2022 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Quarterbacks Littered Throughout the First Round

NFL and College football are in full swing and with conference play starting, it’s going to be a real test for these draft prospects. Only three weeks in, but players are already separating themselves from the pack. Let’s take a look at who’s making waves this far into the season.

1. Detroit Lions: Kayvon Thibodeaux DE Oregon

One of the top players in the nation, Kayvon Thibodeaux is a stellar pass-rusher and run defender.

When drafting at first overall quarterback has to be the number one priority and with the Lions it doesn’t look like Jared Goff is the future there. However, he hasn’t played awful and still carries a huge amount of dead cap. Going best player available here and there’s no debate over Thibodeaux being a special edge rusher. Lions need to find an identity before sending out a rookie quarterback.

2. New York Jets: Derek Stingley CB LSU

After taking their franchise quarterback in Zach Wilson last year it’s now time for the Jets to sit back and let him grow. In the meantime, they need to acquire as much talent as possible starting with Derek Stingley Jr. An unbelievable athlete, Singley is a special defensive back prospect that could change this season.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars: Evan Neal OT Alabama

Jaguars have yet to see the return on their investment with Trevor Lawrence, but it may not be all on his shoulders. A first time NFL head coach this Jaguars team was due for bumps in the road. Grabbing Evan Neal here gives this team a ton of versatility across the offensive line. Cam Robinson and Jawaan Taylor have been underwhelming, it’s time to reload at tackle.

4. Houston Texans: Spencer Rattler QB Oklahoma

Two months ago the consensus first quarterback off the board was Spencer Rattler. Present day, he’s lost that title, after four weeks Rattler has yet to look like the superstar many thought he was. Why is he still going fourth overall? The physical traits are undeniable and it’s only been four weeks of football. Rattler needs to end the year like he did last year and all will be forgiven.

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame

Possibly the best prospect in the 2022 Draft, Kyle Hamilton is a great athlete without clear weaknesses.

After drafting Ja’marr Chase in the first last year, grabbing a tackle here would make sense. Protecting Joe Burrow should be priority number one for this team, but when there’s a generational type player on the board it is hard to pass up. Kyle Hamilton is a complete game-changer in the secondary and paired with Jessie Bates III...Teams will be scared to throw against the Bengals.

6. Atlanta Falcons: Malik Willis QB Liberty

The Falcons may be picking a lot higher when it’s all said and done in April. It’s evident the Falcons need to find their future as Matt Ryan’s clock is winding down. Malik Willis brings an element to this offense they’ve never had before. His ability to throw the ball and move on the ground are unteachable. He’ll need time to develop in an NFL offense, but the potential is through the roof.

7. New York Giants: Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson

After trading down in the 2020 draft, the Giants have two swings of the bat in the first round this year. Grabbing the second cornerback on the board here it no slight, Andrew Booth Jr. is a stud in his own right. A pure ball hawk cornerback with plenty of size and athleticism to become a lockdown cornerback one.

8. Philadelphia Eagles: Kaiir Elam CB Florida

Getting size on the outside for the Eagles is a huge point of emphasis. Even after acquiring Darius Slay this cornerback room needed upgrades. Kaiir Elam is a physical specimen that plays up to his size. Not afraid to get his hands on receivers, Elam was lockdown in 2020 and now quarterbacks don’t even look his way. Elam is a day one starter on the outside.

9. New York Giants: Kenyon Green OL Texas A&M

After grabbing Andrew Booth Jr, the Giants are able to add the trenches with Kenyon Green. A guard/tackle prospect that brings enough intensity for both positions on the line of scrimmage. Green will give this strong, bulldozing run block ability and stout pass protection.

10. Washington Football Team: Sam Howell QB North Carolina

Sam Howell may be the first quarterback to hear his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft.

This Washington defense has shown they can’t carry this team to another playoff run with Taylor Heinicke at the helm. Finding their next franchise quarterback is the only way to go here and Sam Howell is their guy. Howell has been electric at North Carolina since his freshman year. His vertical passing game has made him one of the best deep passers in the country.

A team set to lose their starting defensive tackles and are still looking for their pass rusher opposite Hunter. DeMarvin Leal can fill both roles, a versatile edge rusher that has the strength to play inside too. Will give the ability to play matchups on a down-to-down basis.

12. Carolina Panthers: Sean Rhyan OT UCLA

It’s evident only three weeks in that Cameron Erving is a liability at left tackle for the Panthers. Giving Darnold protection to find out if he is the future quarterback is critical for the Panther’s process. Sean Rhyan is an exceptional tackle prospect who has picked up right where he left off in 2020. A tremendous amount of core strength and lateral mobility to mirror on the outside, Rhyan is a consistent piece to the Bruin offense.

13. Indianapolis Colts: Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State

The receiving corps is becoming bare in Indy, headlined by second-year Michael Pittman, T.Y. Hilton, and Zach Pascal. This room needs an infusion of dynamic talent and Garrett Wilson is that guy. Ultimate blend of speed and agility, Wilson is a separator at all levels of the field.

14. Philadelphia Eagles: Zach Harrison DE Ohio State

Eagles need to start looking towards the future on both sides of the trenches. Brandon Graham is getting older and with the Josh Sweat extension it looks like Barnett may not be back next year. Zach Harrison is uber-athletic and can be special off the edge. Explosive off the line of scrimmage, Harrison is able to play the outside shoulder of tackles extremely well.

15. Los Angeles Chargers: Drake Jackson DE USC

An excellent athlete, Drake Jackson can be a star at defensive end and outside linebacker.

The Trojans best defender is Drake Jackson, at 6-foot-4 255 pounds, he’s able to play from multiple alignments. Slippery on the outside works inside and outside on the offensive tackle. Jackson can be the perfect partner opposite of Joey Bosa in this new Staley defense.

16. Las Vegas Raiders: Darian Kinnard OL Kentucky

After taking Leatherwood round one last year, the Raiders grab another lineman here. They’ve lost Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson on the interior with Richie Incognito entering his final year as a Raider. Kinnard can step in and work this power run game perfectly at guard. He’s played inside and out at Kentucky but projects better at guard.

17. New England Patriots: Treylon Burks WR Arkansas

It’s clear that Mac Jones can command this Patriot offense, but may lack the explosive playmaking ability. Getting explosive playmakers is exactly what Jones needs and Burks fits in perfectly. A big slot receiver that has unreal body control, Burks could be a difference-maker for this team.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers: Carson Strong QB Nevada

It’s time for a new era in Pittsburgh as it’s abundantly clear that Big Ben’s career is coming to an end. What better way to replace him than with another strong-armed gunslinger. Carson Strong has great size to be an NFL quarterback with pocket mobility to make up for his lack of athleticism.

19. Denver Broncos: Matt Corral QB Ole Miss

The Broncos passed up on Justin Fields last year and can’t afford to pass up on another quarterback here. Matt Corral is the story of a highly volatile playmaker that has torched every defense he’s played this year. The arm talent and tight-window throws are evident, Corral has the high-end traits to lead an NFL team.

20. New Orleans Saints: George Pickens WR Georgia

George Pickens is a high-risk, high-reward player coming off an ACL injury.

Between the drama with Michael Thomas and the rest of this receiver room, the Saints need a playmaker. Coming off a torn ACL, George Pickens is still a first-round talent and he knows it. He plays with a sort of attitude that may get him in trouble at times, but as long as he’s making plays you live with it. His unique blend of size and speed make him a future X receiver in the NFL.

21. Tennessee Titans: Trevor Penning OT Northern Iowa

A standout from the FCS spring season, Trevor Penning looks the part of an NFL offensive tackle. He’s got the agility and power to take on legit edge rushers on an island. After missing out on their first-round tackle in 2020 with Isaiah Wilson the Titans need to upgrade at the position.

22. Dallas Cowboys: George Karlaftis DE Purdue

This Cowboys defense is young and has the pieces to get back to a productive unit. Adding more edge talent is the move here after their influx of cornerback talent they added last year. Outside of Demarcus Lawrence they haven’t had a consistent rusher and Karlaftis can be that guy. Missed 2020 with injury, but has come out hot this season.

23. Arizona Cardinals: Trent McDuffie CB Washington

After moving on from long-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson there’s a hole at the cornerback position. The Cardinals are in need of a playmaker on the outside next to Byron Murphy. Another talented Huskie cornerback, Trent McDuffie is a stud on the outside. A bit undersized, but plays to the size of his opponent.

24. New York Jets: Adam Anderson DE Georgia

Easily one of the most efficient edge rushers in the country, Adam Anderson knows how to get to the quarterback. Only being mostly a pass rush specialist in 2020, Anderson put up ridiculous pressure numbers. Now a main focal point of the best defense in the country.

25. Green Bay Packers: Kingsley Enagbare DE South Carolina

Kingsley Enagbare has the potential to work his way into the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

To put it nicely, the Green Bay Packer defense has looked bad to start the season. They are not getting to the quarterback and leaving their secondary out to dry. Kingsley Enagbare could be a special player off the edge for this defense. A long, explosive athlete that can win on the outside and play in space against the run.

26. Cleveland Browns: Aidan Hutchinson DE Michigan

One of the most productive players in the country to start the season, Aidan Hutchinson has grown every year at Michigan. Naturally, a great run defender who looks the part as a pass rusher up to this point.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Daniel Faalele OT Minnesota

The largest human in college football, Daniel Faalele comes in at 6-foot-8 380 pounds. Alejandro Villanueva hasn’t been up to par when replacing Orlando Brown and they need to find their new right tackle. Faalele can step in and make the best rushing attack in the league even better. How could the Ravens pass up on a player that fits perfectly to their scheme?

28. Buffalo Bills: Chris Olave WR Ohio State

Stefon Diggs has been a tremendous player on the outside for the Bills, but they need to find a consistent target next to him. Josh Allen can throw the ball a mile downfield and Olave may be the perfect deep threat for this offense.

29. Miami Dolphins: Tyler Linderbaum C Iowa

After Tua getting injured in week two, it’s evident this offensive line still needs help. There aren’t many tackles that would be good value at this spot so why not grab Tyler Linderbaum, an outstanding center prospect since the day he stepped foot on Iowa’s campus. Linderbaum can work to the second level with ease and will give this team a staple on the inside of the line.

30. Detroit Lions: Ahmad Garder CB Cincinnati

Already an impressive prospect after 2020, Sauce Gardner has been stellar so far in 2021.

After adding the best edge rusher in college football, the Lions attack defense again here with Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. Jeff Okudah is hopefully the future cornerback one, but after tearing his Achilles he’s going to miss the rest of this season. Gardner is one of the most physical cornerbacks in the class who will bully receivers throughout their route.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Jalen Catalon S Arkansas

The offense will always be good with Mahomes under center, but the Chiefs need to fix this defense. Tyrann Mathieu is easily their premier player in the secondary and with his contract ending this season he could be on his way out. Jalen Catalon has been on fire to start the season. At only 5-foot-11, Catalon could be the “Honey Badger” replacement.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mykael Wright CB Oregon

Tom Brady may play until he’s 50 and as long as he’s playing the Buccaneers are a contender. Mykael Wright is another talented Ducks defensive back who could fill a position of need if the Bucs aren’t able to keep Carlton Davis in a contract year. Wright is a great athlete with the man coverage skills to stick with receivers at all levels of the field.

