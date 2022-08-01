2023 NFL Mock Draft: 2 Round Names To Watch
With all of the NFL teams reporting to training camp last week, it's time to dive into the college football prospects that could make their way into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Many prospects are going to be talked about as potential first-round players - now is the time to learn who those players could be and where they could go in the first two rounds.
With positional needs for teams likely to change throughout the season and there on after, keep checking back every Monday for the latest updated 2023 NFL mock draft.
*The draft order is from Tankathon.com
-Click on the player to view their FREE scouting report.
1st Round
1. Atlanta Falcons: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
2. Houston Texans: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
3. Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
4. New York Jets: iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia
5. Detroit Lions: QB Bryce Young, Alabama
6. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
7. Carolina Panthers: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
8. Chicago Bears: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
9. New York Giants: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
10. Washington Commanders: TE Arik Gilbert, Georgia
11. Pittsburgh Steelers: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
12. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): S JL Skinner, Boise State
13. Minnesota Vikings: EDGE Andre Carter II, Army
14. Las Vegas Raiders: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
15. Miami Dolphins: LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
16. Houston Texans (via CLE): WR Josh Downs, North Carolina
17. New England Patriots: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
18. Tennessee Titans: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
19. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
20. Baltimore Ravens: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
21. Arizona Cardinals: OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
23. Los Angeles Chargers: iOL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
25. Indianapolis Colts: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
26. Dallas Cowboys: S Brian Branch, Alabama
27. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): LB Henry To'o To'o, Alabama
29. Green Bay Packers: iOL Zak Zinter, Michigan
30. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jordan Addison, USC
31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse
32. Buffalo Bills: S Jordan Battle, Alabama
2nd Round
33. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia
34. Houston Texans: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
35. Seattle Seahawks: LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson
36. New York Jets: EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
37. Detroit Lions: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
38. Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland
39. Carolina Panthers: WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
40. Chicago Bears: WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama
41. New York Giants: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
42. Washington Commanders: CB Eli Ricks, Alabama
43. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
44. New Orleans Saints: iDL Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
45. Minnesota Vikings: WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia
46. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Clark Phillips III, Utah
47. Miami Dolphins: iOL Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
48. Cleveland Browns: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
49. New England Patriots: EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
50. Tennessee Titans: iOL Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
51. Philadelphia Eagles: iDL Gervon Dexter, Florida
52. Baltimore Ravens: LB Jack Campbell, Iowa
53. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn
54. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): iOL Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
55. Los Angeles Chargers: TE Cameron Latu, Alabama
56. San Francisco 49ers: iOL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
57. Indianapolis Colts: QB Tanner McKee, Stanford
58. Dallas Cowboys: LB Justin Flowe, Oregon
59. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Carter Warren, Pittsburgh
60. Los Angeles Rams: EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn State
61. Green Bay Packers: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
62. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Zion Nelson, Miami
63. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Devin Leary, North Carolina State
64. Buffalo Bills: iOL Steve Avila, TCU