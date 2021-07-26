2022 NFL Mock Draft: High-Profile Defensive Ends Taken with Premium Selections
As the season comes closer and summer scouting winds down, we have a more and more clear picture of which players have a chance to get drafted in the first round. This is an exercise to predict how the first night of the draft could shape out.
The official NFL Mock Draft Tool of The NFL Draft Bible: NFL Mock Draft Database
1. Houston Texans: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
The Texans have an awful roster, and Thibodeaux is the best player in the draft to inject some much-needed talent into their defense.
2. Detroit Lions: Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma
Jared Goff can not be the long-term starter at quarterback for the Lions. If they find themselves in the position to acquire a talented passer like Rattler, they should not hesitate.
3. Cincinnati Bengals: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
A three-year starter at Alabama, Neal brings the traits and versatility that the Bengals need to protect Joe Burrow.
4. New York Jets: DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M
Robert Saleh's defense works best when the front four can put pressure on the quarterback consistently. Leal is a physical specimen who can develop into one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL.
CLICK HERE to go ALL ACCESS
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyle Hamilton, DS, Notre Dame
The Jaguars have a young, talented roster that could find its defensive leader in Kyle Hamilton, who is as gifted as anyone in this draft class.
6. Philadelphia Eagles: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
Jalen Hurts has limited upside as an NFL starter, and the Eagles will want to rebuild their roster around another signal-caller. The big-armed Strong could come in and sit behind Hurts for a whole season if needed.
7. Atlanta Falcons: Drake Jackson, DE, USC
Atlanta is hurting all over the defense, but the improvements have to start upfront. Jackson has game-breaking potential off the edge.
8. Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Who better add a blue-chip cornerback prospect than the Raiders, who need as much help in the secondary as possible.
Over 14,000 draft prospects for this year and beyond
9. New York Giants: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
A second pro-bowl caliber cornerback could make the Giant's defense very tough to beat. The twitched-up Booth can become just that.
10. Carolina Panthers: Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA
If the Panthers are serious about building around Sam Darnold, they have to protect him first. Rhyan has the strength and athleticism required to be a franchise tackle.
11. New York Giants: George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
Following in the footsteps of former Boilermaker Ryan Kerrigan, Karlaftis could terrorize the NFC East for the next decade.
The official NFL Mock Draft Tool of The NFL Draft Bible: NFL Mock Draft Database
12. Arizona Cardinals: Jaxson Kirkland, OT, Washington
The offensive line is a significant concern in the desert. Kirkland has the athletic ability to hold down a starting spot on the offensive line.
Check out the NFL Draft Bible Headquarters
13. Washington Football Team: Kedon Slovis, QB, USC
Finding a long-term starter at quarterback will be the biggest challenge for the improving Football Team. A brilliant and accurate passer, Slovis can be productive early on in his career.
14. Minnesota Vikings: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
The Vikings have a type at wide receiver; they like separators. Wilson separates as well as any other receiver in college football and can eventually replace Adam Thielen.
15. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M
Projecting as a day one quality starting guard, Green fits the physical style of the Steelers with his power and athleticism.
16. Denver Broncos: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
The very accurate passer and the three-year starter would step into a Broncos offense with very few holes.
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
With Mike Williams on an expiring contract, the last thing the Chargers want is to lose a playmaker for Justin Herbert.
Over 14,000 draft prospects for this year and beyond
18. New England Patriots: Brandon Joseph, DS, Northwestern
In only one season of starting for the Wildcats, Joseph has shown the range and instincts that would make him a playmaker in Bill Belichick's defense.
19. New Orleans Saints: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
Nobody gets more creative with running quarterbacks than Sean Payton. Willis adds a throwing element that makes him unpredictable for defenses.
CLICK HERE to go ALL ACCESS
20. Philadelphia Eagles: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
With their second first-round pick, the Eagles hope to upgrade the second level of their defense. Lloyd fits the mold of the modern linebacker as he can run, cover and blitz.
21. Dallas Cowboys: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
With his length and zone instincts, Elam is tailor-made for a Dan Quinn defense. He could start immediately on the struggling Cowboys defense.
22. New York Jets: Tyler Linderbaum, OC, Iowa
The center position is vital in a zone-rushing attack. Linderbaum possesses the athleticism and agility to perform complex reach blocks.
23. Tennessee Titans: George Pickens, WR, Georgia
The Titans have gambled on high upside repeatedly, and Pickens has just that coming off of an ACL injury. Learning from Julio Jones and A.J. Brown, he has the athleticism to become one of the best playmakers in the league.
Check out the NFL Draft Bible Headquarters
24. Philadelphia Eagles: Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State
It is not unreasonable to expect a considerable improvement from Zach Harrison in his third season at Ohio State, considering how the Buckeyes have developed pass rushers in the past.
25. Cleveland Browns: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
The Michigan product possesses the strength and technical prowess to be a productive running mate of Myles Garrett for years to come.
26. Green Bay Packers: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
As long as Davante Adams is a Packer, it makes too much sense to pair him with a capable number two receiver. Olave can separate and win vertically, stretching defenses even further.
Over 14,000 draft prospects for this year and beyond
27. Miami Dolphins: Darian Kinnard, OG, Kentucky
A physical lineman, Kinnard can create a push up front and soften up defensive lines like nobody else in college football.
CLICK HERE to go ALL ACCESS
28. Baltimore Ravens: Brian Asamoah II, LB, Oklahoma
The young linebacker fits the aggressive defensive style of the Baltimore Ravens. He is raw at the moment but can develop into a quality starter in the future.
29. Buffalo Bills: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
While he has to continue to get stronger, Cross has shown the athleticism and technique to be a blindside protector in the NFL. The Bills have repeatedly shown that they develop talent as well as anyone.
The official NFL Mock Draft Tool of The NFL Draft Bible: NFL Mock Draft Database
Check out the NFL Draft Bible Headquarters
30. Detroit Lions: Jahleel Billingsley, TE, Alabama
He may not be a wide receiver in name, but Billingsley plays like one with his athleticism and catch radius while being a serviceable positional blocker.
31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Adam Anderson, OLB, Georgia
While he is skinny, Adam Anderson will be a difference-maker on passing downs with his speed off the edge.
The official NFL Mock Draft Tool of The NFL Draft Bible: NFL Mock Draft Database
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
Walker is a long defensive end and has the makings of a dominant power rusher. His ability to reduce inside on passing downs would give Steve Spagnuolo a lot of flexibility on the defensive line.