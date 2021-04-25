2021 NFL Mock Draft: Mac Jones Likely Headed to San Francisco 49ers

The NFL Draft is less than a week away. With the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens makings a significant deal, the draft is in for a bit of a shakeup. Check out this latest mock draft to see who your team could end up drafting.

This is a very good quarterback class and while Lawrence might not end up as the best, head coach Urban Meyer is locked in on him. Lawrence looks like Peyton Manning and he can run. From a tools perspective, Lawrence has everything. He’ll be able to elevate his teammates early.

The biggest riser from this past college season comes off the board at two. This appears to be a done deal. Wilson is probably the least pro-ready quarterback of the group, but his upside is immense. He can do some special things with the ball.

This has been the most talked-about pick in the draft for the past few weeks and for good reason. No one seems to know who the 49ers are taking aside from general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan. It wouldn’t be shocking if they went with Justin Fields or Trey Lance, but NFL teams seem to love Jones more than the media. He had a historic season at the helm for Alabama in 2020 and he should find success early on in Shanahan’s system.

The Falcons are in a perfect position to trade down, with two high-level quarterbacks on the board. If they stay at four, Atlanta is getting the best player in the draft. Pitts will be a top-five tight end in the NFL by the end of his rookie season. With wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley already on the roster, this offense will be very hard to stop.

While the Bengals could go tackle here, they take who many believe is the top wideout in the draft. Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow were a phenomenal duo in college and this would add another weapon to an improving Cincinnati team. It feels like many on the outside value Chase a lot higher than any of the tackles.

The Dolphins didn’t trade back up to six, thinking they would be guaranteed Pitts or Chase. They went up for either Jaylen Waddle or Smith. Waddle is a tremendous wideout, but Smith was Tua Tagovailoa’s favorite wideout in college. At 166 pounds, teams might be warier of Smith, but he has been impossible to stop so far.

The Lions have a lot of needs and could have easily gone with a tackle, but they need playmakers on defense. Parsons is a risky pick, but if he works out, there is no reason why he can’t be the best defender in the draft.

Carolina has a gaping hole at left tackle that Sewell would fill. Sewell would be going higher than this if he played in 2020, so the Panthers get a bargain at eight. If they are trying to win with Sam Darnold, he will need a competent offensive line.

In the NFL, quarterbacks need to be good from the jump. Drew Lock has had his moments, but Lance is too good to pass up on. Lance is smart, has a rocket for an arm and is a very good athlete. He has only thrown 319 passes in his career, which is a concern, but he has enough football IQ to overcome the lack of experience.

The Cowboys are known for consistently having one of the best offensive lines in football, but there are some concerns surrounding the health of Tyron Smith and La’el Collins, their bookend tackles. Slater can play anywhere on the offensive line and even though he has short arms, can eventually play left tackle.

This is a perfect trade-down spot but it is hard to pass up on a receiver like Waddle. The Giants added Kenny Golladay this offseason and have running back Saquon Barkley coming back. Drafting a player like Waddle adds another dimension to the offense. This is an offensive-driven league, and with Waddle, the Giants may have a good enough unit to compete for a division title.

The Eagles need stability on their roster and Surtain provides that. He has been a shutdown cornerback at Alabama and a three-year starter. He has experience going up against the best wideouts in the SEC on a weekly basis. Surtain is a ready-made defender from Day 1.

The Chargers struck gold with quarterback Justin Herbert, so protecting their franchise is going to be important. Darrisaw was the best offensive lineman in college football last season and has the talent to protect Herbert’s blind side for the foreseeable future.

Similar to Danielle Hunter, if Paye was used as a traditional defensive end, he’d go much higher. Paye is a freak athlete, who is very good against the run and as a pass rusher. Outside of Hunter, who is coming off an injury, Minnesota has nothing at defensive end. Paye has all the tools for Minnesota to develop into a superstar.

The most likely scenario is a team trades up for Fields, but he falls into New England’s lap here. Fields is a very talented player, who would be the first pick in a lot of drafts, so this is a great value. Being paired with an offensive coordinator like Josh McDaniels could help Fields develop into a top-tier quarterback in the NFL.

The Cardinals lack a true No. 1 cornerback. Horn has that alpha mentality and tested very well at his Pro Day. He isn’t afraid to go up against anyone and was great in the SEC in 2020. This is a great value pick at 16 for the Cardinals, at a position of need.

The defensive tackle class this year is lacking after Barmore. He is the best at the position and dominated down the stretch for Alabama. If it clicks, Barmore could be a steal at 17. The Raiders need to continue to improve their defensive line, which was one of the worst groups in football last year.

With its first pick, Miami addressed the offense and head coach Brian Flores gets a pass rusher here. Ojulari is extremely underrated against the run and has a lot of room to grow. He has 34½-inch arms and is very advanced for his age as a pass rusher. He could develop into a key piece on a very good Dolphins defense.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see Collins go higher than this. He is an unbelievable mover for a 6-foot-4, 260-pound linebacker. He weighed in at 270 pounds during medical cheska in Indianapolis, but he shouldn’t have a problem dropping weight. Collins could be very good with defensive linemen like Chase Young and Jonathan Allen in front of him.

Unfortunately, the Bears are picking too late to take a quarterback in the first round. Jenkins will help make Andy Dalton’s life a little easier, as he can play either tackle or guard. There might not be a better run blocker in the draft than Jenkins, who plays like a bully on the field.

The Colts haven’t replaced Anthony Castonzo and will miss out on the top tackles. Vera-Tucker might honestly be the next best tackle, even though he projects best as a guard. There is a chance he can stay there. If not, he can replace Mark Glowinski, giving Indianapolis the best interior offensive line in football. The value at 21 was too good for a top-10 player in the draft.

The only real concern with Newsome is his injury history. Outside of that, he is everything teams look for in a cornerback. Newsome is a smooth mover in coverage and tested extremely well. If he can stay healthy, this will be a home-run pick.

The Jets cornerback room is concerning. They have no one with legitimate experience. Stokes is pro-ready and a plug-and-play Day-1 starter. He tested off the charts and has the tape to back up his elite speed.

This pick will get Steelers fans excited. Pittsburgh's receiving corps is good, but opponents don’t have to worry about quarterback Big Roethlisberger or the run game. Harris had a fantastic career at Alabama and has the talent to be one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Whoever drafts Owusu-Koramoah is going to need to have a plan in place. He is extremely talented and put together really good tape in 2020. If he’s put in the right position, Owusu-Koramoah could become one of the best hybrid players in the NFL.

The Browns have one of the best rosters in football. Their only hole offensively is a third receiver. Moore is a fantastic player, who can do everything. He may not be the biggest player around, but he makes up for it. This pick would give the Browns too many matchup nightmares for defenses to handle.

After trading away Orlando Brown Jr., the Ravens have a hole at right tackle, but they have an even bigger need for a high-level pass rusher. If it weren’t for medicals, Phillips would have been gone by pick 11. He will be a very early contributor on a team looking to make a deep playoff run next season.

It will be interesting to see if New Orleans can continue to contend for division titles, after the retirement of quarterback Drew Brees and with a difficult cap situation. That being said, general manager Mickey Loomis and his staff have always been able to draft well. Davis came out of nowhere to have a phenomenal season. He is an elite athlete, who is just scratching the surface of what he can become.

The back injury history is why Farley may drop this far in the first. He has a lot of upside and could be great alongside Jaire Alexander. Green Bay is in win-now mode and can deal with any potential long-term problems if Farley can be very good early in his career.

Even though Oweh didn’t have a lot of production in college, he was very disruptive. He greatly improved in the run game and flashed tremendous upside. Not to mention, he was a freak tester at his Pro Day. The Bills defensive end group is solid, but it doesn’t have a game-changer. Oweh could develop into a very good player with the proper development.

The Ravens will probably trade up to get one of the top tackles, but after the first four, there is a big drop-off. With how little teams rush quarterback Lamar Jackson, it makes sense for them to wait until Round 2 to address the position. Instead, the Ravens can continue to bolster a very good secondary. Pairing Moehrig with Chuck Clark would make for a very good duo.

Tampa Bay doesn’t have a glaring need. They could add a running back or wide receiver, here but linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is a free agent next year and they might need to replace him. Tryon has all the traits to become a very good pass rusher; he just needs some time to develop.

33. Jacksonville Jaguars: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

34. New York Jets: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

35. Atlanta Falcons: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

36. Miami Dolphins: Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

37. Philadelphia Eagles: Carlos Basham, DE, Wake Forest

38. Cincinnati Bengals: Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

39. Carolina Panthers: Richie Grant, S, Central Florida

40. Denver Broncos: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

41. Detroit Lions: Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

42. New York Giants: Alex Leatherwood, iOL, Alabama

43. San Francisco 49ers: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

44. Dallas Cowboys: Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami

45. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

46. New England Patriots: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

47. Los Angeles Chargers: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

48. Las Vegas Raiders: Spencer Brown, T, Northern Iowa

49. Arizona Cardinals: Liam Eichenberg, T, Notre Dame

50. Miami Dolphins: Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

51. Washington Football Team: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

52. Chicago Bears: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

53. Tennessee Titans: Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU

54. Indianapolis Colts: D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

55. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dillon Radunz, T, North Dakota State

56. Seattle Seahawks: Jackson Carman T, Clemson

57. Los Angeles Rams: Samuel Cosmi, T, Texas

58. Kansas City Chiefs: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

59. Cleveland Browns: Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

60. New Orleans Saints: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

61. Buffalo Bills: Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

62. Green Bay Packers: Quinn Meinerz, iOL, Wisconsin-Whitewater

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Landon Dickerson, iOL, Alabama

65. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Myers, iOL, Ohio State

66. New York Jets: Joseph Ossai, DE, Texas

67. Houston Texans: Kendrick Green, iOL, Illinois

68. Atlanta Falcons: Aaron Robinson, CB, Central Florida

69. Cincinnati Bengals: Jalen Mayfield, iOL, Michigan

70. Philadelphia Eagles: Brady Christensen, iOL, BYU

71. Denver Broncos: Walker Little, T, Stanford

72. Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

73. Carolina Panthers: Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State

74. Washington Football Team: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

75. Dallas Cowboys: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

76. New York Giants: Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma

77. Los Angeles Chargers: Aaron Banks, iOL, Notre Dame

78. Minnesota Vikings: Wyatt Davis, iOL, Ohio State

79. Las Vegas Raiders: Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech

80. Las Vegas Raiders: Trey Smith, iOL, Tennessee

81. Miami Dolphins: Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

82. Washington Football Team: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

83. Chicago Bears: Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

84. Philadelphia Eagles: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

85. Tennessee Titans: Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame

86. New York Jets: Larry Borom, T, Missouri

87. Pittsburgh Steelers: Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas

88. Los Angeles Rams: Jay Tufele, DT, USC

89. Cleveland Browns: Payton Turner, DE, Houston

90. Minnesota Vikings: Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn

91. Cleveland Browns: Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan

92. Green Bay Packers: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

93. Buffalo Bills: Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota

94. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Smith, DE, Alabama-Birmingham

95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana

96. New England Patriots: Stone Forsythe, T, Florida

97. Los Angeles Chargers: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

98. New Orleans Saints: Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas

99. Dallas Cowboys: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

100. Tennessee Titans: D’Ante Smith, T, East Carolina

101. Detroit Lions: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

102. San Francisco 49ers: Elerson Smith, DE, Northern Iowa

103. Los Angeles Rams: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

104: Baltimore Ravens: Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee

105: New Orleans Saints: Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

