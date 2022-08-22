2023 NFL Mock Draft: Serritella Preseason Edition Mock

As we embark upon Week 0 and get set to kick off the 2022 college football season, here’s a look at how the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City could shape up. Thank you for your continued support of NFL Draft Bible, as we begin our 21st year of NFL Draft coverage!

The defensive-minded Robert Saleh could maximize the unlimited potential of Anderson, who is the top player in the land. It would be hard to justify another new quarterback entering year four of the ‘rebuild.’

Much of this selection could hinder on the Desmond Ridder experiment but this organization is more than a year away from getting back to playoff contention, so why not accumulate more blue chip talent?

Major help is needed in the offensive weapon department (along with a slew of other holes that need to be plugged). However, you can’t win in the NFL unless you can post points on the board and the ‘JSN Express’ can help expedite that.

It’s hard to fathom that the first quarterback will still be on the board here but it’s way too early to predict trade speculations. The long-term solution to the Panthers quarterback dilemma does not currently reside on the roster and the opportunity to land Stroud is too great.

The Jaguars need to get stronger up front and Breese can be the disruptor in the trenches that Jacksonville has sorely lacked. Plugging Breese in up front, would enable Josh Allen and Travon Walker to set the edge outside.

An ideal fit for the Lovie Smith defensive scheme, ‘M&M’ can play an array of roles in various spots, which would blend in perfectly with the Texans new mantra.

There will be a new quarterback in the Meadowlands next year and the Giants may have their choice of the litter. What Levis can do off play-action and on the move would suite well with head coach Brian Daboll.

A duo of Derek Stingley and Ringo would be the most dynamic young starting cornerback tandem in the NFL. Nearly 40% of all passes against the Texans defense went for first downs last year, a league worst.

After a season of Geno Smith and Drew Lock, the Seahawks should be clamoring for this dream scenario. The selection of Young would instantly place them back in contention and rejuvenate the passing attack.

It’s good business to protect your new franchise quarterback and it’s now time to build around Kenny ‘Gamer’ Pickett. Pittsburgh has done a nice job patching up the offensive line but Johnson can be a key long-term cog.

There is a lot of hope and even expectations for the Lions to be a much improved, competitive team. If so, the next step will be to find a quarterback who can win games. Few signal-callers performed better down the stretch last season than TVD, who possesses all the goods.

There is no limit to how high Anthony Richardson can ascend. Fact is, Carson Wentz has never won a playoff game in his career and likely, never will. Reality will hit in D.C. after this experiment.

The Raiders look to be a few pieces away from being serious contenders. Fortifying the front unit would be beneficial, especially with four offensive linemen schedule to hit free agency after the season.

After patching up the secondary in this year’s draft, the Vikings need to find a heat-seeking missile who can get after the quarterback. The defense has been ravaged by age and injuries over the past few years.

The DNA of Mayer would appear to be perfectly built for the Mike Vrabel-led ‘tough guy’ Titans. Adding a security blanket underneath for Ryan Tannehill would also help alleviate some of the pressure for him to be a quarterback forced to ‘create’ on offense.

Finding a stable cornerback to inject into the secondary should emerge as a must-do next offseason. Ricks has a keen sense for finding the ball and has flashed the ability to be a weapon with the ball in his hands during interceptions.

Stacking another legitimate anchor along the offensive line with Rashawn Slater to help keep Justin Herbert upright and propel the run game is smart football.

This is likely the last hurrah for Brandon Graham in Philly and Howie Roseman has a track record of stockpiling pass-rushers.

Despite their perplexing usage of wide receivers, eventually Baltimore is going to need to find a bonafide playmaker. Enter Boutte, who scored nine touchdowns in six games a year ago.

The big, physical and extremely athletic Porter Jr. could partner with Trevon Diggs for a Batman and Robin-type cornerback tandem.

It remains to be seen if the scrappy Williams will declare but he is draft-eligible and there seems to be a lot of love for him within the NFL scouting community.

With so much smoke around the Eagles running back situation, this could be the fire that puts them over the top. Robinson is the most electrifying running back to enter the NFL Draft since Saquon Barkley.

The Colts will be hoping to squeeze at least one more year out of Matt Ryan and adding Addison would certainly help the case of extending his shelf life.

There is much intrigue surrounding the Packers wide receiver shuffle. While Davante Adams will be missed, there is also the question as to who will fill the slot role vacated by Marcus Valdes-Scantling?

A new quarterback of the defense, to go along with their previous selection of Young on offense, would be the ultimate reset button for Seattle.

With so much talk about how smart Mike McDaniel is, you would imagine he could find very creative ways to utilize Simpson, alongside some of their current crop of talented backers.

The lack of depth at cornerback certainly showed down the latter part of last season. Brown continues to make great strides and boasts tremendous size/speed. Now, he must prove too be durable.

What, are you not entertained by the idea of lining up Gaye opposite of Aidan Hutchinson? It would allow Malcolm Rodriguez to roam free like the hair on fire type player that he is.

The Bills will enter the offseason with guards Rodger Saffold and Cody Ford, plus center Mitch Morse all hitting free agency. They are sure to need reinforcements on the interior and Skoronski fits the bill.

It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch the story of Carter play out once mainstream media catches wind of him. He might be the most underrated prospect in the country right now but that will change come April.

It remains to be seen if the Jessie Bates contract squabble gets resolved. If not, Johnson is a versatile safety who can line up in either position, plays very physical and would be a welcomed replacement.

