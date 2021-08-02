2022 NFL Mock Draft: A Two-Round Mock Featuring Several Quarterbacks

Another Monday means another mock draft, and this one will have significant shake-ups in the first round and an exciting second round.

Carson Strong's arm strength and ball placement make him a candidate for the number one pick.

Deshaun Watson is not expected to be the Texans' long-term quarterback, and if the team gets the first overall pick, they will likely replace him. Nevada signal-caller Carson Strong has the arm talent and football intelligence to adapt to the NFL quickly and turn into a quality starter.

The new Lions regime has shown an affinity to build through the trenches so having the arguably most talented player in the class being a defensive end makes this selection a no-brainer. Thibodeaux has all the tools to be a perennial pro-bowler for an ascending Detroit team.

Instead of adding offensive line help for franchise quarterback Joe Burrow in the first round of the last draft, the Bengals selected another playmaker. If they get the chance to add another premier offensive tackle talent, they should not hesitate. Neal is still raw technically, but his upside at 6'6 and 360 lbs is through the roof.

New head coach Robert Saleh is expected to have a significant impact on the Jets' defense. When working with the 49ers, his defenses have shown that they work best if the front four can get home. Adding a potential game-wrecker like Jackson off the edge will help the other pieces in places do just that.

Arguably the top safety in the nation, Kyle Hamilton is an immediate high-level starter in the league.

Notre Dame product Kyle Hamilton is what a safety would look and play like if being built in a lab. His size and athleticism will guide him to developing into one of the best players at the position. With Trevor Lawrence being expected to lead the offense, Hamilton can be the defensive leader for a decade.

The Eagles have an aging roster with several weaknesses, which causes many to expect a rebuild to be necessary for the team. That rebuild should start with the quarterback, especially if one as talented as Rattler is available. If he can limit bad decisions, Rattler could well end up being the best passer in this class.

With Derek Stingley Jr. sliding down the board, Atlanta has to select the ball-hawking cornerback who has everything needed to be a shutdown coverage defender in the NFL. This caliber of playmaker would provide a significant boost to the struggling Falcons defense.

It is evident that if the Jon Gruden experiment is going to work, the Raiders have to field a viable defensive unit in a strong AFC West. Leal is an athletic freak who has been dominant in the SEC as a 19-year-old. He will offer immediate pass rush production while still having much room to grow.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has done an outstanding job to improve the play of his unit. Getting a cornerback with the shutdown potential that the twitched-up Booth has will allow that defense to compete with the best of the best.

Sean Rhyan's athleticism and strength throughout his frame make him a first-round player.

New quarterback Sam Darnold has repeatedly struggled without protection upfront. Unfortunately, the Panthers have one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. Rhyan brings the athleticism and core strength to be a long-term starter at left tackle.

General Manager David Gettleman likes to build through the trenches, and given his affinity for powerful people movers, it is not easy to see him not wanting Green. The Texas A&M product brings every tool required to be a quality player in the NFL.

With Kyler Murray on his rookie contract, the Cardinals appear willing to add playmakers around the quarterback. Billingsley has wide receiver athleticism at 6'3, 230 lbs, and great hands and route-running skills.

As a freshman starter in the SEC, Cross shows why NFL teams will covet him as he is very athletically gifted and technically sound. His most significant issue is that he lacks lower body strength which he will have to find in the weight room.

Even with Danielle Hunter expected to come back, the Vikings could use another defensive lineman to pressure opposing quarterbacks. Karlaftis can reduce inside on passing downs to let more speed on the field.

A high-level wrestler in high school, Tyler Linderbaum might be the top center in the 2022 class.

The Steelers would love to have a tackle prospect that is worth the 15th selection to fall into their lap, but since there is none, they select Linderbaum, who is a standout center prospect with excellent athleticism.

General Manager George Paton passed on a quarterback in 2021 to continue building a roster that is ready to win football games. Howell can be the consistent and accurate distributor that the Broncos need to maximize their offensive personnel.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

As long as Justin Herbert is on a rookie deal, it will be easiest for the Chargers to build a contending football team. While Keenan Allen extended his contract, Mike Williams is an upcoming free agent. Garrett Wilson brings a route running skill set with enough speed to win vertically.

Bill Belichick has been very successful with big and long defensive ends that can control the edge with their power. Walker does all of that but adds athleticism that few humans of his size have. Expect him to shoot up boards as a full-time starter for the Bulldogs.

Head coach Sean Payton has been interested in toolsy quarterbacks for several years, and Malik Willis has dynamic playmaking ability on tape. Payton's play-calling would create easy throws as he develops into a consistent passer.

Devin Lloyd is a well-rounded, athletic linebacker who can make an impact early in the NFL.

The Eagles have had a weakness at the linebacker position for so many years, and now that they are slated to have multiple first-round picks, fans can be hopeful that they will use one to upgrade the second level of the defense. The long and athletic Lloyd could go even higher than this with the exposure of a regular schedule.

The defense employed by Dan Quinn is built for long cornerbacks with playmaking instincts. Kaiir Elam fits that mold perfectly and should offer immediate improvement for a below-average secondary.

22. New York Jets: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

The Jets take another defender with their second pick in the first round. McDuffie's athleticism will make him a highly coveted player when the draft rolls around.

Despite trading for Julio Jones, the Titans would be hard-pressed to pass on George Pickens' talent. Coming off of an ACL injury, he would be the kind of risky selection that Tennessee has been willing to make in the past.

The defensive youth movement in this mock draft continues for the Eagles as they select the raw Ohio State product. Having pieces in place on the defensive line would allow them to bring him on slowly as he develops his game.

One of the draft's top route runners, Chris Olave projects as an immediate starting receiver in the NFL.

Staying in Ohio, Chris Olave has the route running prowess, sure hands and speed to be a more than capable number two behind Odell Beckham Jr. He can win in the slot or the outside, depending on what happens to Jarvis Landry.

At 6'3, Burks fits the mold of wideout that the Packers have gravitated towards. The speed and elusiveness at that size give the Arkansas Razorback as much potential as any receiver in this class.

A pro-bowl caliber linebacker could take the Dolphins' defense over the top, and while Asamoah is not there at the moment, he has the athleticism to get there. Few coaches develop defenders as well as Brian Flores.

If he can add more mass to his 230 lbs frame, Anderson will likely get drafted a lot earlier than this. Baltimore could get a pass-rush specialist with speed and power to get to opposing quarterbacks consistently with that concern.

A right tackle at Kentucky, Kinnard is likely to slot inside as he lacks the foot speed to be a tackle. He is a powerful people mover with the anchor to shut down bull rush attempts.

If Kedon Slovis can bounce back from his shoulder injury, he can be an early starter in the league.

Another first-round pick means that the Lions can take a shot on a signal-caller. Mentally there are no arguments that Slovis could be a starter in the league. The questions revolve more around his injured throwing shoulder and how he rebounds from it.

Having played tackle and guard in college, Kirkland brings a lot of flexibility to a loaded Buccaneers roster. Even if he does not start early, he can be a building block for the future.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

One of the best seniors in college football, McCreary has been an outstanding cornerback at Auburn. He can play man or zone coverage, is a fiery competitor and has a knack for turnovers.

33. Houston Texans: Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

34. Detroit Lions: John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

35. Cincinnati Bengals: Lewis Cine, DS, Georgia

36. New York Jets: Cade Otton, TE, Washington

37. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

38. Philadelphia Eagles: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

39. Atlanta Falcons: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

40. Las Vegas Raiders: Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor

41. New York Giants: Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

42. New York Jets: Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M

43. Chicago Bears: Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

44. Arizona Cardinals: Dohnovan West, OG, Arizona State

45. Washington Football Team: Emory Jones, QB, Florida

46. Minnesota Vikings: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

47. Pittsburgh Steelers: Phil Jurkovec, QB, Boston College

48. Denver Broncos: Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

49. Los Angeles Chargers: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

50. New England Patriots: Drake London, WR, USC

51. New Orleans Saints: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

52. Miami Dolphins: Ikem Ekwonu, OG, North Carolina State

53. Dallas Cowboys: Brandon Joseph, DS, Northwestern

54. Seattle Seahawks: Ricky Stromberg, OC, Arkansas

55. Atlanta Falcons: Tyreke Smith, DE, Ohio State

56. Indianapolis Colts: Daxton Hill, DS, Michigan

57. Cleveland Browns: Nik Bonitto, OLB, Oklahoma

58. Green Bay Packers: Jarrett Patterson, OC, Notre Dame

59. San Francisco 49ers: Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee

60. Baltimore Ravens: Chasen Hines, OG, LSU

61. Buffalo Bills: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

62. Los Angeles Rams: Zion Nelson, OT, Miami

63. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

64. Kansas City Chiefs: Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State