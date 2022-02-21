2022 NFL Mock Draft: Potential Surprises In First Round

The latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft. With the offseason underway, who are some prospects that could be first round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Click here to view.

As we head into the official beginning of the offseason, now is the time we start looking at some of the college football prospects that will be sneaking into the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The quarterback class will be interesting to watch where they could go, with a several teams needing to find their next quarterback. Wide receivers will be interesting all so, as there are numerous first-round talents in the class. Defense and offensive line should dominate the main portion of the first round in the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL Mock Draft

The latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft. With the offseason underway, who are some prospects that could be first round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. View all 32 picks below.

He is very competitive, looking to finish defenders and successfully doing so. Ekwonu creates knockback and deals out body blows with his initial strike.

Scouting Report Blurb on LT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State



Reasons For Draft Pick:

Need to protect Trevor Lawrence

Weak current offensive line

Position versatility

Power/Strength

Thibodeaux boasts excellent burst, change of direction and long speed. His first step makes him a threat to reach his opponents’ chests on every play. What’s more, Thibodeaux has an extremely flexible frame.

Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon



Reasons For Draft Pick:

Arguably the best player in the NFL Draft

Versatility to play outside-tech or stand-up

Build a strong defensive line

A long athletic frame that is both flexible and powerful. The definition of versatility on defense. Can play as single high post safety, nickel, box safety, and even aligned at boundary corner and weakside linebacker.



Scouting Report Blurb on FS Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Reasons For Draft Pick:

Another player that can be regarded as the best overall NFL Draft prospect

Great size/length

Tremendous range

Position versatility

He primarily wins with his length and technique, managing distance well. Hutchinson also fights hands to keep his frame clear. What’s more, he employs early hands and strings a wide variety of moves together with an incredible work rate.



Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Reasons For Draft Pick:

Position versatility

Strength/Power

Run Defending

Size/Length

His length is great and once he lands his hands, he is able to latch on, move his feet and control opponents. He is great when jump setting, as he gets to be more aggressive and shoot his hands immediately.



Scouting Report Blurb on LT Evan Neal, Alabama



Reasons For Draft Pick:

Tremendous size

Build the offensive line for the Giants

Power and mobility

Hand technique

He has tremendous ability to throw on the run, off platform and when contorting his body while still regularly placing the ball within the strike zone of the WR. Ball placement is one of his best attributes, Pickett understands where to place the ball to maximize YAC, or to help his target avoid a big hit from an incoming defender.



Scouting Report Blurb on QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh



Reasons For Draft Pick:

Comes from a pro-style offense

Was heavily recruited by Matt Rhule in college

Underrated mobility

Overall arm talent

A former high school state champion wrestler, firmly understands how to use his hands and basically wins every battle in the trenches. Athleticism and overall movement skills are scary - is able to move up the field like a tight end and generates some massive pop when he reaches the second level.



Scouting Report Blurb on OC Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Reasons For Draft Pick:

Continue building offensive line

Grip strength

Hand technique

Size/Mobility

A well-built athlete, the Boilermakers’ star has high-level starter potential at defensive end in both a 4-3 and a 3-4 defense; he is a better fit in a 4-3 front. He can kick inside to 4-3 defensive tackle on passing downs.



Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Reasons For Draft Pick:

Position versatility

Run blocking/Pass rushing combo

Strength and power

Length

As a passer, Willis has incredible arm talent. He shows the ability to throw off-platform and on the run, adjusting arm angle if needed. He shows good arm strength all over the field.



Scouting Report Blurb on QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Reasons For Draft Pick:

Arm Talent

Mobility

Find a franchise quarterback in Denver

Solid frame

Cross plays with excellent foot speed, allowing him to run speed rushers around the pocket consistently. Keeping a wide base with great knee bend, Cross stays on balance and can recover quickly because of it.



Scouting Report Blurb on LT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Reasons For Draft Pick:

Add another tackle to protect Zach Wilson

Great footwork

Size/Power

Balance

Can kick inside if needed

Very accurate passer who throws to leverage and away from defenders. Howell makes easy throws look easy underneath and has a pretty deep ball with lots of air underneath it to drop it over the shoulder into the bucket.



Scouting Report Blurb on QB Sam Howell, North Carolina



Reasons For Draft Pick:

Find a franchise quarterback in Washington

Great arm talent

Athleticism

Throwing receivers open

Easy mover with excellent hip flexibility to transition and flip without losing speed to stay in phase. Very good foot speed to carry vertical routes and run with receivers of all shapes and sizes.



Scouting Report Blurb on CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Reasons For Draft Pick:

Need to get a top-tier CB1

Great athlete

Played in a variety of coverages

Reactionary skills

His speed causes tackles to be off-balance, allowing him to extend and knock them off balance at the top of the rush. Ojabo transitions his bull rush to an outside rip also preceded by a push-pull.



Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE David Ojabo, Michigan

Reasons For Draft Pick:

Raw potential

Tremendous athlete

Build a strong outside pass rushing defense

Explosive

Agile

When defenders attack his chest well, he can regain his feet under his base to regain balance and lockout. Possesses a finisher’s mentality.



Scouting Report Blurb on LT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Reasons For Draft Pick:

Protect Lamar Jackson

Mean mentality

Strength/Power

Ability to block in space

Walker has the positional versatility to kick all the way out to a seven or reduce inside and rush from a three-tech alignment. His length is nothing short of special, utilizing it to outreach blockers and creating knockback.



Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Travon Walker, Georgia

Reasons For Draft Pick:

Derek Barnett is a potential free agent

Position versatility

Leg Drive

Motor

Outstanding after the catch where he uses strength and quickness to gain extra yards. Catches the ball naturally as evident by his use in screens and routes over the middle of the field.



Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Reasons For Draft Pick:

Big receiver opposite of DeVonta Smith

Add another receiving weapon for Jalen Hurts

Size/Speed combo

Slot and boundary versatility

Putting on a clinic in how to stack and shed, he takes advantage of his length and upper body power to extend as he pleases. With that strength, he enforces his will, twisting opponents and disengaging with violent hands.



Scouting Report Blurb on DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Reasons For Draft Pick:

Attacking run defenders

Become more stout up front

Tremendous size/power

Quick hands

Great agility for his size

He has very good foot quickness and length to protect the pocket. Anchor is very solid to maintain his balance and hold off edge rushers consistently. Impressive, but not surprising, straight-line speed when advancing up the second level seeking linebackers to block at the second level.



Scouting Report Blurb on LT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Reasons For Draft Pick:

Protect the quarterback

Open up running lanes

Versatile run/pass protector

Controls defenders

Has extreme length on the outside at corner. Is able to bump and run at the line of scrimmage in press coverage with his longer frame and is able to stay with receivers stride for stride down the field.



Scouting Report Blurb on CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Reasons For Draft Pick:

Great run defender

Ability to press or play off

Tremendous length

Attacks leverage

His touch is excellent and he understands that not everything has to be a fastball speaking to his ability to control the football. Strong puts a lot of air under his deep balls, allowing his receivers to run under them.



Scouting Report Blurb on QB Carson Strong, Nevada

Reasons For Draft Pick:

Replace Big Ben

Tremendous arm strength

Great ball velocity

Solid frame

Rhyan’s well-rounded game is predicated on his refined hands and athleticism. The two-year starter typically aims his punches accurately and uses his placement to achieve leverage.

Scouting Report Blurb on LT Sean Rhyan, UCLA

Reasons For Draft Pick:

Protect Mac Jones

Can kick inside if needed

Solid in run and passing game

Trent Brown is a UFA

He uses his lower body twitch and flexible hips to change directions and transition rapidly. Foot speed to mirror is great and he is very agile moving laterally which he uses to get in front of wideouts in off.



Scouting Report Blurb on CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

Reasons For Draft Pick:

Need to find a CB1

Tremendous athlete

Flexible lower half

Strong player in run support

The Texas native boasts excellent size, length, and fluidity for his frame. While Woolen’s play speed does not match up with his reported 4.34 40-yard dash time, it is sufficient when aided by physicality.



Scouting Report Blurb on CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA



Reasons For Draft Pick:

Need a CB1 in Arizona

Tremendously fast

Has shown steady progression

Former wide receiver - understands how to attack routes

Has the flexibility to drop low in his stance to get good leverage at the beginning of every play. Consistently gets lower than his opponent to win at the point of contact and maintain that leverage.



Scouting Report Blurb on OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M



Reasons For Draft Pick:

Rebuild the offensive line

Thick build

Athletic

Balance

Extremely strong at the point of attack, demonstrates a lot of power in his punch into the chest of the offensive lineman. Explosive get-off out of his stance to drive as much as possible as he makes contact.



Scouting Report Blurb on DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M



Reasons For Draft Pick:

Position versatility

Keep building on a strong defensive line

Arguably best player available in this mock draft

Johnson’s raw physicality and power overwhelms tight ends and some tackles and he is a terror to block throughout the full play. Johnson is very disciplined in his gap and also versus read options.



Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State



Reasons For Draft Pick:

Harold Landry is a UFA

Build a strong outside pass rush

A big winner from the Senior Bowl

Extremely athletic

Corral has tremendous feel for maneuvering around in the pocket and while keeping his eyes downfield he gets low to slide up, back, or to the side to evade incoming defenders.



Scouting Report Blurb on QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss



Reasons For Draft Pick:

Need to replace Tom Brady

Ankle injury sounds like a non-issue

Athletic

Overall arm strength

Great sideline awareness to understand where is on the field at all times, secure the catch and get his feet in bounds consistently. Slippery with the ball in his hands. Very smooth and technical in his process to create separation in that way.



Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Drake London, USC



Reasons For Draft Pick:

Grab a receiver from Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love

Great size

Can play inside or outside

Understanding leverage

Route running ability

He possesses great length and quick hands which he uses to avoid second-level blockers. Lining up in a two-point stance, he even has pass-rush ability. The shock in his hands is good, flashing the ability to win gaps instantly.



Scouting Report Blurb on OLB Devin Lloyd, Utah



Reasons For Draft Pick:

Position versatility (MIKE/WILL)

Athletic

Downhill burst

Fluid in space

He has a solid first step and wins with lateral agility into and off of hand moves to beat offensive linemen with poor feet. That said, Hall’s best trait is his impressive effort. He has extremely active hands, often stringing moves together. He uses his above-average length to, at times, initiate contact.



Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Logan Hall, Houston



Reasons For Draft Pick:

Keep Chris Jones inside

Add a strong pass rusher/run defender

Big winner from the Senior Bowl

Tremendous size/length combo

His persistent leg drive into and through contact calls upon his lower body strength to create space in the run game. Once he lands hands on a defender’s frame, Smith controls them with notable grip and core strength.



Scouting Report Blurb on LT Tyler Smith, Tulsa



Reasons For Draft Pick:

PROTECT Joe Burrow! (This can't be said enough)

Solid athlete

Power/Strength

Finishing mentality

Counter striking

Dean reads and reacts quickly in the run game, coming downhill well and especially excelling in pursuit. The further the season progressed, the more of a communicator he became.



Scouting Report Blurb on ILB Nakobe Dean, Georgia



Reasons For Draft Pick:

Keep building this defense

Fiery hot motor

Sideline-to-sideline speed

Burst and explosiveness

Leader

