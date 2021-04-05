2021 NFL Mock Draft Monday: First April Mock Draft

The month of the 2021 NFL Draft has finally arrived. As player evaluations are finalized and pro days come to an end, it is an exciting exercise to consider possible routes teams will try and fill holes in their roster and add young talent. This three-round mock draft should point out expected picks and potential draft-day surprises.

ROUND ONE

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

The Jaguars are likely looking to bring in a franchise passer to grow alongside first-time NFL head coach Urban Meyer. Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect to enter the NFL in recent years.

New York Jets

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

While the specific player that will be taken with this pick is still unclear, the Jets are expected to bring in a franchise signal-caller to work with new head coach Robert Saleh. Zach Wilson’s undeniable talent outweighs concerns with his decision-making and processing. He can become a top-tier NFL quarterback.

San Francisco 49ers

Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

The 49ers are rumored to be set on a quarterback with their recently-acquired third-overall selection. Trey Lance has arguably the highest upside of any passer in this class. Further, he is more NFL-ready than the media gives him credit for.

Atlanta Falcons

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

The Falcons enjoyed success during the Matt Ryan era. That said, new head coach Arthur Smith will likely bring in a young signal-caller to build around. Although he is the fourth passer off the board, Justin Fields is far from a consolation prize. In fact, he may be the second-best quarterback in this class.

Cincinnati Bengals

Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

There are various rumors surrounding the Bengals’ fifth selection. Many believe they will add quarterback Joe Burrow’s top college target, Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, Cincinnati chooses to protect its young franchise passer after an injury prematurely ended his rookie season. Sewell is the best offensive lineman in this class. He can contribute right away and will help keep Burrow on his feet for years to come.

Miami Dolphins

Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

The Dolphins’ first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Tua Tagovailoa, had an average rookie season. To help him develop, Miami adds the draft’s top pass-catcher. Kyle Pitts is an excellent athlete and receiver. What’s more, he is an underrated blocker.

Detroit Lions

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

The Lions lost several key receivers in free agency. To remedy this, Detroit adds a speed element to its wide receiver room that it currently lacks. Jaylen Waddle is an immediate three-level threat with top-notch run-after-catch ability.

Carolina Panthers

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Although incumbent starter Teddy Bridgewater had a serviceable year for Carolina, the team must add a young passer to build around moving forward. The Panthers coached Mac Jones at the Senior Bowl and are reportedly interested in the Crimson Tide quarterback. The Alabama product has starter potential.

Denver Broncos

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

The Broncos currently lack starting-caliber play at the second level of their defense. What’s more, the team has several expiring contracts at linebacker after the 2021 season. Micah Parsons is a raw player. That said, he is an incredible athlete with the potential to become a defensive centerpiece in the league.

Dallas Cowboys

Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

The Cowboys’ defensive backfield was arguably its biggest weakness in 2020. To remedy this, the organization adds the draft’s top defensive player. Jaycee Horn is scheme-versatile and an underrated athlete. He should start immediately in Dallas.

New York Giants

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

The Giants filled multiple holes in free agency. As a result, they have the leeway to add one of the draft’s most versatile players. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is an athletic linebacker/safety hybrid who will fit in with the team’s creative defensive coordinator. He will join various other “positionless” players in New York to form an exciting defense.

Philadelphia Eagles

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

The Eagles reportedly traded back from the sixth pick because they felt their top target would already be taken. In this scenario, though, Ja’Marr Chase is still available. Philadelphia brings in a sure-handed, athletic receiver who will only get better with experience and NFL coaching. Chase is also excellent after the catch.

Los Angeles Chargers

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

The Chargers severely lack high-level cornerback play. Patrick Surtain II is an NFL-ready defender who will start immediately at the next level. Los Angeles brings in a top-ten player at a position of need.

Minnesota Vikings

Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

The Vikings currently have holes and expiring contracts across their offensive line. Christian Darrisaw fills multiple roster spots. Although he has starter potential at guard, the Virginia Tech product should be a high-level player at left tackle early in Minnesota.

New England Patriots

Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

The Patriots’ biggest weakness in 2020 was its lack of pass-catchers. Rashod Bateman is one of the draft’s top receivers. Although many are concerned after his lighter-than-expected pro day weigh-in, the Minnesota product’s 33” arms will help him in contested catch situations. What’s more, Bateman’s game is predicated on his excellent route running. He also answered questions about his speed by running a 4.39 40-yard dash.

Arizona Cardinals

Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

The Cardinals are sorely lacking cornerback talent. Greg Newsome II is a high-level athlete with excellent feet, burst, fluidity, physicality and length. While he is completely scheme-versatile, he will thrive immediately in off-man coverage and zone coverage.

Las Vegas Raiders

Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

The Raiders need help at multiple positions on the offensive line. Rashawn Slater has the potential to be a starter at either tackle spot, either guard spot and center. His ability to fill multiple roster spots at a high level is intrinsically valuable in the team-building process.

Miami Dolphins

Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

The Dolphins were rumored to be interested in several running backs in free agency. Instead of adding a pricey veteran, Miami brings in the draft’s top back. Najee Harris has a rare combination of size, quick feet, power and pass-catching ability. He will be an impact player early in his career.

Washington Football Team

Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

The Washington Football Team must address the tackle position to succeed in 2021. Samuel Cosmi fits both need and value with this pick. He is an impressive athlete who should only improve with experience and NFL coaching. He could be a long-term starter in Washington.

Chicago Bears

Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

While the Bears have a massive hole at quarterback, none currently meet the value attributed to the 20th pick. Instead, Chicago brings in a hyper-athletic cornerback. Caleb Farley can develop into a star in the NFL. While the injury concerns surrounding the Virginia Tech product are valid, he is worth the risk.

Indianapolis Colts

Gregory Rousseau, 4-3 DE, Miami

The Colts desperately need to address the tackle position this offseason. That said, there are several starting-caliber offensive tackles still available in free agency. In this scenario, Indianapolis chooses to bring in a veteran pass protector and add a high-ceiling defensive end. Gregory Rousseau’s length and athleticism can make him a difference-maker in the NFL.

Tennessee Titans

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

In this scenario, the Titans are the beneficiaries of draft math that has seen very few receivers taken to this point. DeVonta Smith is an NFL-ready pass-catcher whose athleticism, refined skillset and hands can make him an impact player early in his career. Concerns about his size are valid. That said, his success in the SEC indicates that he may be an outlier among past small NFL receivers.

New York Jets

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

The tight end position is an underrated hole on the Jets’ depth chart. While he is not often mocked in the first round, Pat Freiermuth is worth this selection thanks to his ability both as a blocker and as a receiver. New head coach Robert Saleh was previously with the 49ers, where he saw George Kittle take the league by storm. Freiermuth is not Kittle; that said, there is a dropoff in tight end talent after the Penn State product. New York chooses to fill a need with its second pick in the first round.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Creed Humphrey, OC, Oklahoma

In 2020, the Steelers proved that they are contenders in the AFC. In fact, they were arguably the team to beat across the entire league through the first half of the season. To build on a strong 2020, the organization adds an NFL-ready center to immediately bolster its offensive line. Creed Humphrey complemented his excellent career at Oklahoma with strong showings at the Senior Bowl and his pro day. He should start early and provide stability to a position group that does not have any players rostered beyond 2021.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama

The Jaguars are in the middle of an overhaul. Christian Barmore is one of the best players available in this scenario. A high-upside defensive tackle, the Alabama product can develop into a star in the NFL.

Cleveland Browns

Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

The Browns have a strong roster. That said, Zaven Collins will serve as a much-needed influx of talent at the defense’s second level. The Tulsa product has a rare combination of size and movement skills. He is one of the draft’s best coverage linebackers and should contribute immediately.

Baltimore Ravens

Azeez Ojulari, 3-4 OLB, Georgia

Although the Ravens need a wide receiver, the team bets on the possibility that starting-caliber pass-catchers will be available later in the draft. After all, it is a deep class at wide receiver and the draft math to this point indicates that strong prospects should be available in rounds two and three. Instead, Baltimore fills a need with 3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 defensive end Azeez Ojulari. The bendy pass rusher is an underrated run defender. He should contribute immediately.

New Orleans Saints

Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

In recent years, the Saints have funneled a disproportionately high number of targets to one receiver. While Michael Thomas is a talented pass-catcher, Rondale Moore complements his skillset well and could be a scary fit in Sean Payton’s offense. Although New Orleans recently lost long-time quarterback and face of the franchise Drew Brees, Moore can thrive with either of the team’s two most likely replacements - Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. He is an underrated route runner who thrives with the ball in his hands. He also has the speed to function as a deep threat.

Green Bay Packers

Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

The Packers have famously failed to give Aaron Rodgers a first-round receiver to this point. That trend ends here, as the team adds Kadarius Toney. The Florida product is incredibly flexible and twitchy. His rare athleticism makes him a dangerous route runner and ball-carrier.

Buffalo Bills

Jaelan Phillips, 4-3 DE, Miami

The Bills need to add a starter at cornerback across from Tre’Davious White. That said, Buffalo bets that a corner will be available in rounds two and three in a deep class at the position. Instead, the team adds an NFL-ready pass rusher. Jaelan Phillips is a borderline-elite athlete with first-round talent. Although he has serious injury concerns, Buffalo is a Super Bowl contender in 2021 and needs production as soon as possible. The Bills take the risk on a gifted and skilled player.

Kansas City Chiefs

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Earlier this offseason, the Chiefs released both of their starting tackles from the 2020 campaign. To fill the resulting hole, Kansas City would be wise to take the best tackle available with this pick. Teven Jenkins is an athletic and physical offensive lineman who can start for the Chiefs immediately.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC

The Buccaneers have expiring contracts at multiple offensive line positions after the 2021 season. Alijah Vera-Tucker has guard-tackle versatility and can fill several roster spots. Although his best fit is at guard, the USC product’s best film in college was at tackle. Regardless, he should serve as a valuable step towards maintaining success in Tampa Bay.

ROUND TWO

Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

New York Jets

Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

Atlanta Falcons

Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State

Miami Dolphins

Josh Myers, OC, Ohio State

Philadelphia Eagles

Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan

Cincinnati Bengals

Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn

Carolina Panthers

Ar’Darius Washington, FS, TCU

Denver Broncos

Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

Detroit Lions

Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

New York Giants

Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee

San Francisco 49ers

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

Dallas Cowboys

Andre Cisco, FS, Syracuse

Jacksonville Jaguars

Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

New England Patriots

Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

Los Angeles Chargers

Quincy Roche, 3-4 OLB, Miami

Las Vegas Raiders

Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

Arizona Cardinals

Jackson Carman, OG, Clemson

Miami Dolphins

Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

Washington Football Team

Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

Chicago Bears

Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State

Tennessee Titans

Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

Indianapolis Colts

Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

Pittsburgh Steelers

Javonte Williams, RB, UNC

Seattle Seahawks

Landon Dickerson, OC, Alabama

Los Angeles Rams

Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

Baltimore Ravens

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

Cleveland Browns

Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

New Orleans Saints

Daviyon Nixon, DL, Iowa

Buffalo Bills

Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

Green Bay Packers

Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

Kansas City Chiefs

Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jayson Oweh, 4-3 DE, Penn State

ROUND THREE

Jacksonville Jaguars

Richie Grant, S, UCF

New York Jets

Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota

Houston Texans

Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

Atlanta Falcons

Shaka Toney, 4-3 DE, Penn State

Cincinnati Bengals

Jay Tufele, DL, USC

Philadelphia Eagles

Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

Denver Broncos

Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington

Detroit Lions

Alim McNeil, DL, NC State

Carolina Panthers

Quinn Meinerz, OG, Wisconsin-Whitewater

Washington Football Team

Chazz Surratt, LB, UNC

Dallas Cowboys

Tre’ McKitty, TE, Georgia

New York Giants

Joseph Ossai, 4-3 DE, Texas

Los Angeles Chargers

D’Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina

Minnesota Vikings

Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

Las Vegas Raiders

Darius Stills, DL, West Virginia

Las Vegas Raiders

Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

Miami Dolphins

Dyami Brown, WR, UNC

Washington Football Team

Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

Chicago Bears

James Hudson II, OT, Cincinnati

Philadelphia Eagles

Tyree Gillespie, SS, Missouri

Tennessee Titans

Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

New York Jets

Osa Odighizuwa, DL, UCLA

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

Los Angeles Rams

Tyler Shelvin, DL, LSU

Cleveland Browns

Carlos Basham Jr., 4-3 DE, Wake Forest

Minnesota Vikings

Payton Turner, 4-3 DE, Houston

Cleveland Browns

Tommy Togiai, DL, Ohio State

Green Bay Packers

Tony Fields II, LB, West Virginia

Buffalo Bills

Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

Kansas City Chiefs

Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

New England Patriots

Joshuah Bledsoe, FS, Missouri

Los Angeles Chargers

Dax Milne, WR, BYU

New Orleans Saints

Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF

Dallas Cowboys

Jaylen Twyman, DL, Pittsburgh

Tennessee Titans

Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

Detroit Lions

Jevon Holland, FS, Oregon

San Francisco 49ers

Bryan Mills, CB, NC Central

Los Angeles Rams

Keith Taylor, CB, Washington

Baltimore Ravens

Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU

New Orleans Saints

Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

PICKS BY TEAM

New York Giants: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Trey Smith, Joseph Ossai

Dallas Cowboys: Jaycee Horn, Andre Cisco, Tre’ McKitty, Jaylen Twyman

Washington Football Team: Samuel Cosmi, Elijah Molden, Chazz Surratt, Brevin Jordan

Philadelphia Eagles: Ja’Marr Chase, Cameron McGrone, Shaun Wade, Tyree Gillespie

New England Patriots: Rashod Bateman, Davis Mills, Joshuah Bledsoe

New York Jets: Zach Wilson, Pat Freiermuth, Kwity Paye, Benjamin St-Juste, Osa Odighizuwa

Buffalo Bills: Jaelan Phillips, Pete Werner, Kelvin Joseph

Miami Dolphins: Kyle Pitts, Najee Harris, Josh Myers, Jamin Davis, Dyami Brown

Chicago Bears: Caleb Farley, Hamsah Nasirildeen, James Hudson II

Minnesota Vikings: Christian Darrisaw, Elijah Moore, Payton Turner

Green Bay Packers: Kadarius Toney, Tyson Campbell, Tony Fields II

Detroit Lions: Jaylen Waddle, Nick Bolton, Alim McNeil, Jevon Holland

Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, Anthony Schwartz, Jay Tufele

Cleveland Browns: Zaven Collins, Eric Stokes, Carlos Basham Jr., Tommy Togiai

Pittsburgh Steelers: Creed Humphrey, Javonte Williams, Jabril Cox

Baltimore Ravens: Azeez Ojulari, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kary Vincent Jr.

New Orleans Saints: Rondale Moore, Daviyon Nixon, Aaron Robinson, Kellen Mond

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jayson Oweh, Kenneth Gainwell

Atlanta Falcons: Justin Fields, Wyatt Davis, Shaka Toney

Carolina Panthers: Mac Jones, Ar’Darius Washington, Quinn Meinerz

Houston Texans: Seth Williams

Tennessee Titans: DeVonta Smith, Asante Samuel Jr., Dylan Moses, Liam Eichenberg

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Christian Barmore, Travis Etienne, Alex Leatherwood, Richie Grant

Indianapolis Colts: Gregory Rousseau, Jalen Mayfield

Los Angeles Rams: Spencer Brown, Tyler Shelvin, Keith Taylor

Seattle Seahawks: Landon Dickerson

Arizona Cardinals: Greg Newsome II, Jackson Carman

San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance, Trevon Moehrig, Bryan Mills

Los Angeles Chargers: Patrick Surtain II, Quincy Roche, D’Ante Smith, Dax Milne

Las Vegas Raiders: Rashawn Slater, Baron Browning, Darius Stills, Dillon Radunz

Kansas City Chiefs: Teven Jenkins, Terrace Marshall Jr., Paulson Adebo

Denver Broncos: Micah Parsons, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Levi Onwuzurike

