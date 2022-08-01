2023 NFL Mock Draft: 2 Round Names To Watch

With all of the NFL teams reporting to training camp last week, it's time to dive into the college football prospects that could make their way into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Many prospects are going to be talked about as potential first-round players - now is the time to learn who those players could be and where they could go in the first two rounds.

With positional needs for teams likely to change throughout the season and there on after, keep checking back every Monday for the latest updated 2023 NFL mock draft.

*The draft order is from Tankathon.com

-Click on the player to view their FREE scouting report.

1st Round

32 Gallery 32 Images

1. Atlanta Falcons: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

2. Houston Texans: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

3. Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

4. New York Jets: iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia

5. Detroit Lions: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

7. Carolina Panthers: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

8. Chicago Bears: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

9. New York Giants: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

10. Washington Commanders: TE Arik Gilbert, Georgia

11. Pittsburgh Steelers: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

12. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): S JL Skinner, Boise State

13. Minnesota Vikings: EDGE Andre Carter II, Army

14. Las Vegas Raiders: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

15. Miami Dolphins: LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

16. Houston Texans (via CLE): WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

17. New England Patriots: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

18. Tennessee Titans: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

19. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

20. Baltimore Ravens: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

21. Arizona Cardinals: OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

23. Los Angeles Chargers: iOL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

25. Indianapolis Colts: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

26. Dallas Cowboys: S Brian Branch, Alabama

27. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): LB Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

29. Green Bay Packers: iOL Zak Zinter, Michigan

30. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jordan Addison, USC

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

32. Buffalo Bills: S Jordan Battle, Alabama

2nd Round

32 Gallery 32 Images

33. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

34. Houston Texans: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

35. Seattle Seahawks: LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

36. New York Jets: EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

37. Detroit Lions: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

38. Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland

39. Carolina Panthers: WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

40. Chicago Bears: WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama

41. New York Giants: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

42. Washington Commanders: CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

43. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

44. New Orleans Saints: iDL Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

45. Minnesota Vikings: WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

46. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

47. Miami Dolphins: iOL Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

48. Cleveland Browns: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

49. New England Patriots: EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

50. Tennessee Titans: iOL Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

51. Philadelphia Eagles: iDL Gervon Dexter, Florida

52. Baltimore Ravens: LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

53. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

54. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): iOL Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

55. Los Angeles Chargers: TE Cameron Latu, Alabama

56. San Francisco 49ers: iOL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

57. Indianapolis Colts: QB Tanner McKee, Stanford

58. Dallas Cowboys: LB Justin Flowe, Oregon

59. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Carter Warren, Pittsburgh

60. Los Angeles Rams: EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn State

61. Green Bay Packers: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

62. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Zion Nelson, Miami

63. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Devin Leary, North Carolina State

64. Buffalo Bills: iOL Steve Avila, TCU

