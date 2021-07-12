2022 NFL Mock Draft: Multiple Cornerbacks Featured in First Round

The 2022 cornerback class has a chance to be one of the best in recent memory.

The 2022 NFL Draft is still a long way away, but it’s never too early to look at the potential top overall picks for next year.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is widely considered the top prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Even if they lose quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Texans should take this cornerstone defender here. They will most likely be drafting around here again and can easily draft a quarterback in 2023 while also giving Davis Mills a shot to start.

The Lions have a lot of needs for this draft, but quarterback will be the most important for them to fix. Rattler can join Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray as top quarterbacks in the draft from Oklahoma.

Stingley will come back strong this year and likely find himself drafted very highly. The Jets need help at the corner position and Stingley could be a true No. 1 option for them.

The Bengals did a lot of work on their offense this past offseason. Now they focus on defense with Booth, who should be one of the top corners selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, especially after he gets to prove it as the top corner for Clemson next season.

Evan Neal, Alabama's massive offensive tackle, has borderline-elite traits.

Cam Robinson has not proven himself to be a guaranteed starter at the tackle position. Neal can protect Trevor Lawrence’s blind side for the future and give them a true left tackle.

Leal is one of the best players in the draft and Philadelphia would be wise to stock up good players to rebuild the roster. Quarterback could definitely be in the conversation here depending on how well Jalen Hurts plays this season.

The Raiders dismantled their offensive line in the offseason except for tackle Kolton Miller. Adding Green gives them another high-caliber offensive lineman to rebuild with.

The Panthers could create the best safety duo in the league with this pick. Hamilton will be one of the best safeties in the league with his size and movement abilities.

Daniel Jones has one more year to prove he has what it takes. If he can’t, then the Giants could look to replace him. Slovis had a down year, but was hurt so look for him to jump back up the rankings.

Carson Strong may thrive as the eventual fill-in for Matt Ryan.

It was shocking last year when Atlanta did not use the early opportunity to take a quarterback. Now they get a replacement for Matt Ryan with Strong.

The Giants have done an excellent job fixing the defense. The final step for this team is solidifying the offensive line. West would be able add much needed help for the Giants line.

Washington looks poised to be more successful in 2021 than they were last season. They have done a great job fixing the roster under head coach Ron Rivera. Battle is a super versatile safety that Washington could use in a lot of ways.

Jackson shouldn't be falling this far in the draft, but Minnesota would be happy to scoop him up at a position of need.

Jurkovec fits the style of quarterback that Ben Roethlisberger is. This would allow the Steelers to retain continuity in their system while developing a young talented quarterback.

An elite man cover corner, Avery Young has every tool necessary to be a first-round pick.

Arizona still needs a true No. 1 corner now that Patrick Peterson is gone. Young is one of the best kept secrets in the draft and would fit well with the Cardinals.

The Saints lost Trey Hendrickson this past offseason and could replace him with one of the most exciting players in the draft. Karlaftis could be drafted a lot higher than this come April.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

The Chargers need to continue to build for quarterback Justin Herbert. Giving him another weapon couldn’t hurt and Wilson is one of the best receivers in the draft.

Billingsley is a dynamic player and would give quarterback Tua Tagovailoa another player to work with. He also fits the system as a better player than Mike Gesicki.

Howell has been super productive in college and will likely go before 19th overall. However, if he lasts this long, Denver would be a good place for him to join their offensive weapons.

Jalen Wydermyer is widely considered the top tight end in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

The Cowboys have one of the most talented offensive groups in the NFL. Adding a high-caliber tight end would complete it. They made major advances on the defensive side of the ball and can now focus on the tight-end position.

21. New England Patriots: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

The Patriots were a big spender this past offseason and in the draft they selected Mac Jones, who they hope will be their quarterback of the future. Getting a corner alongside Stephon Gilmore would be huge for the defense.

The Colts drafted Liam Eichenberg last year, but they can still improve the position with a great young talent like Rhyan.

Harris may be the best linebacker in college right now. Tennessee would benefit from getting a playmaker on the second level.

The Jets offensive system will rely heavily on the tight-end position and they did not address it in free agency or the draft. They get their tight end here in Stogner.

Arkansas's big-bodied, athletic wideout may be WR1 come draft day.

The big-bodied wide receiver who moves really well would be a great addition for Green Bay. Whether it’s Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love at quarterback next year, they will like throwing to Burks.

This is really low for Pickens, but there are some question marks that will need to be answered for him. However, he is a tremendous talent and if those issues check out he will be drafted very high.

The Ravens solved their hole at right tackle for the season, but 37-year-old (in September) Alejandro Villanueva was only a short-term fix. Walker could come in and solidify that spot for them.

Banks is the next Ohio State corner who could impress teams a lot. Philadelphia needs to add another weapon for its defense and Banks should fit the system well.

The Utah linebacker has a lot of length and quick hips. He could learn and develop into one of the better linebackers in the league in the Rams system.

Isaiah Spiller's well-rounded game would take pressure off of MVP candidate, Josh Allen.

The Bills have yet to figure out the run game. If they can add a reliable running back , they could take this offense to the next level. Spiller gives them a chance at that.

The Bucs have the luxury of drafting to eventually relieve cap issues in certain areas. Garrett could give them a run stuffing defensive lineman and if they eventually have to save money on Vita Vea they can.

The Chiefs believe they fix the offensive line and put themselves in a very good spot for Patrick Mahomes. If they can add some more defenders to work with they will continue to be the scariest team in football.