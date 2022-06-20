2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks Dominate First Round
With preseason looming on the horizon, the college football and NFL season will be here before we know it. Get to know the prospects that could hear their names called in the first round.
With positional needs for teams likely to change throughout the season and there on after, keep checking back every Monday for the latest updated 2023 NFL mock draft.
*The draft order is from Tankathon.com
1. Atlanta Falcons: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
2. Houston Texans: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
3. Detroit Lions: QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
4. Seattle Seahawks: iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia
5. New York Jets: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
6. Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
7. Carolina Panthers: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
8. Chicago Bears: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
9. New York Giants: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
10. Washington Commanders: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
11. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Clark Phillips III, Utah
12. Minnesota Vikings: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
13. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
14. Las Vegas Raiders: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
Read More
15. Miami Dolphins: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
16. New England Patriots: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
17. Tennessee Titans: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
18. Houston Texans (via CLE): QB Bryce Young, Alabama
19. Philadelphia Eagles: S Jordan Battle, Alabama
20. Baltimore Ravens: LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
21. Arizona Cardinals: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse
22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
23. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Eli Ricks, Alabama
24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
25. Indianapolis Colts: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina
26. Dallas Cowboys: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
27. Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE BJ Ojulari, LSU
28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
29. Green Bay Packers: S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame
30. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jordan Addison, USC
31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
32. Buffalo Bills: iOL Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas