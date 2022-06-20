Skip to main content
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks Dominate First Round

As we look ahead to the upcoming NFL season, we jump to next April and the 2023 NFL Draft. Which prospects could go in the first round?

With preseason looming on the horizon, the college football and NFL season will be here before we know it. Get to know the prospects that could hear their names called in the first round.

With positional needs for teams likely to change throughout the season and there on after, keep checking back every Monday for the latest updated 2023 NFL mock draft.

*The draft order is from Tankathon.com

1. Atlanta Falcons: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

2. Houston Texans: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

3. Detroit Lions: QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

4. Seattle Seahawks: iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia

5. New York Jets: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

7. Carolina Panthers: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

8. Chicago Bears: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

9. New York Giants: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

10. Washington Commanders: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

11. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

12. Minnesota Vikings: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

13. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

14. Las Vegas Raiders: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

15. Miami Dolphins: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

16. New England Patriots: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

17. Tennessee Titans: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

18. Houston Texans (via CLE): QB Bryce Young, Alabama

19. Philadelphia Eagles: S Jordan Battle, Alabama

20. Baltimore Ravens: LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

21. Arizona Cardinals: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

23. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

25. Indianapolis Colts: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

26. Dallas Cowboys: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

27. Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE BJ Ojulari, LSU

28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

29. Green Bay Packers: S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame

30. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jordan Addison, USC

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

32. Buffalo Bills: iOL Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

