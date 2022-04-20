2022 Midweek 2-Round NFL Mock: The Draft Hype Grows

The NFL draft is less than two weeks away, yet there is little consensus regarding who the top picks will be. Last year there were much fewer questions in the top five but on the other hand, the chaos should make for a very entertaining draft. Here is a two-round mock draft with a combination of predictions and opinions.

The first pick is a two way race between Walker and Michigan product Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson is the better player now, but Walker has more upside. He projects as a better Rashan Gary, who has developed into one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. The Jaguars aren’t in win-now mode and can afford to take the chance on Walker's potential.

With Walker off the board, the Lions get Hutchinson. He was the best defensive end in the country this past season and should be a high-level player from day one. The Lions need talent along the defensive line and Hutchinson will provide that.

Going into the 2021 campaign, Thibodeaux was thought of as a potential top draft choice. He had a really solid season and tested well at the combine. He isn’t as safe as Hutchinson and doesn’t have the potential of Walker but he is right up there. Houston doesn’t have much in terms of pass rush, making Thibodeaux a solid option at three.

The Jets took Mekhi Becton in 2020 but there are some questions surrounding his development. George Fant played well at left tackle last season so worst case Ekwonu shifts over to right tackle. He also has the versatility to play guard if Becton regains his form from his rookie season. The power and mean streak make Ekwonu a very enticing player and he is someone who will be a starter for over a decade.

The Giants have a franchise left tackle in Andrew Thomas but they still have a major weakness at right tackle. Neal has experience at right tackle and is one of the safest prospects in the draft. He would give the Giants the best young tackle duo in the NFL and drastically improve the Giants pass protection that has struggled for years.

Carolina has the roster to compete for a playoff spot but won’t be able to reach those heights with Sam Darnold under center. Pickett is the best quarterback in the draft and is pro-ready. He is extremely accurate and should fit the Panthers’ offense really well.

With two top ten picks, the Giants can address tackle and defensive end. Karlaftis is one of the youngest prospects in the draft, yet he is one of the most developed. His explosion and power are hard to find and he is very good against the run. The Giants already have a great interior but improving their pass rush group would take their defense to a new level.

The Falcons could look to add a receiver or defensive end here. Johnson plays the more important position, one Atlanta has struggled to find as of late. His tape against some of the best tackles in the class was dominant and he looked like an NFL player at the Senior Bowl. Johnson is on the older side but had too good of a season to fall past the Falcons.

The Seahawks have a massive hole at left tackle and Penning can fill that. He was one of the most athletic tackles in combine history and has the play demeanor evaluators love. It is hard to find better tape at the FCS level then what Penning put together in 2021. He has a chance to develop into one of the best left tackles in the NFL.

Dating back to his days in San Francisco, head coach Robert Saleh hasn’t valued cornerbacks very highly but Gardner is too good to pass up here. He checks every box teams look for in a cornerback and would step in and be the Jets best defensive back. New York could go offense here but the value is too good with Gardner here.

The Commanders traded a lot of draft capital to get Carson Wentz so they’ll want to upgrade their offense in the draft. Wilson is the best receiver in the class and would give the Commanders a third good receiver. He has great body control and hands, to go along with impressive route running. If he reaches his potential, Washington will have a scary good passing game.

Going into the season, Stingley Jr. was arguably the best player in the class. He didn’t have the season many evaluators expected and really hasn’t played like a top 15 pick since his freshman campaign. All the tools are there for him to develop into a top-five cornerback in the NFL but relying on film from two years ago isn’t a recipe for success. He is worth the risk at 12 though for a team in need of better cornerback play.

After taking Thibodeaux at three, the Texans take the safest player in the draft. Hamilton didn’t run the best 40 time, which is why he is available at 13 but it wouldn’t be shocking to see him develop into the best safety in the NFL. His tape is great and he’ll be a playmaker in the backend of Houston's defense.

The Ravens added Michael Pierce in free agency but he is just a stopgap. Jones has the upside to develop into a combination of Linval Joseph and Javon Hargrave, which would make him one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. If he played at Alabama, Jones would be a clear-cut top ten pick. His tape was really good, he was one of the best players at the Senior Bowl and Jones tested off the charts. Jones has all the makings to be a perennial pro bowler.

At six-foot-two, Cine ran sub 4.40. To go along with that, he is the best tackler and smartest safety in the draft. All of those point to Cine developing into one of the best safeties in the NFL and the Eagles need an elite player in the secondary. When it is all said and done, there probably won’t be 14 players better than Cine in this class.

With the loss of Terron Armstead in free agency, the Saints have a dire need at left tackle. They can plug in Cross and leave him there for the next decade. Cross is a very good pass protector, who held up against every top edge rusher he faced in 2021. There are very few holes in his game, making him a great value pick at 16.

The left side of the Chargers offensive line is really good, but they can't go into next season with Brenden Jaimes and Storm Norton as their right guard and tackle. Smith has pro bowl potential at both guard and tackle and with the right coaching, will be a steal at 17. His upside is worthy of a top 20 selection.

If Williams was fully healthy, there is a chance he’d be the first receiver off the board. He is electric with the ball in his hands and can take the top off the defense. Stylistically, he’d be a really good pair with DeVonta Smith. Williams will most likely return to his form for this season and give the Eagles another high level option for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

New Orleans needs another weapon outside of Michael Thomas at receiver and London could provide that. He has really good size and a great catch radius. London gets compared to Mike Evans who had a lot of success with Jameis Winston in Tampa Bay.

The Steelers are in a perfect position to take Willis, who could sit behind Trubisky for a year. Willis has a cannon for an arm and is a dual-threat. Once Pittsburgh gets their offensive line fixed, he’ll be in a perfect position to come in and succeed.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a lot of success last season without a true number one target. Olave is NFL-ready, with the route running ability Bill Belichick will love. Olave is a player who could take New England’s offense to another level.

The Packers have been known to go unorthodox in the first round and it has usually hit big. Pierce has the tape, testing and scheme fit to be one of the best receivers in the NFL. Pierce gets compared to Jordy Nelson often, yet he ran faster and is better in the air. This could be a home run pick for a team looking to revitalize their receiving corps.

If Arizona wants to repeat and make the playoffs, they are going to need to improve their cornerback room. McDuffie has the versatility to play on the inside or outside and excels in man coverage. He has fluid hips and is very technically sound. McDuffie would really help improve this defense next season.

The Cowboys offensive line isn’t what it used to be, but adding Johnson could help it move in the right direction. He is the best guard in the draft and has few weaknesses. The Cowboys can put him at left guard and leave him there for the next decade.

The Bills haven’t found stability at cornerback opposite Tre’Davious White. Elam has been consistent for three years and is a really safe pick at 25. If Buffalo wants to win a Super Bowl, Elam could be that missing piece defensively.

The Titans identity has started up front with their offensive line, but they are missing a high-end right tackle. Petit-Frere is an excellent athlete with all the traits to be a very good starter at the next level. He has the versatility to play both tackle spots and can move over to left tackle once Taylor Lewan is gone.

With Zion Johnson off the board, Tampa Bay should take the next best guard. Green has more upside than Johnson but isn’t as consistent. If Green can improve technically, the power is there for him to be an excellent run blocker. The Buccaneers don’t have many holes but they need one more guard to fix their offensive line.

The slide ends at 28 for Davis. He had an incredible combine and is an elite run defender but he just doesn’t provide enough as a pass rusher. The Packers have the ability to take the best player available and putting Davis on a defensive line with Kenny Clark would add another dimension to an already elite defense.

Another Georgia defender comes off the board at 29. Wyatt is a very old prospect but he adds a tremendous amount of value as a pass rusher. For a team in win-now mode, the Chiefs can take his immediate value here. It would be hard to stop Wyatt and Chris Jones on the Chiefs interior.

The Chiefs need to come out of this draft with a receiver. Dotson is a high-level separator, who can be the reliable option the Chiefs need. There are very few holes in Dotson’s game and he’s a player who could be a consistent 1,000 yard receiver. He’s a low-risk pick late in the first round.

The Bengals addressed enough needs in the offseason to make a luxury pick here. McBride can block really well, has elite hands and can create separation. He’d put the Bengals over the top and give them the top offense in the NFL.

Detroit is in the perfect position to take a quarterback at 32. If they have a first on a player like Ridder, this is the perfect spot to take him. Ridder has NFL size, was a winner in college and is a leader.

ROUND 2

33. Jacksonville Jaguars: FS Daxton Hill, Michigan

34. Detroit Lions: MIKE Devin Lloyd, Utah

35. New York Jets: 3-4 OLB Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

36. New York Giants: OC Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

37. Houston Texans: oWR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

38. New York Jets (via CAR): TE Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

39. Chicago Bears: iWR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

40. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): SAM Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

41. Seattle Seahawks: 3-4 OLB Boye Mafe, Minnesota

42. Indianapolis Colts (via WSH): 4-3 DE David Ojabo, Michigan

43. Atlanta Falcons: oWR George Pickens, Georgia

44. Cleveland Browns: DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

45. Baltimore Ravens: oCB Kyler Gordon, Washington

46. Minnesota Vikings: oWR Christian Watson, NDSU

47. Washington Commanders (via IND): SS Jaquan Brisker, Cincinnati

48. Chicago Bears (via LAC): oCB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

49. New Orleans Saints: MIKE Nakobe Dean, Georgia

50. Kansas City Chiefs (via MIA): TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

51. Philadelphia Eagles: iCB Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: LT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

53. Green Bay Packers (via LV): 4-3 DE Logan Hall, Houston

54. New England Patriots: SS Jalen Pitre, Baylor

55. Arizona Cardinals: RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

56. Dallas Cowboys: SAM Quay Walker, Georgia

57. Buffalo Bills: RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

58. Atlanta Falcons (via TEN): MIKE Christian Harris, Alabama

59. Green Bay Packers: MIKE Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

61. San Francisco 49ers: oCB Tariq Woolen, UTSA

62. Kansas City Chiefs: 3-4 OLB Amaré Barno, Virginia Tech

63. Cincinnati Bengals: oCB Roger McCreary, Auburn

64. Denver Broncos (via LAR): 3-4 OLB Drake Jackson, USC

