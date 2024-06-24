Four Michigan Wolverines Projected To Be First Round Picks In 2025 NFL Draft
There seems to be a sense among some college football fans that the Michigan Wolverines are in for a wake-up call in 2024. Not only did the program lose nearly 20 key contributors to the 2024 NFL Draft, Michigan also lost former head coach Jim Harbaugh, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, and a whole host of other key members of the staff from 2023.
Although there's certainly been some significant changes in Ann Arbor, the reality is that the roster is still loaded with elite talent on both sides of the ball. In fact, there are four Wolverines who are currently projected as first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, which would be a program record for Michigan. Here's a look at the four Wolverines that PFF College is projecting to come off the board early in 2025:
No. 3: Denver Broncos - DT Mason Graham
Mason Graham is arguably the top defensive lineman in all of college football, and it doesn't come as much of a surprise that he could be the first Wolverine taken in 2025. Jim Harbaugh once referred to Graham as "a gift from the football Gods", and his production through two years in Ann Arbor certainly proves why. PFF listed Graham as one of only two interior defensive lineman to finish with a top-10 grade as both a pash rusher and run defender, and the Denver Broncos could certainly use some help in those areas.
No. 4: Tennessee Titans - CB Will Johnson
Will Johnson has been projected as a future first-round pick from the moment he stepped foot on campus in Ann Arbor. The first team All-American was named as the defensive MVP in the 2024 National Championship game against Washington, and he finished the year second on the team with four interceptions for 80 yards and one touchdown. At 6-2, 202 pounds, Johnson has the size and athleticism that typically makes for a long and productive career in the National Football League.
No. 18: Los Angeles Chargers - Colston Loveland
If Colston Loveland is still on the board at No. 18, it wouldn't be shocking at all to see his former collegiate head coach pull the trigger and bring him to LA. Loveland is widely regarded as the top tight end in the country heading into the 2024 season, and the expectation is that he will play a significant role in Michigan's offensive approach as the Wolverines look to defend their title. At 6-5, 245 pounds, Loveland's size, speed, physicality, and playmaking ability all add up to a guy that NFL teams would be more than happy to spend a first-round pick on.
No. 20: Houston Texans - Kenneth Grant
Although Mason Graham gets most of the attention from the media, Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant is certainly getting a lot of attention from opposing offensive coordinators. Put simply, you have to account for No. 78 at all times. During the 2023 National Championship season, Grant finished fifth on the team with 3.5 sacks and seventh with 5.0 tackles for loss. At 6-3, 340 pounds, Grant serves as an immovable object that forces an offensive line to plan accordingly. But don't let his size fool you. Grant made waves during the 2023 season by chasing down Penn State running back Kaytron Allen to make a touchdown-saving tackle, and former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh indicated it may have been one of the greatest plays in program history.