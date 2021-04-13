Chicago Bears 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Bears are a complete disaster. They can’t find a quarterback and brought in Andy Dalton to start next year. Dalton just isn’t what he used to be and with the lack of weapons surrounding him, he really has no chance. This looks like a team that should be picking in the top ten next season. They have many defensive pieces, so we’ll see if they can finally hit on some offensive players through the draft. Here is a mock draft using NFL Mock Draft Database’s simulator for the Chicago Bears:

Round 1 Pick 20: Teven Jenkins OT Oklahoma State

This is a no-brainer pick for the Bears. Teven Jenkins is a day one starter at right tackle and he is the best run blocker in the draft. Jenkins will bring a smash-mouth identity to the Bears and he has the versatility to play left tackle or either guard spot.

Round 2 Pick 52: Kelvin Joseph CB Kentucky

The biggest concern with Joseph is his character. Where he goes will come down to what teams think of who he is off the field. If those concerns check out, whoever selects him is getting a solid starter with CB1 upside. This is a big-time risk-reward pick but at the cornerback position, it is worth it. He and Jaylon Johnson could be a fantastic duo for years to come.

Round 3 Pick 84: Amari Rodgers WR Clemson

Sticking with the smash-mouth identity offensively, Rodgers brings a toughness that is unmatched among his receiver peers. He is going to be a slot wideout and an early contributor. The Bears got a steal in Darnell Mooney last year and with Rodgers' route running ability and strength, he’ll be an excellent 3rd option for Dalton next year.

Round 5 Pick 165: Malcolm Koonce OLB Buffalo

There are few prospects more polarizing than Koonce. Some teams may have a top 100 grade on him, while others will have him as a UDFA. Koonce fits the Bears 3-4 scheme well. He may fall because he wasn’t able to participate in his pro day due to injury, making him a steal at this point in the draft.

Round 6 Pick 205: Buddy Johnson ILB Texas A&M

Two down inside linebackers don’t go very high, making Buddy Johnson a really good pick in the 6th round. He is instinctive and a great run defender. He’ll provide solid depth while being an elite run defender if he can be hidden in pass coverage.

Round 6 Pick 209: Jalen Camp WR Georgia Tech

Few know the name Jalen Camp but he has the chance to be an elite special teamer at the next level. He was on Bruce Feldman’s freak list over the summer and put up fantastic numbers at his pro day. Camp isn’t there yet as a receiver but he is worth taking on special teams value alone.

Round 6 Pick 222: Jonathan Cooper DE Ohio State

At points in time, Cooper looks like a top 100 talent on film. The injury history and lack of high-level measurables are going to hurt him a lot. At his point in the draft, his concerns are worth it. His best football came during the college football playoff and Senior Bowl.

Round 7 Pick 229: Malik Herring DT Georgia

Nowadays, players recover from ACL injuries but Herring suffered his during the Senior Bowl, making him an IR player during his first year. He was solid when on the field and can play defensive end in a 3-4. If Herring has a successful recovery, he has the talent to end up as a rotational player down the road.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.