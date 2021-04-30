Day 2 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Who could be drafted in rounds two and three.
The first day of the draft is in the books and as usual, there was a lot of chaos. The Bears finally got their quarterback in Justin Fields and the Patriots took Tom Brady’s successor. There were surprises, such as Alex Leatherwood in the top 20 and Payton Turner in the first round. With a lot of surprise first-round selections, the talent pool is fantastic for day two. Teams are going to get first-round talents past pick 32. Here is a mock draft for the 2nd and 3rd rounds.
33. Jaguars: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
34. Jets: Azeez Ojulari, DE, Georgia
With the number of edge rushers off the board, it was shocking that Ojulari didn’t go in the 1st round. He was very productive in the SEC and is only 20 years old. Robert Saleh loves pass rushers and he gets a great value with Ojulari at 34.
35. Falcons: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
36. Dolphins: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
37. Eagles: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
It seemed like Owusu-Koramoah was a first-round lock and someone who could go in teens. That being said, he was the biggest faller of the night. Unless there is a medical concern, the Eagles are getting a day one starter, who can help bolster a very weak linebacker group.
38. Bengals: Landon Dickerson, iOL, Alabama
39. Panthers: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
40. Broncos: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
The only reason Barmore wasn’t a first-round pick, were the concerns surrounding his immaturity. His play over the course of last season greatly improved. Barmore can get after the quarterback and is hard to stop when he is on. The Broncos go back-to-back Alabama players to start their draft.
41. Detroit Lions: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
42. New York Giants: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
43. San Francisco 49ers: Carlos Basham, DE, Wake Forest
44. Dallas Cowboys: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
45. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
46. New England Patriots: Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State
47. Los Angeles Chargers: Joseph Ossai, DE, Texas
48. Las Vegas Raiders: Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech
The Raiders are the new Cleveland Browns. They don’t go with the consensus at all. Williams could be a home run pick, as he is an elite athlete but there is still a ways to go for him. After getting rid of Maurice Hurst, Las Vegas’ defense has a huge need on their interior.
49. Arizona Cardinals: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
50. Miami Dolphins: Creed Humphrey, iOL, Oklahoma
51. Washington Football Team: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
52. Chicago Bears: Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU
53. Tennessee Titans: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
54. Indianapolis Colts: Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State
55. Pittsburgh Steelers: Quinn Meinerz, iOL, Wisconsin-Whitewater
After taking a running back in the first round, the Steelers need to improve their offensive line. Meinerz provides versatility, as he can play guard and center. Meienrz has been the biggest riser along the offensive line during this pre-draft process. His Senior Bowl and pro day were unbelievable.
56. Seattle Seahawks: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
57. Los Angeles Rams: Trevon Moehrig, DS, TCU
58. Kansas City Chiefs: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
This would be a very exciting pick. With Andy Reid at the helm, he’ll be able to find creative ways to get Moore the football. His yards after the catch ability is fantastic and he can get open in the slot with ease. The rich get richer with this pick.
59. Cleveland Browns: Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington
60. New Orleans Saints: Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina
61. Buffalo Bills: Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
62. Green Bay Packers: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Richie Grant, DS, UCF
Round 3:
65. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Myers, iOL, Ohio State
66. Minnesota Vikings: Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt
67. Houston Texas: Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma
68. Atlanta Falcons: Walker Little, OT, Stanford
69. Cincinnati Bengals: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
The Bengals end Joseph’s slide. He has CB1 upside, Joseph just needs to mature on and off the field. Cincinnati has always been prone to take players with concerns. This pick could pay dividends, with the talent Joseph possesses.
70. Philadelphia Eagles: Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame
71. Denver Broncos: Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa
72. Detroit Lions: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
73. Carolina Panthers: Jevon Holland, DS, Panthers
74. Washington Football Team: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson
75. Dallas Cowboys: Jamar Johnson, DS, Indiana
76. New York Giants: Wyatt Davis, iOL, Ohio State
The Giants shocked everyone by first trading back and then selecting Kadarius Toney at 20. New York needs a lot of help on the interior and Davis is a plug and play starter. His play took a dip in 2020 but his 2019 film was first round worthy.
77. Los Angeles Chargers: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
78. Minnesota Vikings: Nico Collins, WR, Michigan
79. Las Vegas Raiders: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
This might be a reach but Moses when healthy, is one of the most talented players in the draft. He didn’t look fully recovered from his knee injury in 2020 but Moses was looking a lot a top 10 pick pre-injury. The Raiders go back to the Alabama well here.
80. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
81. Miami Dolphins: Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina
82. Washington Football Team: Aaron Banks, iOL, Notre Dame
83. Chicago Bears: Dan Moore Jr., OT, Texas A&M
84. Philadelphia Eagles: Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota
85. Tennessee Titans: D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
86. Minnesota Vikings: Brady Christensen, iOL, BYU
87. Pittsburgh Steelers: Trey Smith, iOL, Tennessee
88. Los Angeles Rams: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami (FL)
89. Cleveland Browns: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
90. Minnesota Vikings: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
The Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract for a few more years and Trask could develop into a very similar player. This might not be a high upside pick, but at worst, Trask is going to be a solid backup. He has starter potential though.
91. Cleveland Browns: Elerson Smith, DE, Northern Iowa
92. Green Bay Packers: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa
93. Buffalo Bills: Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC
94. Baltimore Ravens: Ben Cleveland, iOL, Georgia
95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn
96. New England Patriots: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
97. Los Angeles Chargers: Kendrick Green, iOL, Illinois
98. New Orleans Saints: Divine Deablo, DS, Virginia Tech
99. Dallas Cowboys: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
100. Tennessee Titans: Hunter Long, TE, Boston College
101. Detroit Lions: Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina
102. San Francisco 49ers: Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville
103. Los Angeles Rams: Drew Dalman, iOL, Stanford
104. Baltimore Ravens: Andre Cisco, DS, Syracuse
105. New Orleans Saints: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
The quarterback position is a question mark for the Saints after Drew Brees retired. Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill haven’t proven they can be starters. Mills is inexperienced but he has played well when on the field. He is accurate and has a very good arm.