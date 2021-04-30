Day 2 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Who could be drafted in rounds two and three.

The first day of the draft is in the books and as usual, there was a lot of chaos. The Bears finally got their quarterback in Justin Fields and the Patriots took Tom Brady’s successor. There were surprises, such as Alex Leatherwood in the top 20 and Payton Turner in the first round. With a lot of surprise first-round selections, the talent pool is fantastic for day two. Teams are going to get first-round talents past pick 32. Here is a mock draft for the 2nd and 3rd rounds.

33. Jaguars: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

34. Jets: Azeez Ojulari, DE, Georgia

With the number of edge rushers off the board, it was shocking that Ojulari didn’t go in the 1st round. He was very productive in the SEC and is only 20 years old. Robert Saleh loves pass rushers and he gets a great value with Ojulari at 34.

35. Falcons: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

36. Dolphins: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

37. Eagles: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

It seemed like Owusu-Koramoah was a first-round lock and someone who could go in teens. That being said, he was the biggest faller of the night. Unless there is a medical concern, the Eagles are getting a day one starter, who can help bolster a very weak linebacker group.

38. Bengals: Landon Dickerson, iOL, Alabama

39. Panthers: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

40. Broncos: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

The only reason Barmore wasn’t a first-round pick, were the concerns surrounding his immaturity. His play over the course of last season greatly improved. Barmore can get after the quarterback and is hard to stop when he is on. The Broncos go back-to-back Alabama players to start their draft.

41. Detroit Lions: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

42. New York Giants: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

43. San Francisco 49ers: Carlos Basham, DE, Wake Forest

44. Dallas Cowboys: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

45. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

46. New England Patriots: Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

47. Los Angeles Chargers: Joseph Ossai, DE, Texas

48. Las Vegas Raiders: Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

The Raiders are the new Cleveland Browns. They don’t go with the consensus at all. Williams could be a home run pick, as he is an elite athlete but there is still a ways to go for him. After getting rid of Maurice Hurst, Las Vegas’ defense has a huge need on their interior.

49. Arizona Cardinals: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

50. Miami Dolphins: Creed Humphrey, iOL, Oklahoma

51. Washington Football Team: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

52. Chicago Bears: Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU

53. Tennessee Titans: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

54. Indianapolis Colts: Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

55. Pittsburgh Steelers: Quinn Meinerz, iOL, Wisconsin-Whitewater

After taking a running back in the first round, the Steelers need to improve their offensive line. Meinerz provides versatility, as he can play guard and center. Meienrz has been the biggest riser along the offensive line during this pre-draft process. His Senior Bowl and pro day were unbelievable.

56. Seattle Seahawks: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

57. Los Angeles Rams: Trevon Moehrig, DS, TCU

58. Kansas City Chiefs: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

This would be a very exciting pick. With Andy Reid at the helm, he’ll be able to find creative ways to get Moore the football. His yards after the catch ability is fantastic and he can get open in the slot with ease. The rich get richer with this pick.

59. Cleveland Browns: Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

60. New Orleans Saints: Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

61. Buffalo Bills: Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF

62. Green Bay Packers: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Richie Grant, DS, UCF

Round 3:

65. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Myers, iOL, Ohio State

66. Minnesota Vikings: Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt

67. Houston Texas: Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma

68. Atlanta Falcons: Walker Little, OT, Stanford

69. Cincinnati Bengals: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

The Bengals end Joseph’s slide. He has CB1 upside, Joseph just needs to mature on and off the field. Cincinnati has always been prone to take players with concerns. This pick could pay dividends, with the talent Joseph possesses.

70. Philadelphia Eagles: Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame

71. Denver Broncos: Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

72. Detroit Lions: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

73. Carolina Panthers: Jevon Holland, DS, Panthers

74. Washington Football Team: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

75. Dallas Cowboys: Jamar Johnson, DS, Indiana

76. New York Giants: Wyatt Davis, iOL, Ohio State

The Giants shocked everyone by first trading back and then selecting Kadarius Toney at 20. New York needs a lot of help on the interior and Davis is a plug and play starter. His play took a dip in 2020 but his 2019 film was first round worthy.

77. Los Angeles Chargers: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

78. Minnesota Vikings: Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

79. Las Vegas Raiders: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

This might be a reach but Moses when healthy, is one of the most talented players in the draft. He didn’t look fully recovered from his knee injury in 2020 but Moses was looking a lot a top 10 pick pre-injury. The Raiders go back to the Alabama well here.

80. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

81. Miami Dolphins: Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

82. Washington Football Team: Aaron Banks, iOL, Notre Dame

83. Chicago Bears: Dan Moore Jr., OT, Texas A&M

84. Philadelphia Eagles: Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota

85. Tennessee Titans: D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

86. Minnesota Vikings: Brady Christensen, iOL, BYU

87. Pittsburgh Steelers: Trey Smith, iOL, Tennessee

88. Los Angeles Rams: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami (FL)

89. Cleveland Browns: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

90. Minnesota Vikings: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

The Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract for a few more years and Trask could develop into a very similar player. This might not be a high upside pick, but at worst, Trask is going to be a solid backup. He has starter potential though.

91. Cleveland Browns: Elerson Smith, DE, Northern Iowa

92. Green Bay Packers: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa

93. Buffalo Bills: Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC

94. Baltimore Ravens: Ben Cleveland, iOL, Georgia

95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn

96. New England Patriots: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

97. Los Angeles Chargers: Kendrick Green, iOL, Illinois

98. New Orleans Saints: Divine Deablo, DS, Virginia Tech

99. Dallas Cowboys: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

100. Tennessee Titans: Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

101. Detroit Lions: Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

102. San Francisco 49ers: Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

103. Los Angeles Rams: Drew Dalman, iOL, Stanford

104. Baltimore Ravens: Andre Cisco, DS, Syracuse

105. New Orleans Saints: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

The quarterback position is a question mark for the Saints after Drew Brees retired. Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill haven’t proven they can be starters. Mills is inexperienced but he has played well when on the field. He is accurate and has a very good arm.