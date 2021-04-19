2021 NFL Three-Round NFL Mock Draft: Will the Falcons Get Their Future Quarterback?

The 2021 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away. As the draft order and projected picks become clearer after recent trades including early draft picks and franchise quarterbacks, it is important to consider possible draft-day scenarios that fans may see play out in late April.

ROUND 1

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

The Jaguars are in the market for a franchise quarterback to grow alongside first-time NFL head coach Urban Meyer. Lawrence is the draft’s top player and passer. The Jaguars’ coaching staff have hinted that the Clemson signal-caller will be the selection.

2. New York Jets

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

The Jets recently traded away 2018 third-overall pick Sam Darnold. To replace him, they will select Wilson. The BYU passer had a meteoric rise in 2020 and will work with new head coach Robert Saleh to rebuild the Jets.

3. San Francisco 49ers

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

The 49ers have been rumored to be interested in several quarterbacks since trading for the third selection of the draft. That said, Fields has a track record worthy of the first overall pick in most years. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers staff were present at Ohio State’s April Pro Day to watch Fields throw.

4. Atlanta Falcons

Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

The Falcons will likely look to groom a young passer behind Matt Ryan. Lance is the best quarterback available and could reasonably go earlier than this pick. The North Dakota State product may have the highest ceiling of any signal-caller in this class. He is a promising quarterback for new head coach Arthur Smith to build around.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

Penei Sewell, T, Oregon

The Bengals have been widely rumored to be interested in a wide receiver with this pick. Nonetheless, the organization should have seen its future flash before its eyes when franchise passer and 2020 first overall pick Joe Burrow went down with an injury that ended his rookie season. Sewell is the best lineman in the class. He will help keep Burrow on his feet for years to come.

6. Miami Dolphins

Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

The Dolphins’ rookie quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, had an up-and-down rookie season. To help his development, Miami must surround him with talented pass-catchers. There is no better receiving threat in this class than Pitts. He is an excellent athlete with the size and speed to win at every level. He is also an underrated blocker.

7. Detroit Lions

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

The biggest hole in the Lions’ depth chart is at wide receiver. The team lacks a true No. 1 option. Waddle is an immediate three-level threat who adds a currently missing speed element to Detroit’s receivers room. He also has excellent hands and is one of the most dangerous receivers in the draft after the catch.

8. Carolina Panthers

Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

The Panthers famously took only defensive players in the 2020 NFL Draft. With their first pick, they continue that trend. Horn is the best defensive player in this class. While he is a versatile talent, he will thrive in a press-man scheme. Horn answered questions about his athleticism with an incredible performance at his Pro Day.

9. Denver Broncos

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

The Broncos’ linebacker room is full of middling players and expiring contracts. Parsons is an elite athlete with the potential to become a star linebacker in the NFL. While he is a work in progress, his athleticism grants him a serviceable floor.

10. Dallas Cowboys

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

The Cowboys’ secondary was the team’s biggest weakness in 2020. Surtain is a top-10 player in this class who can start immediately in Dallas. His Pro-Day performance should mitigate concerns surrounding his athleticism. Surtain may be the first cornerback taken come draft day.

11. New York Giants

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

The Giants filled some of their biggest needs in free agency. One still-present hole in their depth chart is at linebacker. Owusu-Koramoah is one of the most versatile players in the 2021 class. He will fit in alongside other “position-less” defenders to improve upon an already impressive defense under a creative defensive coordinator.

12. Philadelphia Eagles

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

The Eagles were rumored to have moved back in the draft because they expected their top target to be unavailable at No. 6. In this scenario, that player is still on the board at 12. While Chase is already an impressive receiver with great hands and after-the-catch ability, he is also an excellent athlete who will only improve with NFL coaching.

13. Los Angeles Chargers

Christian Darrisaw, T, Virginia Tech

The Chargers have a glaring need at tackle and Darrisaw is one of the best players available. He should start immediately in Los Angeles. Furthermore, he has guard-tackle versatility.

14. Minnesota Vikings

Rashawn Slater, T, Northwestern

Versatility and the ability to fill multiple roster spots are valuable traits. Slater legitimately has the potential to start at all five offensive line positions. Minnesota has holes and expiring contracts across its entire offensive line. Slater can help wherever the team needs him.

15. New England Patriots

Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

The Patriots were hindered by a lack of pass-catching talent in 2020. Bateman is arguably the draft’s top receiver. He is an excellent route-runner with consistent hands. What’s more, his 33-inch arms confirm the impressive catch radius present on tape and should allay concerns about his smaller than expected frame at his Pro Day.

16. Arizona Cardinals

Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

The Cardinals were sorely lacking cornerback talent even before long-time starter Patrick Peterson left in free agency. Newsome is one of the draft’s top corners. A scheme versatile option, the Northwestern product is at his best in off-man or zone coverage. Moreover, he has the traits to succeed in press man.

17. Las Vegas Raiders

Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama

The Raiders need help along the defensive front. In a defensive line class that largely lacks top-end talent, Las Vegas brings in the draft’s top defensive tackle. Barmore is worthy of the 17th selection. He has an extremely high ceiling.

18. Miami Dolphins

Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

The Dolphins were rumored to have been interested in multiple running backs in free agency. Harris is the draft class’s best running back. Miami, in this scenario, chooses to reunite the Crimson Tide star with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Harris has a high-level blend of power, balance, hands and quick feet. He should be an impact player immediately.

19. Washington Football Team

Samuel Cosmi, T, Texas

Washington needs help at tackle and Cosmi fits both need and value. He is an impressive athlete and should improve with NFL coaching. He can be a high-level starter in the NFL.

20. Chicago Bears

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

The Bears are likely in the market for a quarterback with only Andy Dalton and Nick Foles on the roster. Jones is widely rumored to be taken earlier than pick 20. In this scenario, though, Chicago takes him in the back half of the first round. Jones has starter upside.

21. Indianapolis Colts

Teven Jenkins, T, Oklahoma State

The Colts are in desperate need of an immediate contributor at tackle. Jenkins is the most pro-ready option available and meets the value attributed to the 21st pick

22. Tennessee Titans

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

The Titans need to add a receiver to complement A.J. Brown. In this scenario, Tennessee lands one of the draft’s top pass-catchers. Smith is an NFL-ready receiver thanks to his athleticism, route running and hands. While concerns about his size are valid, his stellar film indicates he may be an outlier among past small NFL receivers.

23. New York Jets

Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

The Jets lack proven starters at cornerback. Farley is a hyper-athletic corner with the potential to be a scheme-versatile star in the NFL. He is worth this selection despite his being the subject of various injury concerns.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

The Steelers were the team to beat early in the 2020 season. To maintain that level of success, they bring in an NFL-ready center to bolster their offensive line. Humphrey had an excellent career at Oklahoma. He proved himself against high-level competition once again at the Senior Bowl. Furthermore, his impressive Pro-Day numbers should allay concerns about his athleticism.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

The Jaguars have a glaring hole on their depth chart at tight end. Freiermuth was widely considered a first-round talent entering the 2020 season. Despite some injury concerns, he is still the second-best tight end in the class. The value for this pick is reasonable; what’s more, there is a notable drop-off at tight end after Freiermuth. Jacksonville fills a need with this pick.

26. Cleveland Browns

Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

The Browns have a strong overall roster and Collins would be an immediate upgrade at linebacker. He has an excellent combination of size and speed for the position. Moreover, he is one of the top coverage linebackers in the class.

27. Baltimore Ravens

Azeez Ojulari, 3-4 OLB, Georgia

The Ravens choose to bet on this class’s depth at wide receiver and address another need. With its first pick, Baltimore takes the draft’s top pass rusher. Ojulari is an incredibly bendy pass-rush specialist who is also severely underrated in run defense.

28. New Orleans Saints

Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

The Saints have an unclear future at quarterback for the first time since bringing in Drew Brees in 2006. What’s more, the team has lacked consistent receiving threats outside of Michael Thomas for years. Moore is an excellent athlete and an underrated route-runner. What’s more, he is one of the best receivers in the class after the catch. He should mesh well with either of the quarterbacks most likely to take over in New Orleans.

29. Green Bay Packers

Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

The Packers have famously never brought in a first-round receiver for future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. In this scenario, that streak is broken. In 2020, Toney proved himself to be more than just a gadget player. He exhibited improved route-running and hands while maintaining his ability after the catch.

30. Buffalo Bills

Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

The Bills are positioned well as Super Bowl contenders for years to come. One of the few holes on the roster is at cornerback opposite Tre’Davious White. Melifonwu can fill that need and fit well into the Bills’ secondary. Although he will thrive in press-man at the next level, he is fairly versatile after having gained experience in other schemes at Syracuse.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Spencer Brown, T, Northern Iowa

The Chiefs released both of their starting tackles from 2020, Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz. While Kansas City has since brought in unproven second-year player Prince Tega Wanogho to pair with fellow 2020 draft pick Lucas Niang, the organization should add a developmental piece in the scenario that either of those two talented but flawed players does not work out. Brown is one of the most athletic linemen in this class. He has excellent tools and would be best-suited to sit and learn from NFL coaching for one to two years before seeing the field.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gregory Rousseau, 4-3 DE, Miami

The Buccaneers sit at 32 and bring in one of the draft’s top defensive ends. Rousseau has incredible tools and can very realistically develop into a star in the NFL. While he is not NFL-ready, he is athletic enough to eventually fill multiple roles for the Buccaneers.

ROUND 2

33. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ar’Darius Washington, FS, TCU

34. New York Jets

Kwity Paye, 4-3 DE, Michigan

35. Atlanta Falcons

Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State

36. Miami Dolphins

Jaelan Phillips, 3-4 OLB, Miami

37. Philadelphia Eagles

Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan

38. Cincinnati Bengals

Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn

39. Carolina Panthers

Josh Myers, C, Ohio State

40. Denver Broncos

Milton Williams, 3-4 DE, Louisiana Tech

41. Detroit Lions

Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

42. New York Giants

Trey Smith, G, Tennessee

43. San Francisco 49ers

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

44. Dallas Cowboys

Trevon Moehrig, FS, TCU

45. Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

46. New England Patriots

Alex Leatherwood, T, Alabama

47. Los Angeles Chargers

Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

48. Las Vegas Raiders

Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

49. Arizona Cardinals

Jackson Carman, OL, Clemson

50. Miami Dolphins

Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama

51. Washington Football Team

Andre Cisco, FS, Syracuse

52. Chicago Bears

Jalen Mayfield, T, Michigan

53. Tennessee Titans

Hamsah Nasirildeen, SS, Florida State

54. Indianapolis Colts

Jayson Oweh, 4-3 DE, Penn State

55. Pittsburgh Steelers

Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

56. Seattle Seahawks

Quinn Meinerz, C, Wisconsin-Whitewater

57. Los Angeles Rams

Osa Odighizuwa, 3-4 DE, UCLA

58. Baltimore Ravens

Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

59. Cleveland Browns

Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

60. New Orleans Saints

Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

61. Buffalo Bills

Quincy Roche, 4-3 DE, Miami

62. Green Bay Packers

Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

63. Kansas City Chiefs

Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dillon Radunz, T, North Dakota State

ROUND 3

65. Jacksonville Jaguars

D’Ante Smith, T, East Carolina

66. New York Jets

Tre’ McKitty, TE, Georgia

67. Houston Texans

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

68. Atlanta Falcons

Shaka Toney, 4-3 DE, Penn State

69. Cincinnati Bengals

Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

70. Philadelphia Eagles

Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

71. Denver Broncos

Tyree Gillespie, SS, Missouri

72. Detroit Lions

Richie Grant Jr., FS, UCF

73. Carolina Panthers

Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

74. Washington Football Team

Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

75. Dallas Cowboys

Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

76. New York Giants

Ronnie Perkins, 3-4 OLB, Oklahoma

77. Los Angeles Chargers

Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

78. Minnesota Vikings

Joshuah Bledsoe, FS, Missouri

79. Las Vegas Raiders

James Hudson II, T, Cincinnati

80. Las Vegas Raiders

Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

81. Miami Dolphins

Liam Eichenberg, T, Notre Dame

82. Washington Football Team

Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

83. Chicago Bears

Jevon Holland, FS, Oregon

84. Philadelphia Eagles

Payton Turner, 4-3 DE, Houston

85. Tennessee Titans

Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

86. New York Jets

Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU

87. Pittsburgh Steelers

Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota

88. Los Angeles Rams

David Moore, G, Grambling State

89. Cleveland Browns

Jay Tufele, DL, USC

90. Minnesota Vikings

Josh Imatorbhebhe, WR, Illinois

91. Cleveland Browns

Dax Milne, WR, BYU

92. Green Bay Packers

Aaron Robinson, CB, Central Florida

93. Buffalo Bills

Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

94. Kansas City Chiefs

JaCoby Stevens, SS, LSU

95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cameron Sample, 3-4 DE, Tulane

96. New England Patriots

Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

97. Los Angeles Chargers

Carlos Basham Jr., 4-3 DE, Wake Forest

98. New Orleans Saints

Daviyon Nixon, DL, Iowa

99. Dallas Cowboys

Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington

100. Tennessee Titans

Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

101. Detroit Lions

Rachad Wildgoose, CB, Wisconsin

102. San Francisco 49ers

Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville

103. Los Angeles Rams

Monty Rice, LB, Georgia

104. Baltimore Ravens

Jimmy Morrissey, C, Pittsburgh

105. New Orleans Saints

Tony Fields II, LB, West Virginia

New York Giants: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Trey Smith, Ronnie Perkins

Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Surtain II, Trevon Moehrig, Brevin Jordan, Levi Onwuzurike

Washington Football Team: Samuel Cosmi, Andre Cisco, Pete Werner, Shaun Wade

Philadelphia Eagles: Ja’Marr Chase, Cameron McGrone, Kelvin Joseph, Payton Turner

New England Patriots: Rashod Bateman, Alex Leatherwood, Kellen Mond

New York Jets: Zach Wilson, Caleb Farley, Kwity Paye, Tre’ McKitty, Kary Vincent Jr.

Buffalo Bills: Ifeatu Melifonwu, Quincy Roche, Jabril Cox

Miami Dolphins: Kyle Pitts, Najee Harris, Jaelan Phillips, Landon Dickerson, Liam Eichenberg

Chicago Bears: Mac Jones, Jalen Mayfield, Jevon Holland

Minnesota Vikings: Rashawn Slater, Joshuah Bledsoe, Josh Imatorbhebhe

Green Bay Packers: Kadarius Toney, Jamin Davis, Aaron Robinson

Detroit Lions: Jaylen Waddle, Nick Bolton, Richie Grant Jr., Rachad Wildgoose

Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, Anthony Schwartz, Hunter Long

Cleveland Browns: Zaven Collins, Eric Stokes, Jay Tufele, Dax Milne

Pittsburgh Steelers: Creed Humphrey, Javonte Williams, Benjamin St-Juste

Baltimore Ravens: Azeez Ojulari, Terrace Marshall Jr., Jimmy Morrissey

New Orleans Saints: Rondale Moore, Davis Mills, Daviyon Nixon, Tony Fields II

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Gregory Rousseau, Dillon Radunz, Cameron Sample

Atlanta Falcons: Trey Lance, Wyatt Davis, Shaka Toney

Carolina Panthers: Jaycee Horn, Josh Myers, Seth Williams

Houston Texans: Amon-Ra St. Brown

Tennessee Titans: DeVonta Smith, Hamsah Nasirildeen, Elijah Moore, Tyson Campbell

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Pat Freiermuth, Ar’Darius Washington, Travis Etienne, D’Ante Smith

Indianapolis Colts: Teven Jenkins, Jayson Oweh

Los Angeles Rams: Osa Odighizuwa, David Moore, Monty Rice

Seattle Seahawks: Quinn Meinerz

Arizona Cardinals: Greg Newsome II, Jackson Carman

San Francisco 49ers: Justin Fields, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Dez Fitzpatrick

Los Angeles Chargers: Christian Darrisaw, Elijah Molden, Dyami Brown, Carlos Basham Jr.

Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Barmore, Baron Browning, James Hudson II, Chazz Surratt

Kansas City Chiefs: Spencer Brown, Asante Samuel Jr., JaCoby Stevens

Denver Broncos: Micah Parsons, Milton Williams, Tyree Gillespie

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.