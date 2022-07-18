2023 NFL Mock Draft: New Names To Watch for Rising Draft Stock
With the NFL season on the horizon, it's time to dive into the college football prospects that could make their way into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Many prospects are going to be talked about as potential first-round players - now is the time to learn who those players could be.
With positional needs for teams likely to change throughout the season and there on after, keep checking back every Monday for the latest updated 2023 NFL mock draft.
*The draft order is from Tankathon.com
-Click on the player to view their FREE scouting report.
1. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
2. Houston Texans: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
3. Detroit Lions: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
4. Seattle Seahawks: QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
5. New York Jets: iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia
6. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
7. Carolina Panthers: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
8. Chicago Bears: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
9. New York Giants: QB Bryce Young, Alabama
10. Washington Commanders: TE Arik Gilbert, Georgia
11. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
12. Minnesota Vikings: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
13. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
14. Las Vegas Raiders: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
15. Miami Dolphins: EDGE Andre Carter II, Army
16. New England Patriots: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
17. Tennessee Titans: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
18. Houston Texans (via CLE): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
19. Philadelphia Eagles: S JL Skinner, Boise State
20. Baltimore Ravens: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
21. Arizona Cardinals: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse
22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson
23. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
25. Indianapolis Colts: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
26. Dallas Cowboys: S Brian Branch, Alabama
27. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford
28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
29. Green Bay Packers: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina
30. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jordan Addison, USC
31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Devin Leary, North Carolina State
32. Buffalo Bills: S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame