrence this offseason, the Jaguars are not taking a quarterback anyway. Instead, they fill two needs at once here, even if Hunter only plays 10 offensive snaps per game.
2. Tennessee Titans: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
Do the Titans make a move for a quarterback? Potentially, but no quarterback in this class has proven worthy of being selected inside the top-five of the draft to this point. The Titans, however, have needs at just about every other premium position as well. Their wide receiver unit is old. AARP old. It gets younger here with the tantalizing 6-foot-5 wideout Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona.
3. Cincinnati Bengals: DT Mason Graham, Michigan
The Bengals have table scraps along the interior of their defensive line. Mason Graham has violent hands, a red-hot motor, and athletic traits through the roof. Currently sitting at 0-3, the Bengals likely do not finish in the top-five of the draft, but early in the season after three weeks that is where they sit. And it allows them to get the best defensive tackle in the class here out of Michigan.
4. Indianapolis Colts: CB Will Johnson Jr., Michigan
Travis Hunter to the Jaguars first overall, and now the second cornerback comes off the board in the top five here. The Indianapolis Colts are currently starting two Day 3 cornerbacks in Samuel Womack III and Jaylon Jones. And it is showing as they are currently getting shredded through the air. Michigan's Will Johnson Jr., a player who has claim as the best player in the draft, heads to Indianapolis to save the day here.
5. New England Patriots: OT Emery Jones Jr., LSU
Tools, tools, tools. While Emery Jones Jr. might not be the most polished offensive tackle right now, he has the highest ceiling in a down offensive tackle class. This includes his teammate Will Campbell Jr., who is capped out in his frame and athletically. As the Patriots look to protect Drake Maye long-term, they take the offensive tackle with sky-high potential in Jones Jr.
6. Cleveland Browns: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
We have the first quarterback off the board to a team that desperately needs to get the position right. The Browns have a competitive roster and are being let down by their $230 million quarterback. Even if it means he has to be relegated to the NFL's most expensive backup quarterback, the Browns must make a move. Getting the most accurate quarterback who can play on-schedule and with decisive eyes may just be the guy head coach Kevin Stefanski has been looking for the whole time. Welcome to Cleveland, Shedeur Sanders.
7. Miami Dolphins: OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
Father time has struck Terron Armstead. And despite recently extending Austin Jackson on the other side of the line, the Dolphins have a massive issue along their offensive line. Enter Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. While there may be some athletic questions about Banks entering the NFL level. he has proven to be an anchor from this left tackle post. He has even shown exponential growth in his strike placement and hand usage as a pass protector.
8. Carolina Panthers: EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
The Panthers have to find a quarterback, or maybe they are committed to Bryce Young despite his benching. Anyway, the Panthers are not in a position to bring another rookie quarterback into their building. Instead, they must look to add to premium positions. After trading Brian Burns to the Giants this offseason, they now replace him with Tennessee's tantalizing pass rusher James Pearce Jr. He didn't play a ton of snaps early in the season but turned it on against Oklahoma with six pressures and one sack.
9. Dallas Cowboys: WR Luther Burden III, Missouri
Brandin Cooks looks cooked. And outside of CeeDEee Lamb, the Cowboys have no other serious threat at the wide receiver position. They change that here by selecting Missouri's Luther Burden III. While Burden plays mostly in the slot, he is lethal after the catch, hard to bring down, and can win at every level of the field. After making Dak Prescott the highest-paid professional athlete, the Cowboys now get him a new shiny toy.
10. Chicago Bears: OT Will Campbell Jr., LSU
The Chicago Bears might need a left tackle, but more importantly offensive guards. Good thing Will Campbell Jr. is currently a left tackle for LSU, but many believe is a better fit to kick inside at the next level. While he might not have the highest ceiling in the class, Campbell is good and is going to be good, especially if he kicks inside. And right now, the Bears just need to worry about protecting Caleb Williams. They do that here.
11. New York Giants: QB Carson Beck, Georgia
Daniel Jones has been fine operating the short game, but he cannot stretch the field for the Giants. Despite some adequate play, he is not fooling anyone. The Giants get their quarterback of the future here with the Georgia gunslinger Carson Beck. While Beck does not have overwhelming tools, he is seen as a high-floor passer who will give consistent play week in and week out. He is the second quarterback off the board here after Shedeur Sanders landed with the Browns.
12. Baltimore Ravens: WR Isaiah Bond, Texas
A big riser thus far in the early season has been Texas receiver and Alabama transfer Isaiah Bond. He is as quick as anyone in the nation laterally, then has the speed to kill over the top as well. For the Ravens, a team that desperately needs help in their wide receiver room, this is a breath of fresh air. Lamar Jackson gets a lethal weapon to play with.
13. Denver Broncos: S Malaki Starks, Georgia
Perhaps the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft, Malaki Starks falls down the board because of the position he plays. This happened with Kyle Hamilton in 2022 when he was seen as the best player in the class by some, but fell out of the top-10 to the Baltimore Ravens. That is to the benefit of the Denver Broncos, who now add elite backend help to a secondary already anchored by Patrick Surtain II.
14. Los Angeles Rams: OT Cameron Williams, Texas
One of the biggest risers in the early part of the 2024 season has been Texas right tackle Cameron Williams. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, Williams is a mammoth of a man who moves like a guy half his size. In his first year as a full-time starter, he is finding great success already. For the Rams, a team with holes all over their roster, he slides right in as an upgrade to their offensive line.
15. Arizona Cardinals: CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
The Arizona Cardinals sit in a pretty admirable position in terms of the talent on their roster and the production their coaching staff is getting out of them. However, they are lacking at a premium position: cornerback. They correct that here by taking a player who has been on NFL radars since he stood out as a true freshman in Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison.
16. San Francisco 49ers: OT Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
The 49ers have a massive problem on the right side of their line. Good news for them, Arizona's Jonah Savaiinaea has played guard, right tackle, and left tackle. He can fill an immediate need and potentially prepare then for life after Trent Williams as well. He's agile, explosive, and mean as they come. After having an offensive lineman drafted in the first round a year ago, they do it in 2025 as well with Savaiinaea heading to the Bay Area.
17. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE LT Overton, Alabama
He was not on NFL radars entering the season, but Alabama's LT Overton is earning the right to be the first edge rusher off the board this upcoming Spring. He is just that here in this mock draft. Overton has accumulated 13 pressures and four hits on opposing quarterbacks through the early part of the season. At 6-foot-5 and 283 pounds, Overton is a healthy individual, but it does not stop his explosiveness on the field. The Falcons finally address their pass rush here with the lethal Alabama weapon.
18. Green Bay Packers: EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
Preston Smith is getting up in age and the Packers are going to have to give Rashan Gary a new running mate here soon. Why not get Texas A&M's Nic Scourton? After transferring from Purdue, Scourton has already racked up nine pressures and a sack for the Aggies. The production hasn't been as stellar as anticipated, but there is still plenty of ballgame left. Scourton is an explosive talent who fits well with defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley in Green Bay.
19. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
First Shedeur Sanders, then Carson Beck, and now Quinn Ewers comes off the board in this mock draft. The Raiders have already benched Gardner Minshew once, and it probably won't be the last time this season. He's under contract next season too, so if the Raiders need to give Ewers a year to learn an NFL playbook (which will take some time given the current offense that he runs), they have that luxury.
20. Washington Commanders: CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
In a deep cornerback class, another one comes off the board here as the Commanders look to correct their mistake of selecting Emmanuel Forbes in the 2023 NFL Draft by selecting Ohio State's Denzel Burke. A refined press-man cornerback, Burke is physical both in phase down the field and when coming downhill in run support. As the Commanders turn the page, they upgrade another premium position here.
21. Los Angeles Chargers: DT Deone Walker, Kentucky
The Chargers are establishing a new identity after years of being a soft football team. They are off to a good, but expected start under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, but are now looking to add more toughness to their roster. Kentucky's Deone Walker adds to that identity. He is coming off of a season with 51 pressures and eight sacks looking for more. He'll need to turn it up a notch to meet that production, but his tools speak for themselves.
22. New Orleans Saints: DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan
The Saints have perhaps the worst interior defensive line on paper. They address that here with the second Michigan defensive tackle in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. Kenneth Grant is a mammoth of a man, listed at 6-foot-3 and 339 pounds, and has been a stallwart along the interior of the Wolverine's defensive front. Needing an anchor in New Orleans, Grant will be welcomed with open arms.
23. New York Jets: TE Gunnar Helm, Texas
Get to know the name now. While many have Michigan's Colston Loveland locked in as TE1 in this draft class, Texas' Gunnar Helm will give him a run for his money. The Daft on Draft Podcast (Apple, Spotify, YouTube) is ready to let the world know that Helm may already be the top tight end in the draft. Here, the Jets make him the first tight end off the board in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. From his hands to what he can do after the catch to his ability to block, Helm is a well-rounded player.
24. Detroit Lions: EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia
He has been hurt since the Clemson game, but Georgia's Mykel Williams is built in a lab with extraordinary athletic traits. And the Lions desperately need help across from Aidan Hutchinson. At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Williams is coming off of back-to-back six sack seasons looking for more. He had two pressures and one quarterback hit in Week 1 and will look to get back on track returning against Alabama this weekend. This has potential to be one of the more lethal duos in the NFL for some time to come.
25. Houston Texans: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
Joe Mixon is showing his age and cannot stay on the field and neither can their backup Dameon Pierce. The Texans are primed for years of success and are in position to make their offense even more lethal. They do that here selecting the only running back in this mock draft in the form of Boise State's Ashton Jeanty. The Boise State back torched Oregon and will continue to torch every opponent in his way. He is the best back in the class and is a top-15 talent in this class. He heads to an already talented offense here.
26. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State
After trading Haason Reddick to the Jets, the Eagles signed Bryce Huff to fill the void. One issue, however: Huff has only racked up two pressures in three games with his new team. To make matters worse, former first round pick Nolan Smith has yet to make an impact on the Philadelphia defense. They will need to draft an edge rusher. Abdul Carter is a typical Penn State explosive athlete with a sky-high ceiling. He's off to a slow start this year with the Nittany Lions, but his tools are undeniable.
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Tacario Davis, Arizona
The Buccaneers desperately need help at the cornerback position. And looking at the cornerbacks they have opted for in the past, they like big-bodied dudes. Enter the 6-foot-3 Tacario Davis, who becomes the third Arizona Wildcat off the board in the first round here. You can leave him on an island with little worry of being burned. This is music to the ears of Todd Bowles.
28. Buffalo Bills: DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
In a defensive tackle-heavy first round in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, Ohio State's Tyleik Williams heads to the Bills to become Ed Oliver's newest partner in crime. Williams has not played yet for the Buckeyes this year, but his talent is undeniable along the interior of the Ohio State defense. He bolsters a lacking interior in Buffalo.
29. Seattle Seahawks: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Back-to-back Buckeyes here, the Seahawks begin to prepare for life without the aging Tyler Lockett without disrupting the current role of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Instead, they take a former teammate of his in the form of Emeka Egbuka. While the Ohio State wide receiver is not overly explosive and does not have a defining trait, he is a well-rounded player who is a pro's pro. He'll fit right in with the Seahawks.
30. Kansas City Chiefs: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
The wheels might be coming off of the aging Travis Kelce, leaving a massive void in the Kansas City offense that is already lacking playmakers at the wide receiver position. They address that here in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, selecting Michigan's Colston Loveland as the heir apparent to Kelce to give Patrick Mahomes another lethal receiving threat at the tight end position.
31. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss
The Pittsburgh Steelers have gotten out to a fast 3-0 start, but they need a wide receiver entering 2025. Here, they land the highly-productive Tre Harris out of Ole Miss. Already up to 638 yards and four touchdowns in just four games, Harris has a chance to make a statement going against Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston, who is also pushing to be a top-50 pick.
32. Minnesota Vikings: CB Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina
Will the Vikings be picking 32nd in the 2025 NFL Draft? Probably not. But using the live draft order is fun at the moment! Currently starting two veterans in Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin, the Vikings need to add youth to their cornerback room. They get the ultra-talented Shavon Revel Jr. after he suffered a torn ACL that may cause him to fall down the board.
