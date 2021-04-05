2021 NFL Mock Draft Monday: First April Mock Draft
The month of the 2021 NFL Draft has finally arrived. As player evaluations are finalized and pro days come to an end, it is an exciting exercise to consider possible routes teams will try and fill holes in their roster and add young talent. This three-round mock draft should point out expected picks and potential draft-day surprises.
ROUND ONE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
The Jaguars are likely looking to bring in a franchise passer to grow alongside first-time NFL head coach Urban Meyer. Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect to enter the NFL in recent years.
New York Jets
Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
While the specific player that will be taken with this pick is still unclear, the Jets are expected to bring in a franchise signal-caller to work with new head coach Robert Saleh. Zach Wilson’s undeniable talent outweighs concerns with his decision-making and processing. He can become a top-tier NFL quarterback.
San Francisco 49ers
Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
The 49ers are rumored to be set on a quarterback with their recently-acquired third-overall selection. Trey Lance has arguably the highest upside of any passer in this class. Further, he is more NFL-ready than the media gives him credit for.
Atlanta Falcons
Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
The Falcons enjoyed success during the Matt Ryan era. That said, new head coach Arthur Smith will likely bring in a young signal-caller to build around. Although he is the fourth passer off the board, Justin Fields is far from a consolation prize. In fact, he may be the second-best quarterback in this class.
Cincinnati Bengals
Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
There are various rumors surrounding the Bengals’ fifth selection. Many believe they will add quarterback Joe Burrow’s top college target, Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, Cincinnati chooses to protect its young franchise passer after an injury prematurely ended his rookie season. Sewell is the best offensive lineman in this class. He can contribute right away and will help keep Burrow on his feet for years to come.
Miami Dolphins
Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
The Dolphins’ first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Tua Tagovailoa, had an average rookie season. To help him develop, Miami adds the draft’s top pass-catcher. Kyle Pitts is an excellent athlete and receiver. What’s more, he is an underrated blocker.
Detroit Lions
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
The Lions lost several key receivers in free agency. To remedy this, Detroit adds a speed element to its wide receiver room that it currently lacks. Jaylen Waddle is an immediate three-level threat with top-notch run-after-catch ability.
Carolina Panthers
Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
Although incumbent starter Teddy Bridgewater had a serviceable year for Carolina, the team must add a young passer to build around moving forward. The Panthers coached Mac Jones at the Senior Bowl and are reportedly interested in the Crimson Tide quarterback. The Alabama product has starter potential.
Denver Broncos
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
The Broncos currently lack starting-caliber play at the second level of their defense. What’s more, the team has several expiring contracts at linebacker after the 2021 season. Micah Parsons is a raw player. That said, he is an incredible athlete with the potential to become a defensive centerpiece in the league.
Dallas Cowboys
Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
The Cowboys’ defensive backfield was arguably its biggest weakness in 2020. To remedy this, the organization adds the draft’s top defensive player. Jaycee Horn is scheme-versatile and an underrated athlete. He should start immediately in Dallas.
New York Giants
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
The Giants filled multiple holes in free agency. As a result, they have the leeway to add one of the draft’s most versatile players. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is an athletic linebacker/safety hybrid who will fit in with the team’s creative defensive coordinator. He will join various other “positionless” players in New York to form an exciting defense.
Philadelphia Eagles
Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
The Eagles reportedly traded back from the sixth pick because they felt their top target would already be taken. In this scenario, though, Ja’Marr Chase is still available. Philadelphia brings in a sure-handed, athletic receiver who will only get better with experience and NFL coaching. Chase is also excellent after the catch.
Los Angeles Chargers
Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
The Chargers severely lack high-level cornerback play. Patrick Surtain II is an NFL-ready defender who will start immediately at the next level. Los Angeles brings in a top-ten player at a position of need.
Minnesota Vikings
Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
The Vikings currently have holes and expiring contracts across their offensive line. Christian Darrisaw fills multiple roster spots. Although he has starter potential at guard, the Virginia Tech product should be a high-level player at left tackle early in Minnesota.
New England Patriots
Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
The Patriots’ biggest weakness in 2020 was its lack of pass-catchers. Rashod Bateman is one of the draft’s top receivers. Although many are concerned after his lighter-than-expected pro day weigh-in, the Minnesota product’s 33” arms will help him in contested catch situations. What’s more, Bateman’s game is predicated on his excellent route running. He also answered questions about his speed by running a 4.39 40-yard dash.
Arizona Cardinals
Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
The Cardinals are sorely lacking cornerback talent. Greg Newsome II is a high-level athlete with excellent feet, burst, fluidity, physicality and length. While he is completely scheme-versatile, he will thrive immediately in off-man coverage and zone coverage.
Las Vegas Raiders
Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
The Raiders need help at multiple positions on the offensive line. Rashawn Slater has the potential to be a starter at either tackle spot, either guard spot and center. His ability to fill multiple roster spots at a high level is intrinsically valuable in the team-building process.
Miami Dolphins
Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
The Dolphins were rumored to be interested in several running backs in free agency. Instead of adding a pricey veteran, Miami brings in the draft’s top back. Najee Harris has a rare combination of size, quick feet, power and pass-catching ability. He will be an impact player early in his career.
Washington Football Team
Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
The Washington Football Team must address the tackle position to succeed in 2021. Samuel Cosmi fits both need and value with this pick. He is an impressive athlete who should only improve with experience and NFL coaching. He could be a long-term starter in Washington.
Chicago Bears
Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
While the Bears have a massive hole at quarterback, none currently meet the value attributed to the 20th pick. Instead, Chicago brings in a hyper-athletic cornerback. Caleb Farley can develop into a star in the NFL. While the injury concerns surrounding the Virginia Tech product are valid, he is worth the risk.
Indianapolis Colts
Gregory Rousseau, 4-3 DE, Miami
The Colts desperately need to address the tackle position this offseason. That said, there are several starting-caliber offensive tackles still available in free agency. In this scenario, Indianapolis chooses to bring in a veteran pass protector and add a high-ceiling defensive end. Gregory Rousseau’s length and athleticism can make him a difference-maker in the NFL.
Tennessee Titans
DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
In this scenario, the Titans are the beneficiaries of draft math that has seen very few receivers taken to this point. DeVonta Smith is an NFL-ready pass-catcher whose athleticism, refined skillset and hands can make him an impact player early in his career. Concerns about his size are valid. That said, his success in the SEC indicates that he may be an outlier among past small NFL receivers.
New York Jets
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
The tight end position is an underrated hole on the Jets’ depth chart. While he is not often mocked in the first round, Pat Freiermuth is worth this selection thanks to his ability both as a blocker and as a receiver. New head coach Robert Saleh was previously with the 49ers, where he saw George Kittle take the league by storm. Freiermuth is not Kittle; that said, there is a dropoff in tight end talent after the Penn State product. New York chooses to fill a need with its second pick in the first round.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Creed Humphrey, OC, Oklahoma
In 2020, the Steelers proved that they are contenders in the AFC. In fact, they were arguably the team to beat across the entire league through the first half of the season. To build on a strong 2020, the organization adds an NFL-ready center to immediately bolster its offensive line. Creed Humphrey complemented his excellent career at Oklahoma with strong showings at the Senior Bowl and his pro day. He should start early and provide stability to a position group that does not have any players rostered beyond 2021.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama
The Jaguars are in the middle of an overhaul. Christian Barmore is one of the best players available in this scenario. A high-upside defensive tackle, the Alabama product can develop into a star in the NFL.
Cleveland Browns
Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
The Browns have a strong roster. That said, Zaven Collins will serve as a much-needed influx of talent at the defense’s second level. The Tulsa product has a rare combination of size and movement skills. He is one of the draft’s best coverage linebackers and should contribute immediately.
Baltimore Ravens
Azeez Ojulari, 3-4 OLB, Georgia
Although the Ravens need a wide receiver, the team bets on the possibility that starting-caliber pass-catchers will be available later in the draft. After all, it is a deep class at wide receiver and the draft math to this point indicates that strong prospects should be available in rounds two and three. Instead, Baltimore fills a need with 3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 defensive end Azeez Ojulari. The bendy pass rusher is an underrated run defender. He should contribute immediately.
New Orleans Saints
Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
In recent years, the Saints have funneled a disproportionately high number of targets to one receiver. While Michael Thomas is a talented pass-catcher, Rondale Moore complements his skillset well and could be a scary fit in Sean Payton’s offense. Although New Orleans recently lost long-time quarterback and face of the franchise Drew Brees, Moore can thrive with either of the team’s two most likely replacements - Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. He is an underrated route runner who thrives with the ball in his hands. He also has the speed to function as a deep threat.
Green Bay Packers
Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
The Packers have famously failed to give Aaron Rodgers a first-round receiver to this point. That trend ends here, as the team adds Kadarius Toney. The Florida product is incredibly flexible and twitchy. His rare athleticism makes him a dangerous route runner and ball-carrier.
Buffalo Bills
Jaelan Phillips, 4-3 DE, Miami
The Bills need to add a starter at cornerback across from Tre’Davious White. That said, Buffalo bets that a corner will be available in rounds two and three in a deep class at the position. Instead, the team adds an NFL-ready pass rusher. Jaelan Phillips is a borderline-elite athlete with first-round talent. Although he has serious injury concerns, Buffalo is a Super Bowl contender in 2021 and needs production as soon as possible. The Bills take the risk on a gifted and skilled player.
Kansas City Chiefs
Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
Earlier this offseason, the Chiefs released both of their starting tackles from the 2020 campaign. To fill the resulting hole, Kansas City would be wise to take the best tackle available with this pick. Teven Jenkins is an athletic and physical offensive lineman who can start for the Chiefs immediately.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC
The Buccaneers have expiring contracts at multiple offensive line positions after the 2021 season. Alijah Vera-Tucker has guard-tackle versatility and can fill several roster spots. Although his best fit is at guard, the USC product’s best film in college was at tackle. Regardless, he should serve as a valuable step towards maintaining success in Tampa Bay.
ROUND TWO
Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
New York Jets
Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
Atlanta Falcons
Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State
Miami Dolphins
Josh Myers, OC, Ohio State
Philadelphia Eagles
Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan
Cincinnati Bengals
Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn
Carolina Panthers
Ar’Darius Washington, FS, TCU
Denver Broncos
Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
Detroit Lions
Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
New York Giants
Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee
San Francisco 49ers
Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
Dallas Cowboys
Andre Cisco, FS, Syracuse
Jacksonville Jaguars
Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
New England Patriots
Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
Los Angeles Chargers
Quincy Roche, 3-4 OLB, Miami
Las Vegas Raiders
Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State
Arizona Cardinals
Jackson Carman, OG, Clemson
Miami Dolphins
Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
Washington Football Team
Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
Chicago Bears
Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State
Tennessee Titans
Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
Indianapolis Colts
Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
Pittsburgh Steelers
Javonte Williams, RB, UNC
Seattle Seahawks
Landon Dickerson, OC, Alabama
Los Angeles Rams
Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa
Baltimore Ravens
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
Cleveland Browns
Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
New Orleans Saints
Daviyon Nixon, DL, Iowa
Buffalo Bills
Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State
Green Bay Packers
Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
Kansas City Chiefs
Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jayson Oweh, 4-3 DE, Penn State
ROUND THREE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Richie Grant, S, UCF
New York Jets
Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota
Houston Texans
Seth Williams, WR, Auburn
Atlanta Falcons
Shaka Toney, 4-3 DE, Penn State
Cincinnati Bengals
Jay Tufele, DL, USC
Philadelphia Eagles
Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State
Denver Broncos
Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington
Detroit Lions
Alim McNeil, DL, NC State
Carolina Panthers
Quinn Meinerz, OG, Wisconsin-Whitewater
Washington Football Team
Chazz Surratt, LB, UNC
Dallas Cowboys
Tre’ McKitty, TE, Georgia
New York Giants
Joseph Ossai, 4-3 DE, Texas
Los Angeles Chargers
D’Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina
Minnesota Vikings
Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
Las Vegas Raiders
Darius Stills, DL, West Virginia
Las Vegas Raiders
Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
Miami Dolphins
Dyami Brown, WR, UNC
Washington Football Team
Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami
Chicago Bears
James Hudson II, OT, Cincinnati
Philadelphia Eagles
Tyree Gillespie, SS, Missouri
Tennessee Titans
Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
New York Jets
Osa Odighizuwa, DL, UCLA
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
Los Angeles Rams
Tyler Shelvin, DL, LSU
Cleveland Browns
Carlos Basham Jr., 4-3 DE, Wake Forest
Minnesota Vikings
Payton Turner, 4-3 DE, Houston
Cleveland Browns
Tommy Togiai, DL, Ohio State
Green Bay Packers
Tony Fields II, LB, West Virginia
Buffalo Bills
Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
Kansas City Chiefs
Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
New England Patriots
Joshuah Bledsoe, FS, Missouri
Los Angeles Chargers
Dax Milne, WR, BYU
New Orleans Saints
Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
Dallas Cowboys
Jaylen Twyman, DL, Pittsburgh
Tennessee Titans
Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
Detroit Lions
Jevon Holland, FS, Oregon
San Francisco 49ers
Bryan Mills, CB, NC Central
Los Angeles Rams
Keith Taylor, CB, Washington
Baltimore Ravens
Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU
New Orleans Saints
Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M
PICKS BY TEAM
New York Giants: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Trey Smith, Joseph Ossai
Dallas Cowboys: Jaycee Horn, Andre Cisco, Tre’ McKitty, Jaylen Twyman
Washington Football Team: Samuel Cosmi, Elijah Molden, Chazz Surratt, Brevin Jordan
Philadelphia Eagles: Ja’Marr Chase, Cameron McGrone, Shaun Wade, Tyree Gillespie
New England Patriots: Rashod Bateman, Davis Mills, Joshuah Bledsoe
New York Jets: Zach Wilson, Pat Freiermuth, Kwity Paye, Benjamin St-Juste, Osa Odighizuwa
Buffalo Bills: Jaelan Phillips, Pete Werner, Kelvin Joseph
Miami Dolphins: Kyle Pitts, Najee Harris, Josh Myers, Jamin Davis, Dyami Brown
Chicago Bears: Caleb Farley, Hamsah Nasirildeen, James Hudson II
Minnesota Vikings: Christian Darrisaw, Elijah Moore, Payton Turner
Green Bay Packers: Kadarius Toney, Tyson Campbell, Tony Fields II
Detroit Lions: Jaylen Waddle, Nick Bolton, Alim McNeil, Jevon Holland
Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, Anthony Schwartz, Jay Tufele
Cleveland Browns: Zaven Collins, Eric Stokes, Carlos Basham Jr., Tommy Togiai
Pittsburgh Steelers: Creed Humphrey, Javonte Williams, Jabril Cox
Baltimore Ravens: Azeez Ojulari, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kary Vincent Jr.
New Orleans Saints: Rondale Moore, Daviyon Nixon, Aaron Robinson, Kellen Mond
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jayson Oweh, Kenneth Gainwell
Atlanta Falcons: Justin Fields, Wyatt Davis, Shaka Toney
Carolina Panthers: Mac Jones, Ar’Darius Washington, Quinn Meinerz
Houston Texans: Seth Williams
Tennessee Titans: DeVonta Smith, Asante Samuel Jr., Dylan Moses, Liam Eichenberg
Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Christian Barmore, Travis Etienne, Alex Leatherwood, Richie Grant
Indianapolis Colts: Gregory Rousseau, Jalen Mayfield
Los Angeles Rams: Spencer Brown, Tyler Shelvin, Keith Taylor
Seattle Seahawks: Landon Dickerson
Arizona Cardinals: Greg Newsome II, Jackson Carman
San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance, Trevon Moehrig, Bryan Mills
Los Angeles Chargers: Patrick Surtain II, Quincy Roche, D’Ante Smith, Dax Milne
Las Vegas Raiders: Rashawn Slater, Baron Browning, Darius Stills, Dillon Radunz
Kansas City Chiefs: Teven Jenkins, Terrace Marshall Jr., Paulson Adebo
Denver Broncos: Micah Parsons, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Levi Onwuzurike
