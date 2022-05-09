2023 NFL Draft: Borowsky's Way Too Early Mock Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the rearview mirror, which means -- time for way too early 2023 mock drafts. This class features the star power that wasn’t present in the 2022 class, and it looks to be a very strong quarterback group, with a number of great defensive players who should hear their names called early. For this mock, Vegas’ Super Bowl odds determined each team's draft pick.

1.Houston Texans: QB, Will Levis, Kentucky

2. Atlanta Falcons: QB, Bryce Young, Alabama

3. Detroit Lions: QB, Tyler Van Dyke, Miami (FL)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: DE, Will Anderson, Alabama

5. Carolina Panthers: QB, CJ Stroud, Ohio State

6. New York Giants: QB, Anthony Richardson, Florida

7. New York Jets: DT, Jalen Carter, Georgia

8. Seattle Seahawks: DE, BJ Ojulari, LSU

9. Chicago Bears: WR, Jordan Addison, Pitt

10. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT, Jordan Morgan, Arizona

11. Washington Commanders: QB, Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

12. Philadelphia Eagles (Via Saints): CB, Garrett Williams, Syracuse

13. Minnesota Vikings: C, Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

14. Philadelphia Eagles: DE, Andre Carter, Army

15. Miami Dolphins: CB, Kelee Ringo, Georgia

16. New England Patriots: LB, Jestin Jacobs, Iowa

17. Las Vegas Raiders: OT, Jack Nelson, Wisconsin

18. Arizona Cardinals: OT, Dawand Jones, Ohio State

19. Indianapolis Colts: CB, Cam Hart, Notre Dame

20. Tennessee Titans: TE, Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

21. Houston Texans (Via Browns): DE, Myles Murphy, Clemson

22. Baltimore Ravens: CB, Cam Smith, South Carolina

23. Cincinnati Bengals: DT, Bryan Bresee, Clemson

24. Detroit Lions (Via Rams): DS, Jordan Battle, Alabama

25. Los Angeles Chargers: OT, Robert Scott Jr., Florida State

26. Seattle Seahawks (Via Broncos): DE, Adisa Isaac, Penn State

27. Miami Dolphins (Via 49ers): OT, Broderick Jones, Georgia

28. Dallas Cowboys: C, Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

29. Green Bay Packers: OT, Patrick Paul, Houston

30. Kansas City Chiefs: DS, JL Skinner, Boise State

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TE, Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

32. Buffalo Bills: OG, Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT