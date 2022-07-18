Skip to main content
2023 NFL Mock Draft: New Names To Watch for Rising Draft Stock

As we look ahead to the upcoming NFL season, we jump to next April and the 2023 NFL Draft. Which prospects could go in the first round?

With the NFL season on the horizon, it's time to dive into the college football prospects that could make their way into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Many prospects are going to be talked about as potential first-round players - now is the time to learn who those players could be.

With positional needs for teams likely to change throughout the season and there on after, keep checking back every Monday for the latest updated 2023 NFL mock draft.

*The draft order is from Tankathon.com
-Click on the player to view their FREE scouting report.

1. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

2. Houston Texans: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

3. Detroit Lions: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

4. Seattle Seahawks: QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

5. New York Jets: iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

7. Carolina Panthers: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

8. Chicago Bears: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

9. New York Giants: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

10. Washington Commanders: TE Arik Gilbert, Georgia

11. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

12. Minnesota Vikings: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

13. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

14. Las Vegas Raiders: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

15. Miami Dolphins: EDGE Andre Carter II, Army

16. New England Patriots: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

17. Tennessee Titans: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

18. Houston Texans (via CLE): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

19. Philadelphia Eagles: S JL Skinner, Boise State

20. Baltimore Ravens: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

21. Arizona Cardinals: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

23. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

25. Indianapolis Colts: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

26. Dallas Cowboys: S Brian Branch, Alabama

27. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

29. Green Bay Packers: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

30. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jordan Addison, USC

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Devin Leary, North Carolina State

32. Buffalo Bills: S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame

