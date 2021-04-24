Buffalo Bills 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

After a historic playoff drought, head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane seem to have turned it around in Buffalo. The Bills made an appearance in the AFC Championship game this past season and have capitalized on this offseason thus far by retaining all key free agents including Matt Milano, Daryl Williams and Jon Feliciano. This team is poised to make another deep run in the playoffs but first, Brandon Beane must draft well to continue to build on this team. Here is a scenario for how the Buffalo Bills could attack the draft.

Pick 30: Jayson Oweh, Penn State

Pick 61: Alim McNeill, North Carolina State

Pick 93: Aaron Banks, Notre Dame

Pick 161: Tay Gowan, UCF

Pick174: JaCoby Stevens, LSU

Pick 123: Zach Davidson, Central Missouri

Pick 236: Chris Evans, Michigan

Jayson Oweh is extremely athletic and can be the best defensive end in the 2021 NFL Draft class.

By the looks of how Brandon Beane has been talking about this pick to the media, this will be a “best player available” scenario for Buffalo. Jayson Oweh would certainly fit that description here at pick 30. Defensive end is also a huge need for the Bills to upgrade, as they are a team who has struggled to get to the quarterback. The Bills will bet on the tremendous upside with Oweh and attempt to tap into his potential as a dynamic edge rusher.

Alim McNeill has the potential to be one of the steals in the 2021 NFL Draft class.

With only one year remaining on Vernon Butler’s deal and Star Lotulelei’s underwhelming time in Buffalo, the Bills are in need of a long-term partner in crime to Ed Oliver. McNeill has shown the ability to be an impact-run defender right away in the league as well as continuing to develop his pass-rushing skillset. Because of the current depth at the position, he will not need to be rushed into a dominant role from the start.

Notre Dame has a big and powerful guard in the name of Aaron Banks. He could be a riser after a strong Senior Bowl.

There have been some inconsistencies at the guard position in Buffalo lately opposite of Jon Feliciano. Cody Ford was tested out as a guard before getting injured last season and Ike Boettger proved to be a fine starter. But there is always room for improvement and Aaron Banks can come in and immediately help solidify that position.

Tay Gowan was a name that teams have started to talk about more and more throughout the draft process.

Tay Gowan seems to be a perfect fit for Buffalo. He tested fairly well as an athlete and excels in zone coverage, which the Bills utilize heavily. Gowan is definitely a project and will need time to develop but his ceiling is somewhat limitless because of his abilities. Adding to the competition across from star cornerback, Tre White, can’t hurt either.

JaCoby Stevens is a high-character prospect and is a versatile weapon for any defense in the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills seem to be heavily interested in bringing in a defensive player who can flex in as a hybrid safety-linebacker. JaCoby Stevens fits that role perfectly as he has a lot of experience at LSU within that role of playing strong safety from the box. He is an explosive athlete who has the physicality to cover tight ends which will bring a lot of value as well.

Zach Davidson is a small school tight end that could make an impact in the NFL.

The Bills should definitely look to bring in another tight end to soften the burden currently placed on Dawson Knox’s shoulders to be the team’s devout starter. Davidson dominated his level of play at Central Missouri and brings a good athletic profile to the table. He will have to be taught the technicalities of the position to further develop as an NFL tight end.

Chris Evans dealt with issues with eligibility but has become a sneaky riser throughout the process.

After a suspension in 2019 and injuries in 2020, Chris Evans seems to be a forgotten prospect in this year’s class. Because of these occurrences, he will most likely be a late pick on day three of this year’s draft. With the struggles of the Bills’ running game, Evans should be able to add value to the room if he is able to stay on the field because of his well-rounded ability.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.