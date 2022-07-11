2023 NFL Mock Draft: How Many Quarterbacks Could We See In First Round?
NFL Training Camps will be underway shortly and before we know it, the season will kick-off. Many prospects are going to see their NFL Draft stock rise. Get to know the prospects that could hear their names called in the first round.
With positional needs for teams likely to change throughout the season and there on after, keep checking back every Monday for the latest updated 2023 NFL mock draft.
*The draft order is from Tankathon.com
1. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
2. Houston Texans: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
3. Detroit Lions: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
4. Seattle Seahawks: iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia
5. New York Jets: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
6. Jacksonville Jaguars: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
7. Carolina Panthers: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
8. Chicago Bears: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
9. New York Giants: QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
10. Washington Commanders: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
11. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
12. Minnesota Vikings: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
13. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): EDGE Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington
14. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
15. Miami Dolphins: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
Read More
16. New England Patriots: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
17. Tennessee Titans: TE Arik Gilbert, Georgia
18. Houston Texans (via CLE): QB Bryce Young, Alabama
19. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
20. Baltimore Ravens: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina
21. Arizona Cardinals: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse
22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
23. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): EDGE Andre Carter II, Army
25. Indianapolis Colts: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
26. Dallas Cowboys: S JL Skinner, Boise State
27. Cincinnati Bengals: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
29. Green Bay Packers: WR Jordan Addison, USC
30. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Brian Branch, Alabama
32. Buffalo Bills: iOL Zak Zinter, Michigan