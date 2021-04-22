Baltimore Ravens 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

One of the teams that are primed to make a division title run is the Baltimore Ravens. With a strong draft this year, they will likely be discussed as one of the favorites to make it to the Super Bowl. With holes to fill on both sides of the football, the Ravens own a decent amount of picks to fill many of those holes.

Pick 27: Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

Pick 58: Joseph Ossai, Texas

Pick 105: Nico Collins, Michigan

Pick 132: Ar'Darius Washington, TCU

Pick 180: Jamie Newman, Wake Forest/Georgia

Pick 211: Malik Herring, Georgia

Oklahoma State offensive lineman, Teven Jenkins, is one of the more underrated linemen in the 2021 NFL Draft class.

Many Ravens fans want to see their team draft a wide receiver with their first pick, but with a deep class of receivers, the Ravens should look elsewhere. Here they take Teven Jenkins out of Oklahoma State, who provides them with a strong tackle with the traits to make a great guard. Wherever Jenkins plays, he has the potential and the skill to contribute early in his career.

Joseph Ossai can play in any defensive scheme and will find a role early in his career.

The Ravens move to the defensive side of the ball with their second-round pick and select the Texas Longhorn's versatile linebacker, Joseph Ossai. Ossai has the ability to rush from a defensive end position or a 3-4 outside linebacker position. He has proven to be reliable in coverage and can be used all over on defense. This type of player is exactly what the Ravens need.

Nico Collins is a potential steal at wide receiver if a wide receiver-needy team can snag him in the middle rounds.

The Michigan wide receiver is exactly what the Baltimore Ravens should look to add in the 2021 NFL Draft. Nico Collins is a big-bodied receiver that can win vertically and above the rim. He's a quality athlete and is what the Ravens have been lacking over the past many years. Pairing Collins with Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins will make for an even more dangerous passing attack for Lamar Jackson.

Ar'Darius Washington is a big-hitting defensive back that has a ton of versatility for his size.

The secondary for the Ravens is missing a key piece of their defense. They don't have that strong safety/nickel versatility that is becoming such a key role in an NFL defense. Ar'Darius Washington, despite his size, plays with a lot of strength and power that teams have looked for in their physical defensive backs. Washington packs a punch in a small frame and provides the speed and coverage ability to be a versatile player on the Ravens defense.

Jamie Newman played for Wake Forest but then transferred to Georgia, where he opted out.

With Robert Griffin III not on the roster anymore, landing an athletic quarterback to compete for backup duties behind Jackson will be vital. Jamie Newman is that guy. He's extremely athletic with an underrated arm. Newman played his entire career at Wake Forest before controversially opting out after transferring to Georgia. It'll be interesting to see how he translates to the NFL.

Malik Herring is a high-energy player that has the potential to be a solid role player in the NFL.

The end of the 2021 NFL Draft is where the Ravens need to add players that have flashed potential and have proven to be quality "locker room" guys. Malik Herring is the type of player that will stick around in the NFL but will have a limited role. He's not the most athletic player, but he plays with a motor that runs hot, and he puts 110% into every play. Herring will find a role at the next level, and the Ravens can provide that for him.

