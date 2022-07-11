2023 NFL Mock Draft: How Many Quarterbacks Could We See In First Round?

As we look ahead to the upcoming NFL season, we jump to next April and the 2023 NFL Draft. Which prospects could go in the first round?

NFL Training Camps will be underway shortly and before we know it, the season will kick-off. Many prospects are going to see their NFL Draft stock rise. Get to know the prospects that could hear their names called in the first round.

With positional needs for teams likely to change throughout the season and there on after, keep checking back every Monday for the latest updated 2023 NFL mock draft.

*The draft order is from Tankathon.com

1. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

2. Houston Texans: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

3. Detroit Lions: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

4. Seattle Seahawks: iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia

5. New York Jets: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

7. Carolina Panthers: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

8. Chicago Bears: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

9. New York Giants: QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

10. Washington Commanders: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

11. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

12. Minnesota Vikings: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

13. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): EDGE Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington

14. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

15. Miami Dolphins: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

16. New England Patriots: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

17. Tennessee Titans: TE Arik Gilbert, Georgia

18. Houston Texans (via CLE): QB Bryce Young, Alabama

19. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

20. Baltimore Ravens: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

21. Arizona Cardinals: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

23. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): EDGE Andre Carter II, Army

25. Indianapolis Colts: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

26. Dallas Cowboys: S JL Skinner, Boise State

27. Cincinnati Bengals: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

29. Green Bay Packers: WR Jordan Addison, USC

30. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Brian Branch, Alabama

32. Buffalo Bills: iOL Zak Zinter, Michigan

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT