Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Mock Draft: 2 Round Names To Watch

As we look ahead to the upcoming NFL season, we jump to next April and the 2023 NFL Draft. Which prospects could go in the first two rounds?

With all of the NFL teams reporting to training camp last week, it's time to dive into the college football prospects that could make their way into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Many prospects are going to be talked about as potential first-round players - now is the time to learn who those players could be and where they could go in the first two rounds.

With positional needs for teams likely to change throughout the season and there on after, keep checking back every Monday for the latest updated 2023 NFL mock draft.

*The draft order is from Tankathon.com
-Click on the player to view their FREE scouting report.

1st Round

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud
32
Gallery
32 Images

1. Atlanta Falcons: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

2. Houston Texans: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

3. Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

4. New York Jets: iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia

5. Detroit Lions: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

7. Carolina Panthers: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

8. Chicago Bears: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

9. New York Giants: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

10. Washington Commanders: TE Arik Gilbert, Georgia

11. Pittsburgh Steelers: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

12. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): S JL Skinner, Boise State

13. Minnesota Vikings: EDGE Andre Carter II, Army

14. Las Vegas Raiders: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

15. Miami Dolphins: LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

16. Houston Texans (via CLE): WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

17. New England Patriots: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

18. Tennessee Titans: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

19. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

20. Baltimore Ravens: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

21. Arizona Cardinals: OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

23. Los Angeles Chargers: iOL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

25. Indianapolis Colts: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

26. Dallas Cowboys: S Brian Branch, Alabama

27. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): LB Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

29. Green Bay Packers: iOL Zak Zinter, Michigan

30. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jordan Addison, USC

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

Scroll to Continue

Read More

32. Buffalo Bills: S Jordan Battle, Alabama

2nd Round

Nolan Smith
32
Gallery
32 Images

33. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

34. Houston Texans: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

35. Seattle Seahawks: LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

36. New York Jets: EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

37. Detroit Lions: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

38. Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland

39. Carolina Panthers: WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

40. Chicago Bears: WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama

41. New York Giants: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

42. Washington Commanders: CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

43. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

44. New Orleans Saints: iDL Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

45. Minnesota Vikings: WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

46. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

47. Miami Dolphins: iOL Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

48. Cleveland Browns: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

49. New England Patriots: EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

50. Tennessee Titans: iOL Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

51. Philadelphia Eagles: iDL Gervon Dexter, Florida

52. Baltimore Ravens: LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

53. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

54. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): iOL Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

55. Los Angeles Chargers: TE Cameron Latu, Alabama

56. San Francisco 49ers: iOL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

57. Indianapolis Colts: QB Tanner McKee, Stanford

58. Dallas Cowboys: LB Justin Flowe, Oregon

59. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Carter Warren, Pittsburgh

60. Los Angeles Rams: EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn State

61. Green Bay Packers: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

62. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Zion Nelson, Miami

63. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Devin Leary, North Carolina State

64. Buffalo Bills: iOL Steve Avila, TCU

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

In This Article (32)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
New York Jets
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
New York Giants
New York Giants
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

USATSI_15439701
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Josh Proctor, Safety, Ohio State Buckeyes

By The NFL Draft Bible1 hour ago
Kentucky LB Jacquez Jones
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jacquez Jones, Linebacker, Kentucky Wildcats

By The NFL Draft Bible1 hour ago
Minnesota iOL John Michael Schmitz
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: John Michael Schmitz, Offensive Lineman, Minnesota Golden Gophers

By The NFL Draft Bible1 hour ago
Bryce-Young-2
NFL Draft

Top Alabam Crimson Tide Prospects to Watch in 2023 NFL Draft

By Jack Borowsky19 hours ago
usc_trojans_football_ralen_goforth
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ralen Goforth, Linebacker, USC Trojans

By The NFL Draft BibleJul 31, 2022 5:00 AM EDT
USATSI_13471386
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Walter Rouse, Offensive Lineman, Stanford Cardinal

By The NFL Draft BibleJul 31, 2022 5:00 AM EDT
TCU iOL Steve Avila
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Steve Avila, Offensive Lineman, TCU Horned Frogs

By The NFL Draft BibleJul 31, 2022 5:00 AM EDT
Myles Murphy
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Reacting to the 2022 Preseason All-ACC Team Selections

By Eli NachmanyJul 30, 2022 3:09 PM EDT