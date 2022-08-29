2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks Headline the Top Five

In terms of upside, it doesn’t get much better than Levis. He has the best arm in the draft, displaying elite velocity and arm strength on film. He throws the deep ball with ease and Levis is excellent outside of structure. Levis can also be a very effective runner at the next level and his athleticism is extremely impressive. CJ Stroud and Bryce Young are also good quarterbacks but they don’t have the upside Levis does. The Texans are a rebuilding team but by picking Levis, they could speed things up. He is a leader and a perfect modern-day quarterback to build around.

There isn’t a hole in Anderson Jr.’s game and he will be a high-level pass rusher from day one. The Falcons have a young pass rush group but they don’t have an alpha. Anderson Jr. would fill that role and be their best defensive player as a rookie.

The Lions might be forced to pass up on one of the elite defensive tackles in the draft because of their need at quarterback. Goff isn’t bad but he limits their upside. This is a very underrated offense that needs a distributor at quarterback. Stroud isn’t an elite athlete but he is accurate and is a good decision-maker.

Chicago will need to get Justin Fields more weapons but Carter is too good to pass up on. He has the chance to be a generational defensive tackle at the next level. Carter can get after the quarterback and is just as stout in the run game. Similar to Will Anderson Jr., Carter is a can’t-miss prospect.

After having Russell Wilson for so long, the Seahawks will be more open than other teams to selecting a quarterback on the smaller side. Size is the biggest knock on Young but he is an outstanding football player. He is excellent in and out of structure and his accuracy is fantastic. Young is also a winner and continually elevated his Alabama teammates last season.

With the top three quarterbacks off the board, the Panthers add Bresee at six. If it weren’t for injuries, Bresee might be even higher than this. The former top recruit has an NFL frame and great power. He and Jalen Carter could be top five defensive tackles in the NFL; that’s how good the top of this class is at the position.

If the Jaguars want Trevor Lawrence to take the next step in his development, they will need to get him a wide receiver one. Tillman is an X receiver who put together dominant tape last season. He is sudden, physical and a big play waiting to happen. Tillman is exactly what the Jaguars are missing on offense.

The Jets could lose George Fant to free agency and there are question-marks surrounding Mekhi Becton. With their issues at offensive tackle, the Jets could look to address the position early on in the draft. Harrison is immensely talented and projects as a franchise blindside protector. His foot quickness and movement skills are exceptional, while he showed great knee bend and length to easily mirror defenders. If the Jets are going to protect Zach Wilson, they need to add a player like Harrison early in the draft.

9. New York Giants: DL Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

In Wink Martindale’s 3-4 defense, Wilson would be a perfect defensive end. He has exceptional length and size to set the edge. Wilson’s flashes as a power rusher make him an intriguing candidate to rise. His best comparison from this past draft is Travon Walker, who went first overall. Expect teams to really value Wilson’s natural tools and upside.

The Steelers have a star in TJ Watt on one side but don’t have much at the other outside linebacker spot. Ojulari is a fantastic pass rusher with excellent bend and ankle flexion on film. He consistently wins the outside track and would wreak havoc playing alongside Watt.

The first cornerback off the board, Williams is a fantastic cover cornerback. He is sticky in man coverage and has great change of direction. His feel in zone coverage is excellent and his combination of athleticism and football IQ makes him scheme versatile. He'd step in and be a key contributor on the Commanders' stout defense.

After adding a quarterback at one, the Texans add their future at defensive end here. Foskey is a complete player and would be a key piece on a weak defense. The Texans don’t have much pass rush talent, so adding Foskey would help patch things up.

The Patriots don’t have a need at tight end but they need to add weapons. Mayer is a great blocker and an outstanding pass catcher. He runs crisp routes and doesn’t drop passes on film. Mayer would become the starter early for the Patriots but also give the Patriots one of the best tight end rooms in the NFL.

The Raiders have done a good job improving their secondary but they have a glaring need alongside Trevon Moehrig at safety. Battle would take their defense to the next level, as he is an excellent run defender and a playmaker in man coverage. Battle has improved every season and has the football IQ to be a safe starter in year one.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (Via NO): DE Mike Morris, Michigan

One of the more underrated prospects in the draft, Morris is taking over for Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo on Michigan’s defense. Morris possesses exceptional size and power, with heavy hands to be an effective bull rusher. He has inside-outside versatility, which will only help his draft stock. Brandon Graham will retire soon, so the Eagles will need to replace him and Morris would be a perfect fit to take his spot.

The best running back in the draft, Robinson would be an extremely fun player in Arizona. With the ball in his hands, Robinson makes defenders miss and is a threat to score on any play. He doesn’t have game-breaking speed but everything else about him is elite.

17. Tennessee Titans: OG Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

If the Titans want to continue to play smash mouth football, they’ll need to continue to retool the right side of their line. Robinson is very stout, with excellent arm length. He has some of the best power in the class and is a people mover in the run game. In pass protection, he plays with a great anchor and quick feet to keep defenders in front of him. Robinson is a perfect fit to start at right guard for the next ten years and help pave the wave for Derrick Henry.

18. Minnesota Vikings: LB Jestin Jacobs, Iowa

The Vikings have added young linebackers in the past few drafts but haven't invested a top pick in one. Jacobs has the upside to be the first linebacker off the board and would bring a unique skill set to the Vikings' defense. He is excellent in coverage, with the fluidity and size to match up with tight ends. In the run game, Jacobs uses his instincts and length to wrap up ball carriers near the line of scrimmage. He would be great to pair with Eric Kendricks on Minnesota's defense.

A great fit for the Colts' defense, Hart brings exceptional size and length to the cornerback position. As a former wideout, Hart's route recognition and ball skills stand out. For a first-year starter last season, Hart showed that he has first-round upside and should take a big leap this fall. The Colts' secondary is solid but they are lacking a legitimate number one outside corner, which is exactly what Hart is.

After adding Mike Morris at 15, the Eagles add another first-round receiver here. Boutte is next in line at WRU and should be considered a consensus first-round caliber player after this season. He is very good after the catch and made some unreal plays last season. Boutte should put up really good numbers with better quarterback play this season.

With very few needs on their roster, the Bengals can take Simpson here. He is at his best as a blitzer but Simpson has the athleticism and movement skills to be very good in coverage. Simpson is a perfect modern-day linebacker and has already been compared to Browns' star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Even with the addition of Sam Williams in the 2nd round of this past draft, the Cowboys could look to bolster their defensive line. Murphy is one of the best-run defenders in the draft and has a developed power rush game. There is some stiffness to Murphy’s game, which could cause him to drop into the 20s but he is a very safe player.

This season will be Johnson Jr.’s first at left tackle. He put together second-round caliber film at guard but could jump into the first round with a good season at tackle. He has the length and recruiting profile teams look for in a tackle; Johnson Jr. has just never done it before. His versatility will be valuable to the Ravens, who could use him at right tackle and guard.

If it weren’t for a season-ending injury before the 2021 campaign, Isaac might have already been a first-round pick. As a sophomore, Isaac flashed more upside than Odafe Oweh and Yetur Gross-Matos, who were both top 50 picks. Isaac is an excellent athlete, with great bend and speed to threaten the tackles outside shoulder. It is hard to find players with Isaac’s ability to rush the passer and Seattle is in dire need of more pass rush talent, making this a good fit.

25. Miami Dolphins (Via SF): DS RJ Moten, Michigan

Next season, Moten will show why he is one of the most gifted safeties in college football. Moten is a freak athlete with legitimate range to play single high safety. His instincts stood out and Moten comes downhill fast to make a play on the ball carrier. Moten is going to be able to be effective in man coverage, as he has excellent speed and loose hips. He is at 25 now, with only 499 snaps, so in a more prominent role next season, Moten could establish himself as a clear-cut first-round prospect.

26. Los Angeles Chargers: DT Zion Logue, Georgia

With Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt off to the NFL, Logue will be a full-time starter this season. In a rotational role last season, Logue looked like a future star. There was no drop-off in pressure when he got in the game and Logue is also a very good run defender. The Chargers added Khalil Mack and Sebastian Joseph-Day this offseason but their defensive line is a work in progress. Logue would greatly help their defense and be an impact player alongside Joey Bosa and Mack.

After adding Jameson Williams in this past draft, the Lions could look to add a complimentary wideout to play alongside him. Smith-Njigba doesn’t have the potential to be a number one wideout but he is a safe number two. Reuniting him with CJ Stroud will give Stroud some familiarity heading into the NFL.

28. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Even though they drafted Trent McDuffie, the Chiefs still need help at cornerback. A former wideout, Abrams-Draine flashed elite-level ball skills on film last season. His instincts and knack for creating turnovers could help a Chiefs team that is built to win offensively. Abrams-Draine could take another leap this season and move even higher up boards.

Outside of wide receiver, the biggest weakness on the Packers is offensive guard. Jon Runyan Jr. has one spot locked down but there isn’t a clear answer at right guard. Zinter would fix that and is a plug-and-play starter. His football IQ and understanding of the game are fantastic. Zinter has good foot quickness to mirror in pass protection and is a mauler in the run game. If the Packers draft Zinter, they are getting a decade-long starter and a potential pro bowler.

The most underrated tight end in the nation, Musgrave is going to be a star at the next level. He is an advanced blocker who plays with very good technique and body control in the run game. Musgrave is quick in and out of his breaks and separates with ease. He’ll dominate the Senior Bowl and Combine this spring, which could lead him to hear his name called in round one. The Buccaneers could look to upgrade the position early in the draft and Musgrave would add another element to an already great offense.

31. Buffalo Bills: WR Traeshon Holden, Alabama

If you don’t know Holden, get familiar with his name. Holden tore up fall camp after flashing incredible upside in a rotational role last season. Projected to start this season, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him become Bryce Young’s favorite target. The Crimson Tide have had five first-round wideouts in the last three years and Holden could be up next. Adding Holden to the Bills offense would give Buffalo three great receivers for Josh Alenn to throw to.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT