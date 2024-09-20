2025 NFL Mock Draft: Where do the Panthers go from here?
It's okay to start firing up a 2025 NFL Mock Draft or two if you are a fan of the Carolina Panthers. While they likely will have the first pick in the draft after benching Bryce Young already, will they really use the pick on another quarterback like Georgia's Carson Beck?
It's unlikely.
This is not a great quarterback class, and the Panthers are clearly not just a quarterback away from being a competitive football team. Unless Andy Dalton comes in and lights it up after being named the starting quarterback, the Panthers will prove to be multiple years away. This means they may want to spends some time on other foundational players at priority positions.
So what will the Panthers do then if they come on the clock with the No. 1 pick once again?
Using PFF's mock draft simulator, we've cooked up a new mock draft for you. Draft positioning is still currently set by odds to win the Super Bowl this early in the season.
1. Carolina Panthers: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado
To be frank, the Carolina Panthers have no way out of their current situation. They mortgaged their future for Young, will likely get the No. 1 pick again, and there are no quarterbacks available for the Panthers to tempt another team into coming up for to try and recoup their picks.
So what do they do with the first overall pick if nobody wants it, a similar situation to where the Jacksonville Jaguars found themselves in 2022? Take the best player on the board.
Through three weeks, Colorado's Travis Hunter has been perhaps the best player in the class. While he projects as a full-time cornerback at the NFL level, where he will thrive, he will demand offensive snaps as well. Don't count out owner David Tepper looking for a way to increase sales as well.
Don't turn that away from the player Hunter is though. He's tremendous.
2. New England Patriots: OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
The New England Patriots have the chance to expedite their rebuild. Their offensive line has been much better than anticipated (still not great!), they are bringing the future of their franchise Drake Maye along slowly, and Jerod Mayo has his defense playing tough football against some of the best in the NFL.
So what do they do with the No. 2 overall pick if they get it?
Either get Maye a pass protector at left tackle or get him a new shiny toy to throw the football to. This offensive tackle class is not a great one, but Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. is still worthy of hearing his name called in the top part of the first round.
The Patriots get Maye his bodyguard.
3. Denver Broncos: WR Luther Burden III, Missouri
check-downsTroy Franklin cannot find snaps and can only run one route well. Marvin Mims is in the doghouse. Courtland Sutton has just one year on his deal left after 2024. They traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns, and now the Denver Broncos are extremely thin at wide receiver.
For what it's worth, they'll be thin at offensive tackle as well. The Broncos' roster is just not good. And they used a first round pick on a quarterback who showed evidence in college of being capped out physically already. It's going to get better before it gets worse for the Broncos, but at least they can add the talented Luther Burden III here to their wide receiver room.
If your quarterback cannot comprehend what is happening in front of him, then get a weapon who can take manufactured catches and checkdowns to the house. Burden is Deebo Samuel-lite in that regard, and even has a great body of work down the field on tape as well.
4. Tennessee Titans: EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Do the Titans need to take a quarterback? Desperately.
However, the Titans have a roster filled with veterans past their prime on short-term deals. They lack young playmakers on both sides of the football. Once all of the veterans exit their roster this offseason, the Titans will be a shell of an NFL team. They should address some other premium positions before bringing another quarterback in.
This may mean they need to ride it out with Mason Rudolph for a year, but 2026 might be the better year to go get a quarterback. You have an early-tenured general manager and a rookie head coach. Jobs are likely not on the line right now.
Go get the explosive and bendy James Pearce Jr. and add a talented pass rusher to your defense.
5. New York Giants: QB Carson Beck, Georgia
The first quarterback come off the board here. This quarterback class is not as bad as the 2022 class when Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback selected in the first round, but it is likely on par with the 2014 class.
That means none of these quarterback-needy teams are going to be launching significant draft assets at teams picking early to trade up for them. If they fall into their laps as Georgia's Carson Beck does for the New York Giants here? Then sure.
Beck is coming off of the worst game of career against Kentucky, but in a weak class he presents the highest floor. And for Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll who are out to save their jobs, that's a significant upgrade over Daniel Jones.
6. Washington Commanders: OT Emery Jones Jr., LSU
As mentioned above, LSU's Emery Jones Jr. was my top-graded offensive tackle entering the season. And he still has time to prove he has taken another leap entering his true junior season and third year as the starting right tackle for the Tigers.
His tools are tremendous as he has the length, core strength, and foot speed to battle and match speed and bend off the edge. However, his feet are still a bit clunky, something that needed to be cleaned up. They don't make them like Jones often though, and he's going to test well at the Combine.
The Washington Commanders, still in the midst of a rebuild after overhauling their organization at every level, get quarterback Jayden Daniels his pass protector.
7. Arizona Cardinals: CB Will Johnson Jr., Michigan
Travis Hunter being the first cornerback off the board is no disrespect to Will Johnson Jr. at all. He's a baller, and Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him as the top prospect in the class for a reason.
He's got the ideal body type, he's twitched-up, has a great deal of ball production, and has the makings of a top-10 pick. That's just where he falls here as the Arizona Cardinals continue their good drafting under Monte Ossenfort.
8. Minnesota Vikings: DT Mason Graham, Michigan
Back-to-back Michigan Wolverines take here as defensive tackle Mason Graham follows his former teammate J.J. McCarthy in Minneapolis. After racking up a sack and four pressures in their biggest game of the season thus far vs. Texas, Graham is picking up right where he left off.
Just take a peek at Minnesota's depth chart. Yeah, Graham will do it there.
9. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
I am not ready to completely buy into Quinn Ewers yet. However, there is no doubting the strides he has taken since last year. He's going to get a chance to rest up before SEC play as Arch Manning will start against Louisiana-Monroe, and that's where he can sell me the most.
However, the NFL is desperate for quarterbacks, and even the average ones might get overdrafted. It's not like we didn't just see Bo Nix get taken 12th overall, right?
Gardner Minshew is not the future in Las Vegas and only has one year left on his contract after this season with the Raiders. He's experiencing some early success, but he's not fooling anyone into believing he's the guy long-term. What he can do, however? Bridge for Ewers in 2025 instead of throwing him on the field right away.
He becomes the second quarterback off the board after Carson Beck.
10. Seattle Seahawks: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
You can never have too many weapons. If you think you have enough wide receivers, you need one more. And with Tyler Lockett getting up in age with his heir apparent already in place with Jaxon Smith-Njigba. In Ryan Grubb's offense, plug in the big man Tetairoa McMillan in with DK Metcalf and we are cooking.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, McMillan is a freak at the catchpoint. He has sure hands, is proving to do more after the catch in 2023, and is extremely fluid for a guy his size. He may not be as explosive as thought, but there is no denying his talent.
11. New Orleans Saints: DT Deone Walker, Kentucky
The New Orleans Saints are currently starting defensive tackle duo of Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders. They did draft Bryan Bresee in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he has failed to make an early impact. The Saints need an upgrade.
Enter Kentucky's Deone Walker.
A freak athlete at 6-foot-6 and 348 pounds, Walker is already an established pass rusher along the interior. He has even proven capable of lining up in a variety of alignments and anchoring in the run game as well. He's a fun, dynamic player.
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina
If you do not know the name Shavon Revel yet, get to know it fast. He could become the first top-20 pick in East Carolina program history with a steady season. Listed at 6-foot-3, Revel has great length and perhaps the best long speed in the entire class.
He's not afraid to walk defenders to the sideline, and has even come up with a pick-six in the early part of the season. Revel is a tremendous football player who has gone overlooked for too long.
13. Indianapolis Colts: S Malaki Starks, Georgia
One of the very best players in the class, Georgia safety Malaki Starks has been making plays since his first ever game as a true freshman against Oregon in 2022. However, safeties do tend to get pulled down the board a bit due to positional value. Here he comes off the board at the same slot that Kyle Hamilton did two years ago.
The Colts have a massive issue in their secondary. The lack cornerbacks and safeties. Well, and defensive tackles, but we can't solve all of the problems in the first round here. So why not take the best player available at a position of need? An elite back end player can completely transform a defense.
That's what Indianapolis hopes Starks can do for them here.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Make that three quarterbacks in the top 15. First, it was Carson Beck, then it was Quinn Ewers, and now Shedeur Sanders gets his name called.
Even sitting at 2-0 on the season, don't be fooled by the quarterback play in Pittsburgh. They desperately need a long-term answer. And finally coming off the board to help aid Mike Tomlin in a mini and accelerate rebuild is Colorado's Sanders.
While Sanders doesn't have the biggest arm in the world, it certainly classifies as solid. He does not have a wet noodle for an arm the way some describe as he does possess the ability to drive the football into tight windows and down the field.
Continued growth in navigating murky pockets without bailing still needs some work, but Sanders has proven to be an intelligent player between the lines. Can he finally solve the Steelers' quarterback issues since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger?
15. Los Angeles Rams: OT Will Campbell, LSU
You might be wondering why Will Campbell came off the board so late. And it has to do with the same reasons Jonah Williams has had an up-and-down NFL career after his draft stock was highly debated. Campbell is a capped out player.
He's a great player for LSU, but the room for him to grow and improve is not there physically. He has just 32 inch arms and that is going to get him in trouble with length at the NFL level. I don't necessarily think his knee bend allows for him to contain more flexible pass rushers consistently.
However, whoever drafts Campbell is getting a high-floor player. And for the Los Angeles Rams who have a ton of holes to fill, that is a win at pick No. 15.
16. Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
Another cornerback? Another cornerback.
With Ronald Darby and Montaric Brown as the depth behind Tyson Campbell, who is currently on Injured Reserve, the Jacksonville Jaguars need to think about investing a significant asset into their secondary. Many thought they would a year ago, and they opted for wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
This time, the Jaguars do get their cornerback, selecting Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison. He's been a household name since he was a freshman phenom in 2022, and now Morrison is finally draft-eligible. While there is room to question the long speed of Morrison, he is a high-IQ player who is not afraid to get into the hips of receivers and push back.
He comes off the board at the midway point here.
17. Cleveland Browns: OT Cameron Williams, Texas
Get to know the name. Banks already went No. 2 overall, and now the right tackle Cameron Williams comes off the board here to the Cleveland Browns.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, Williams has tremendous length and foot speed at his size to mirror anybody across from him. He is in his first season as the starter at right tackle as a true junior, and it may just be his last in Austin. He's an exceptional talent.
The Browns are set to see the contract so Jedrick Wills Jr. and James Hudson expire after disappointing tenures with the teams. The often injured Jack Conklin also has an out in his contract. Offensive tackle will be a need for them and one they address here.
This would also give the Browns two absolute mountains at offensive tackle between Williams and the 6-foot-7 and 380-pound Dawand Jones.
18. OL Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
The Chicago Bears did a fair job surrouding 2024 NFL Draft first round pick Caleb Williams with talent to work with as a rookie. The weakness? The interior of their offensive line.
Could Arizona's Jonah Savaiinaea play offensive tackle? He has over the past two seasons at both left and right tackle. However, he has a lack of length and has the jitters and tends to overset. While he can play tackle, a team might get the most out of him kicking him inside.
This is music to Williams' ears as they take a step toward solidifying his protection in this 2025 NFL mock draft by drafting Savaiinaea.
19. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Isaiah Bond, Texas
The Los Angeles Chargers need to get Justin Herbert another weapon. After both Mike Williams and Keenan Allen departed this offseason, the Chargers are left with Quentin Johnston, who is proving he is not a bust, and slot receiver Ladd McConkey as his only real threats.
Here, the Chargers get Herbert absolute lightning in a bottle here by selecting yet another Texas Longhorn. This time, it is wideout Isaiah Bond who heads to LA. Dynamic with the football in his hands, Bond can win at every level of the field and commands manufactured touches given his YAC-ability.
Love the fit here.
20. Houston Texans: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
Are the Houston Texans in a position to take a luxury pick this upcoming draft? Yes, yes they are. That's just what they do here by selecting the one and only running back in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
Joe Mixon only has one year left on his contract beyond this season, and is hitting the age where running backs drift off. So here, the explosive Texans offense looks to avoid any drop-off by taking the undisputed RB1 in this class right now in Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.
The most well-balanced back in the class, it is hard to poke a hole in Jeanty's game. He's dominated early against even an Oregon opponent, making a name for himself. He fits in with C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, and the dynamic Houston offense.
21. New York Jets: EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
Somehow we still don't have a picture of Nic Scourton in a Texas A&M jersey. Maybe that's because he's off to a slow start in his time with the Aggies after transferring from Purdue.
He still has plenty of time to turn it around, however, and he has a great blend of size, burst, play-strength, and pass rush savvy with his hands to make a huge impact on the field. He's not falling too far just yet. He has a dynamic spin move on top of being able to win with power, and as New York Jets scramble after the Haason Reddick bungle, they get his services here.
22. Atlanta Falcons: CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
In a deep cornerback class, another one comes off the board here as the Atlanta Falcons select Ohio State's Denzel Burke. The Falcons need to get A.J. Terrell a running mate, currently starting Mike Hughes on the other side of the field.
Burke is one of the best man coverage cornerbacks in the draft class. He's twitched up, can get downhill in a hurry, and is not afraid to hit. After a rough sophomore season in 2022, Burke rebounded last year with stellar tape. He now looks for consistency in his senior season with the Buckeyes.
23. Miami Dolphins: DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan
After losing Christian Wilkins in free agency, the Miami Dolphins did not do much to replace him. They do that now in this mock draft, adding another Michigan player in Kenneth Grant.
Even listed at 6-foot-3 and 339 pounds, Grant is no slouch at geting after opposing quarterbacks. He racked up 23 pressures and five sacks a year ago playing next to Mason Graham, and looks to beat those totals this year.
If he does? He's going to hear his named called in the top-32 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
24. Green Bay Packers: EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia
The Green Bay Packers need to prepare for life after Preston Smith. While they did draft Lukas Van Ness two years ago, he provides inside versatiltity as well and does not rule out another full-time edge rusher. That's the direction they go here with Georgia's Mykel Williams.
While he hasn't played since suffering an injury in the Week 1 win against Clemson, he is built in a lab and possesses elite traits for an edge rusher. Coming off of back-to-back seasons with 4.5 sacks, Williams is looking to take his production to the next level.
25. Dallas Cowboys: WR Emeke Egbuka, Ohio State
Outside of CeeDee Lamb, the Dallas Cowboys are fielding an aging Brandin Cooks and minimal production they've gotten out of Jalen Tolbert. They need to add another talented wide receiver to their wide receiver room.
Here, they take the ever consistent and well-rounded Emeka Egbuka. He's not overly explosive, but Egbuka knows how to win between the stripes. While he lacks an over-arching elite traits, Egbuka is a jack-of-all-trades.
26. Philadelphia Eagles: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
There is one and only one linebacker taken here in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. There is one and only one Alabama player taken in the first round here. They are both Jihaad Campbell.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 244 pounds, Campbell is a mammoth of a man. And he moves extremely well for that size. He has already racked up a massive 15 stop tackles and 27 total tackles in three games for the Crimson Tide. He has missed just one tackle as well.
He needs to train his eyes better, but he can backpedal well in coverage and is other-worldly explosive from the second level. The Eagles lack any future at the linebacker position, so adding Campbell here in a league where physical running backs will make a comeback is a necessity in Philadelphia.
27. Detroit Lions: EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State
The production hasn't been there for Abdul Carter yet to start his 2024 campaign. He's explosive as all get out, is going to test out of his mind like every Penn State player does at the Combine, and can be molded into an elite pass rusher at the NFL level even if he's not there yet.
He is transitioning from a linebacker who would get after it on passing downs to a full-time edge rusher. It might take some time for it to get rolling. Here, however, he lands with the Detroit Lions as they look to get a long-term running mate for Aidan Hutchinson.
They bring a gritty player into a gritty program.
28. Cincinnati Bengals: DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
The Cincinnati Bengals might have the worst defensive tackle room in the NFL. DJ Reader walked and signed with the Lions, and second round pick Kris Jenkins has yet to suit up for them to see what they have there. And they are getting gashed on the ground as a result.
Not traveling far from home here, they pluck another player from Columbus, Ohio. Standout defensive tackle Tyleik Williams heads down to Cincinnati looking to drastically improve their interior. A well-rounded defensive tackle, Williams is a threat to both anchor the run and get after the quarterback as a pass rusher. He's an asset.
29. Buffalo Bills: CB Tacario Davis, Arizona
In a loaded cornerback class, we have our sixth and final one off the board in the first round of this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. Almost more impressively given the school history, we have our third Arizona Wildcat drafted in the first round here. This time, it is Tacario Davis who is off to Buffalo.
A long, lanky cornerback, Arizona frequently lets David play on an island and he does it well. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Davis has a knack for getting his hands on the football. A year ago, Davis racked up a massive 12 passes defended and one interception.
The Bills need secondary help. Both at cornerback and safety. Here they address the cornerback position with a new hopeful lockdown player in Davis.
30. Baltimore Ravens: WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
On paper, the roster of the Baltimore Ravens is the roughest it has been quite some time. They could draft an offensive lineman, a cornerback, a safety, or a pass rusher here. That's a lot of holes at premium positions in Baltimore.
Looking at their wide receiver room, however, it's hard to find a bigger red flag on their roster. Outside of Zay Flowers, the current wide receivers on their roster are the oft-injured Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Tylan Wallace, Deontae Hardy, and fourth round rookie Devontez Walker.
Here they draft Stanford's Elic Ayomanor to give them some added size and explosiveness in their wide receiver room. Most known for his massive game against Travis Hunter a year ago, Stanford's leading receiver is set to make a larger name for himself in 2024.
31. San Francisco 49ers: DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
The interior of San Francisco's defensive line is in shambles. They could also take a wide receiver, offensive tackle, or cornerback here too, but that's not how the board fell here.
Instead, they address a room that consists of the aging Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins, Kevin Giddens, and Jordan Elliott. They select Texas A&M to Ole Miss transfer Walter Nolen, who is on an early-season terror with the Rebels right now.
Last weekend against Wake Forest, Nolen racked up a massive five pressure and four stop tackles from the interior of the defensive line. If he can keep it rolling into SEC play, he may sneak into the first round as he does here to the 49ers.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: TE Gunnar Helm, Texas
One more Longhorn for the road? One more Longhorn for the road. That's right, the Kansas City Chiefs take a tight end here as they begin to prepare for life without Travis Kelce.
And it's not Michigan's Colston Loveland. Texas' Gunnar Helm is firmly putting himself on the radar. While Loveland has rare movement skills at his size, Helm is a true 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, and moves like melted butter. He possesses oily hips, excellent balance catching the football, soft hands, and has even shown the knack for making a huge play in the open field with the football in his hands.
Through two weeks, Kelce has not seen his targets. He is also only under contract for one more season beyond 2024, and the Chiefs have an out this summer if his play really falls off this season.
Whether it is this year or next, the Chiefs would be wise to draft Patrick Mahomes his new best friend. And Helm firmly fits the bill.
— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI —
Which 2024 NFL Draft pick leads NFL Offensive Player of the Year odds after Week 2?
NFL Draft expert expects Travis Hunter to be 2-way player early in career
Undersized but not overlooked: Georgia LB Jalon Walker is a playmaker
CB Shavon Revel Jr. keeps shining on his way to becoming ECU's first ever top-20 pick
The Carolina Panthers butchered Bryce Young's development from Day 1