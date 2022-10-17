2023 NFL Mock Draft: What Names Are Rising In The First Round?

With the college football season in full swing and prospects showing how they've developed from last season, it's time to start diving into what could happen in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Many prospects will be talked about as potential first-round picks, so who could those players be? Let's see who goes in the first round of this midseason mock draft.

*Quotes are from the players scouting reports. Click their name to view their full draft profile*

*NFL Draft order is a predicted outcome*

"Stroud possesses all the intangibles that NFL decision-makers seek from a franchise quarterback—head coach Ryan Day has praised his work ethic and professional approach to the game on a daily basis."

"There are few flaws in Anderson's overall game. He is one of the most twitchy and fastest pass-rushers that we've seen come off the edge in quite some time."

"An immediate impact player as a freshman, the Georgia native demonstrates quick, first step-explosion, along with great strength and versatility. Murphy has been utilized on the outside to set the edge and has kicked inside when needed, showcasing multiple ways how he can be implemented at the next level."

"Blessed with rare athleticism, a lightning quick first step and violent hands, the Bulldogs defensive tackle makes a living in the opponents' backfield."

"Foskey is an explosive, clean unidirectional mover with good range at the first level, and his soft change of direction is solid. In run defense, the California native tracks the ball carrier through engagement and has the athleticism to work to the opponent through contact."

"A smart-accurate passer who doesn't force throws and rarely makes mistakes. Lacks prototype size but sees the field very well, demonstrates natural feel in the pocket and can push the ball downfield with a simple flick of the wrist."

"A stellar mover with dominant power in a massive frame, Jaelyn Duncan's pure athleticism may rival any prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft class. He can play four of the five offensive line positions and flashes solid technique."

"Levis gets rid of the ball in a hurry, and it's the high-octane scheme that you see many NFL teams attempting to mimic. You can tell that Levis puts in the time, he works on his mechanics, he possesses great footwork, and his fakes are carried out with emphasis so that attention to detail is what you want to see from a franchise signal-caller."

"A long, physical press man cover corner, Porter Jr owns prototypical attributes and NFL bloodlines (son of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joey Porter). His long arms allow him to knock receivers off their mark and get his hands on many tipped balls."

"Jaxon Smith-Njigba showed excellent agility and route running to go with above-average lateral burst and work after the catch. While his overall speed, play strength, and hands do not move the needle, Ohio State's new top receiver is a high-floor player who can start early in the NFL."

"A tall, long, strong, explosive, and fast pass-catcher, Quentin Johnston is an exciting deep and jump-ball threat who wins with physicality after the catch. Though he has struggled with injuries and his athletic profile does not lend itself to high-level or diverse route running, the TCU receiver is an immediate low-level starter with elite upside."

"A defensive lineman who boasts experience on the biggest stages and exhibits impressive unidirectional movement skills, power, and length, Bryan Bresee can be an elite defender if he grows more consistent with his technique."

"He possesses a high motor, good acceleration, and excellent linear speed. Verse also packs plenty of power, often putting tackles on skates and walking them back to the quarterback. There are instances of Verse's stiff punch knocking linemen back and opening the interior rush lane."

"Hooker has a thick frame with room to add mass and incredible height for the position. As a passer, Hooker shows a compact release, where he uses his frame to create velocity on multiple drive throws."

"Fleet-footed from pedal to break with polished hips and snap in his lower body movement. Closing speed mitigates the weaknesses of leverage responsibilities. Has the skill set to play man coverage, but the acuity to shine in zone."

"A stacked frame with musculature top to bottom. He's athletically built with a tremendous wingspan. He will play one snap in a two-point stance as a 5-technique and the next as a single high, post safety. Thrives in the box as a stacked linebacker or in coverage as an overhang."

"A cerebral player that will exploit holes in zone coverage. He knows when to slow his tempo and be patient against leverage. He adjusts his stem accordingly and promptly looks back for the ball. Exceptional reaction time, catching the front of the ball and getting upfield."

"A productive and refined pass rusher, Felix Anudike-Uzomah can see the field early on passing downs thanks to his advanced hand usage, excellent understanding of leverage, and well-rounded athletic profile."

19. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

While the Raiders are going through some struggles this season, they still have a very well-rounded team. Adding protection for Derek Carr will go a long way to improving this team under Josh McDaniels.

"The high school pedigree, size, length and experience in the SEC are all there with Ringo; he just doesn't have the change of direction and feel for the game to be a top-of-the-line cornerback prospect."

"Athletic linebacker who can come downhill in a hurry and limit rushing yardage. To'o To'o has quick hands to stay clean when flowing to the sideline, taking advantage of his speed to make plays."

"Mayer forces opposing defenders to make business decisions with the ball in his hands as he runs at them like a mack truck. He is extremely tough to bring down, often requiring multiple defenders to do so."

"The talented corner's quick feet, fluid change of direction, clean deceleration and twitchy movement skills are immediately apparent on film. These traits translate to sudden transitions with very little wasted movement."

"Functional athlete with adequate speed and fluidity. He can click and close on out routes and in breakers. Even in his pedal, with the ability to weave into support. Mirrors tight ends and slot receivers in man coverage."

"Paris Johnson Jr. has all the athletic tools to excel in his first season at tackle for the Buckeyes. Though he must work through certain technical issues, his rapid rate of refinement and improvement through the 2021 year indicates he has a high ceiling at tackle."

26. Miami Dolphins (Forfeited)

"Quality musculature and adequate height for the position. He moves all around the offense, playing the X, Z, and F positions. Substantial play strength and competitive toughness for the receiver position. Embraces the middle of the field with a scorer's mentality."

"A special athlete with refined technique, Josh Downs has the movement skills, flexibility, route running, run-after-catch ability, and versatility to be an elite offensive weapon in the league."

"The first thing that stands out in Skinner's film is how big he is. It isn't hard to see that Skinner is an NFL player on the field. He has an excellent frame, with very good weight for his size. For a bigger safety, Skinner has a great blend of fluidity and speed that allows him to play at all three levels of the field."

"His consistency is off the charts, meaning you can depend on him bringing everything he's got every game day. One of the better pass blockers in the class and has the ability/potential to become the top offensive lineman overall."

"Skoronski possesses exceptional athleticism, great passion and high character. His quick feet and fundamentally sound technique are two of his more favorable attributes."

32. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

The Eagles are arguably the best team this year and can afford to take a risk on a player that still has a lot to prove but boasts a tremendous athletic profile.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT