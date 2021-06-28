2022 NFL Mock Draft Monday: The Quarterback Decision

With the 2021 NFL Draft well in the past, it's time we start looking at some of the prospects that could potentially be first-round draft picks when next April rolls around. We have seen a run on quarterbacks in the opening round in recent draft classes and we could see the same result in 2022. The main factor will be finding systems that these specific quarterbacks will fit into at the next level.

1. Houston Texans: QB Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

With the future of Deshaun Watson currently in limbo, it's in Houston's best interest to invest in one of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft. Rattler has been ranked as the best quarterback by NFL Draft Bible lead scouts.

2. Detroit Lions: QB Sam Howell, North Carolina

If the Lions struggle this season after trading for Jared Goff, there's little doubt they will be all in on a quarterback from this draft class. The class likely won't be as deep with talent as previous years, so snagging one of the top quarterbacks like Sam Howell early in the draft will be vital in getting this team to the next level.

The Bengals decided not to draft an offensive lineman early in the first round in this year's draft. They need to address that weakness in the upcoming draft if their young core doesn't take a step forward. Neal may have the most potential of any tackle in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

The Ducks may have the best defensive line prospect in college football with Thibodeaux. He has all the tools looked for in a pass rusher and will likely be a player heard about for many years at the NFL level.

While Stingley struggled last year and dealt with injuries, he arguably has the highest ceiling for the defensive backs in the upcoming draft class. If he can return to his freshman form, we may have a star blooming before our eyes.

Another corner that has shown excellent flashes during his college career is Booth. He's a tremendous athlete and extremely explosive out of his backpedal. The Eagles could benefit from adding some youth to the back end of their defense.

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Falcons elected to pass on one of the top quarterbacks in the class and picked versatile tight end Kyle Pitts. If quarterback Matt Ryan can't help the team to the playoffs again this season, the Falcons seriously need to consider taking a quarterback.

Early indications are that the Raiders will likely need to add to their defensive line. Leal can fill many holes across the defensive front for the Raiders. He's very smooth for a big man and packs a lot of power.

9. New York Giants: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Kyle Hamilton has shown flashes of being one of the best defensive backs in the upcoming draft class.

At this time, it's hard to find a better safety in the 2022 draft class than Hamilton. He's a player that can take the Giants defense to another level.

10. Carolina Panthers: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Looking at the Panthers' depth at wide receiver, they could stand to add talent at the position. Wilson has been a player who has flashed since his freshman year and could be the first receiver selected in the upcoming draft.

The Giants' offensive line is a piece or two away from being one of the better groups in the NFL, so drafting a player like Green will go a long way to helping make that happen. He's a big, strong interior player that can help open up running lanes.

12. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

George Karlaftis has proven to be one of the better defensive linemen in college football.

The Cardinals have drafted athletic playmakers at linebacker in back-to-back years: Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons in 2020 and Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins in 2021. However, it's time they look to their defensive line. While they recently signed J.J. Watt and still have Chandler Jones as their pure pass rusher, Karlaftis will still find a role early and take over for the aging veterans in the future.

There has been plenty of buzz around Rhyan and his potential to be the best tackle in the 2022 draft. He's considered "NFL ready" before the college football season kicks off. After losing key pieces to their offensive line the past few years, Washington needs to look at building this unit for their future quarterback, whoever that may be.

The Vikings were one of the biggest and quietest winners of the offseason. They brought back critical pieces to their defense and looked to have rebuilt their offensive line. With many weapons on offense and added depth to their secondary, adding a pass rusher like Jackson across from Danielle Hunter could pose significant problems for opposing offenses.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers: T Charles Cross, Mississippi State

The Steelers are another team that has lost key players on their offensive line. Cross is a prospect to watch, as he could be a player that has his draft stock rise very quickly throughout the evaluation process.

If the Broncos don't land a veteran quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, they need to look at drafting a quarterback. With Drew Lock and newly acquired Teddy Bridgewater they need to find a stable option to run their offense.

With high-quality receiving tight ends likely to come at a premium next year, the Chargers need to upgrade the position. If Wydermyer can prove to be more healthy than Hunter Henry was during his time with the Chargers, Wydermyer could become what the Chargers were hoping Henry would become.

Rutgers hasn't been a team known to put out a lot of NFL talent, but they may have a first-rounder in their secondary. Young is experienced and very athletic, with very few holes in his game overall.

With the New Orleans Saints having a well-rounded team on defense, adding depth is never a bad thing. Jordan Battle could be the best Alabama prospect on defense who could add physicality to be a solid run-stopping defender for the Saints.

20. Philadelphia Eagles via Miami: EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

Zach Harrison has the ability in his game to be a day one pick in the NFL Draft.

After selecting a cornerback earlier in the draft, the Eagles could look to add to their defensive line. Harrison has shown flashes of potential as a strong pass rusher and can be a viable piece in the running game.

21. Dallas Cowboys: CB Sevyn Banks, Ohio State

The Cowboys drafted Kelvin Joseph in this year's draft and selected Trevon Diggs the year before, but they need to continue building the secondary and finding the piece that fits. Banks is the type of player who won't get burned deep and plays the ball in the air exceptionally well.

The Jets need to acquire offensive weapons if they want to ensure the success of their new franchise quarterback, Zach Wilson. Billingsley can add to that as he would bring a vertical presence over the middle of the field and as well as tremendous athleticism at the position.

23. Tennessee Titans: T Rasheed Walker, Penn State

Watch for Rasheed Walker to be one of the picks in the latter portion of the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Titans need to continue building along their offensive line to help open up running lanes for star running back, Derrick Henry. With Taylor Lewan at tackle, Walker could provide needed depth in his first year with the chance to work into the rotation as he develops.

24. Philadelphia Eagles via Indianapolis: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The Eagles have selected drafted Jalen Reagor and DeVonta Smith in the first round of the past two drafts, but that shouldn't prevent them from doing so again with their current three first-round picks. Burks has received quite a bit of hype during the offseason as one of the premier pass-catchers in the 2022 draft.

The Browns could use some added depth at the linebacker position, despite drafting Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah this year. Harris could instantly provide a spark in base packages giving the Browns a fast linebacker that can explode downhill.

26. Green Bay Packers: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Ohio State WR Chris Olave has shown flashes of being one of the best receivers in college football.

Say it isn't so. Do the Packers select a wide receiver in the first round? One would think it has to happen one of these years. Imagine Aaron Rodgers leaving the Packers this year and then have them draft a receiver in the first round. Either way, Olave immediately adds a dimension the Packers have lacked for years and provides them with a strong option to go with Davante Adams.

27. Miami Dolphins via San Francisco: RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

After passing on some talented running backs early in the 2021 draft, the Dolphins should look to add a weapon in the backfield. Hall is arguably the best running back in the upcoming draft and should provide an instant spark in his rookie year.

The Ravens could use a significant upgrade to their interior offensive line. Anything to keep quarterback Lamar Jackson clean in the pocket and open up running lanes for the young running backs on the roster. West is an up-and-coming lineman that seems to have a high floor and could develop into a quality starting lineman.

29. Buffalo Bills: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

A team that is just a few pieces away from being Super Bowl favorites, the Bills need to find a cornerback in next year's draft to play across from Tre'Davious White, assuming he is still with the team next offseason. McDuffie has shown that he deserves to be talked about as a future first-round pick.

30. Detroit Lions via L.A. Rams: DB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

With several cornerbacks already off the board and the Lions selecting their quarterback of the future, now is the time to look at building up their secondary. Gardner is a talented player with solid ball skills and excellent range.

The Chiefs already have a solid defensive line group with Frank Clark and Chris Jones, but they could use another piece to play across from Clark and line up at outside linebacker on occasion. Anderson has the tools to play a versatile role in the Chiefs defense and be a key contributor early in his career.

After winning the Super Bowl in 2021, the Buccaneers showed they have very few holes on their team. In this case, they can select the best player available. Cine has a lot of length and plays very aggressively. Pairing him up with the solid group of players already in their secondary, this defense will become even more dangerous when Cine steps on the field.

