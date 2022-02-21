2022 NFL Mock Draft: Potential Surprises In First Round
As we head into the official beginning of the offseason, now is the time we start looking at some of the college football prospects that will be sneaking into the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The quarterback class will be interesting to watch where they could go, with a several teams needing to find their next quarterback. Wide receivers will be interesting all so, as there are numerous first-round talents in the class. Defense and offensive line should dominate the main portion of the first round in the 2022 NFL Draft.
2022 NFL Mock Draft
The latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft. With the offseason underway, who are some prospects that could be first round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. View all 32 picks below.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: LT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State
He is very competitive, looking to finish defenders and successfully doing so. Ekwonu creates knockback and deals out body blows with his initial strike.
Scouting Report Blurb on LT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Need to protect Trevor Lawrence
- Weak current offensive line
- Position versatility
- Power/Strength
2. Detroit Lions: 4-3 DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Thibodeaux boasts excellent burst, change of direction and long speed. His first step makes him a threat to reach his opponents’ chests on every play. What’s more, Thibodeaux has an extremely flexible frame.
Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Arguably the best player in the NFL Draft
- Versatility to play outside-tech or stand-up
- Build a strong defensive line
3. Houston Texans: FS Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
A long athletic frame that is both flexible and powerful. The definition of versatility on defense. Can play as single high post safety, nickel, box safety, and even aligned at boundary corner and weakside linebacker.
Scouting Report Blurb on FS Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Another player that can be regarded as the best overall NFL Draft prospect
- Great size/length
- Tremendous range
- Position versatility
4. New York Jets: 4-3 DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
He primarily wins with his length and technique, managing distance well. Hutchinson also fights hands to keep his frame clear. What’s more, he employs early hands and strings a wide variety of moves together with an incredible work rate.
Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Position versatility
- Strength/Power
- Run Defending
- Size/Length
5. New York Giants: LT Evan Neal, Alabama
His length is great and once he lands his hands, he is able to latch on, move his feet and control opponents. He is great when jump setting, as he gets to be more aggressive and shoot his hands immediately.
Scouting Report Blurb on LT Evan Neal, Alabama
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Tremendous size
- Build the offensive line for the Giants
- Power and mobility
- Hand technique
6. Carolina Panthers: QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
He has tremendous ability to throw on the run, off platform and when contorting his body while still regularly placing the ball within the strike zone of the WR. Ball placement is one of his best attributes, Pickett understands where to place the ball to maximize YAC, or to help his target avoid a big hit from an incoming defender.
Scouting Report Blurb on QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Comes from a pro-style offense
- Was heavily recruited by Matt Rhule in college
- Underrated mobility
- Overall arm talent
7. New York Giants (via CHI): OC Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
A former high school state champion wrestler, firmly understands how to use his hands and basically wins every battle in the trenches. Athleticism and overall movement skills are scary - is able to move up the field like a tight end and generates some massive pop when he reaches the second level.
Scouting Report Blurb on OC Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Continue building offensive line
- Grip strength
- Hand technique
- Size/Mobility
8. Atlanta Falcons: 4-3 DE George Karlaftis, Purdue
A well-built athlete, the Boilermakers’ star has high-level starter potential at defensive end in both a 4-3 and a 3-4 defense; he is a better fit in a 4-3 front. He can kick inside to 4-3 defensive tackle on passing downs.
Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE George Karlaftis, Purdue
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Position versatility
- Run blocking/Pass rushing combo
- Strength and power
- Length
9. Denver Broncos: QB Malik Willis, Liberty
As a passer, Willis has incredible arm talent. He shows the ability to throw off-platform and on the run, adjusting arm angle if needed. He shows good arm strength all over the field.
Scouting Report Blurb on QB Malik Willis, Liberty
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Arm Talent
- Mobility
- Find a franchise quarterback in Denver
- Solid frame
10. New York Jets (via SEA): LT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
Cross plays with excellent foot speed, allowing him to run speed rushers around the pocket consistently. Keeping a wide base with great knee bend, Cross stays on balance and can recover quickly because of it.
Scouting Report Blurb on LT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Add another tackle to protect Zach Wilson
- Great footwork
- Size/Power
- Balance
- Can kick inside if needed
11. Washington Commanders: QB Sam Howell, North Carolina
Very accurate passer who throws to leverage and away from defenders. Howell makes easy throws look easy underneath and has a pretty deep ball with lots of air underneath it to drop it over the shoulder into the bucket.
Scouting Report Blurb on QB Sam Howell, North Carolina
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Find a franchise quarterback in Washington
- Great arm talent
- Athleticism
- Throwing receivers open
12. Minnesota Vikings: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Easy mover with excellent hip flexibility to transition and flip without losing speed to stay in phase. Very good foot speed to carry vertical routes and run with receivers of all shapes and sizes.
Scouting Report Blurb on CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Need to get a top-tier CB1
- Great athlete
- Played in a variety of coverages
- Reactionary skills
13. Cleveland Browns: 4-3 DE David Ojabo, Michigan
His speed causes tackles to be off-balance, allowing him to extend and knock them off balance at the top of the rush. Ojabo transitions his bull rush to an outside rip also preceded by a push-pull.
Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE David Ojabo, Michigan
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Raw potential
- Tremendous athlete
- Build a strong outside pass rushing defense
- Explosive
- Agile
14. Baltimore Ravens: LT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
When defenders attack his chest well, he can regain his feet under his base to regain balance and lockout. Possesses a finisher’s mentality.
Scouting Report Blurb on LT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Protect Lamar Jackson
- Mean mentality
- Strength/Power
- Ability to block in space
15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA): 4-3 DE Travon Walker, Georgia
Walker has the positional versatility to kick all the way out to a seven or reduce inside and rush from a three-tech alignment. His length is nothing short of special, utilizing it to outreach blockers and creating knockback.
Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Travon Walker, Georgia
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Derek Barnett is a potential free agent
- Position versatility
- Leg Drive
- Motor
16. Philadelphia Eagles (via IND): oWR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Outstanding after the catch where he uses strength and quickness to gain extra yards. Catches the ball naturally as evident by his use in screens and routes over the middle of the field.
Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Big receiver opposite of DeVonta Smith
- Add another receiving weapon for Jalen Hurts
- Size/Speed combo
- Slot and boundary versatility
Read More
17. Los Angeles Chargers: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Putting on a clinic in how to stack and shed, he takes advantage of his length and upper body power to extend as he pleases. With that strength, he enforces his will, twisting opponents and disengaging with violent hands.
Scouting Report Blurb on DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Attacking run defenders
- Become more stout up front
- Tremendous size/power
- Quick hands
- Great agility for his size
18. New Orleans Saints: LT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
He has very good foot quickness and length to protect the pocket. Anchor is very solid to maintain his balance and hold off edge rushers consistently. Impressive, but not surprising, straight-line speed when advancing up the second level seeking linebackers to block at the second level.
Scouting Report Blurb on LT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Protect the quarterback
- Open up running lanes
- Versatile run/pass protector
- Controls defenders
19. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
Has extreme length on the outside at corner. Is able to bump and run at the line of scrimmage in press coverage with his longer frame and is able to stay with receivers stride for stride down the field.
Scouting Report Blurb on CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Great run defender
- Ability to press or play off
- Tremendous length
- Attacks leverage
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Carson Strong, Nevada
His touch is excellent and he understands that not everything has to be a fastball speaking to his ability to control the football. Strong puts a lot of air under his deep balls, allowing his receivers to run under them.
Scouting Report Blurb on QB Carson Strong, Nevada
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Replace Big Ben
- Tremendous arm strength
- Great ball velocity
- Solid frame
21. New England Patriots: LT Sean Rhyan, UCLA
Rhyan’s well-rounded game is predicated on his refined hands and athleticism. The two-year starter typically aims his punches accurately and uses his placement to achieve leverage.
Scouting Report Blurb on LT Sean Rhyan, UCLA
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Protect Mac Jones
- Can kick inside if needed
- Solid in run and passing game
- Trent Brown is a UFA
22. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson
He uses his lower body twitch and flexible hips to change directions and transition rapidly. Foot speed to mirror is great and he is very agile moving laterally which he uses to get in front of wideouts in off.
Scouting Report Blurb on CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Need to find a CB1
- Tremendous athlete
- Flexible lower half
- Strong player in run support
23. Arizona Cardinals: CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA
The Texas native boasts excellent size, length, and fluidity for his frame. While Woolen’s play speed does not match up with his reported 4.34 40-yard dash time, it is sufficient when aided by physicality.
Scouting Report Blurb on CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Need a CB1 in Arizona
- Tremendously fast
- Has shown steady progression
- Former wide receiver - understands how to attack routes
24. Dallas Cowboys: OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Has the flexibility to drop low in his stance to get good leverage at the beginning of every play. Consistently gets lower than his opponent to win at the point of contact and maintain that leverage.
Scouting Report Blurb on OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Rebuild the offensive line
- Thick build
- Athletic
- Balance
25. Buffalo Bills: DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
Extremely strong at the point of attack, demonstrates a lot of power in his punch into the chest of the offensive lineman. Explosive get-off out of his stance to drive as much as possible as he makes contact.
Scouting Report Blurb on DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Position versatility
- Keep building on a strong defensive line
- Arguably best player available in this mock draft
26. Tennessee Titans: 3-4 OB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
Johnson’s raw physicality and power overwhelms tight ends and some tackles and he is a terror to block throughout the full play. Johnson is very disciplined in his gap and also versus read options.
Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Harold Landry is a UFA
- Build a strong outside pass rush
- A big winner from the Senior Bowl
- Extremely athletic
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss
Corral has tremendous feel for maneuvering around in the pocket and while keeping his eyes downfield he gets low to slide up, back, or to the side to evade incoming defenders.
Scouting Report Blurb on QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Need to replace Tom Brady
- Ankle injury sounds like a non-issue
- Athletic
- Overall arm strength
28. Green Bay Packers: oWR Drake London, USC
Great sideline awareness to understand where is on the field at all times, secure the catch and get his feet in bounds consistently. Slippery with the ball in his hands. Very smooth and technical in his process to create separation in that way.
Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Drake London, USC
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Grab a receiver from Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love
- Great size
- Can play inside or outside
- Understanding leverage
- Route running ability
29. Miami Dolphins (via SF): OLB Devin Lloyd, Utah
He possesses great length and quick hands which he uses to avoid second-level blockers. Lining up in a two-point stance, he even has pass-rush ability. The shock in his hands is good, flashing the ability to win gaps instantly.
Scouting Report Blurb on OLB Devin Lloyd, Utah
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Position versatility (MIKE/WILL)
- Athletic
- Downhill burst
- Fluid in space
30. Kansas City Chiefs: 4-3 DE Logan Hall, Houston
He has a solid first step and wins with lateral agility into and off of hand moves to beat offensive linemen with poor feet. That said, Hall’s best trait is his impressive effort. He has extremely active hands, often stringing moves together. He uses his above-average length to, at times, initiate contact.
Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Logan Hall, Houston
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Keep Chris Jones inside
- Add a strong pass rusher/run defender
- Big winner from the Senior Bowl
- Tremendous size/length combo
31. Cincinnati Bengals: LT Tyler Smith, Tulsa
His persistent leg drive into and through contact calls upon his lower body strength to create space in the run game. Once he lands hands on a defender’s frame, Smith controls them with notable grip and core strength.
Scouting Report Blurb on LT Tyler Smith, Tulsa
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- PROTECT Joe Burrow! (This can't be said enough)
- Solid athlete
- Power/Strength
- Finishing mentality
- Counter striking
32. Detroit Lions (via LAR): ILB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Dean reads and reacts quickly in the run game, coming downhill well and especially excelling in pursuit. The further the season progressed, the more of a communicator he became.
Scouting Report Blurb on ILB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Reasons For Draft Pick:
- Keep building this defense
- Fiery hot motor
- Sideline-to-sideline speed
- Burst and explosiveness
- Leader