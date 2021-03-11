Denver Broncos 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The 2020 NFL season was very tough for the Denver Broncos. Once thought to be somewhat of a “sleeper” team headed into the year, basically every worst-case scenario possible occurred. Quarterback Drew Lock looked bad a times, star wide receiver Courtland Sutton tore his ACL before September ended, and head coach Vic Fangio’s vaunted defense took a massive step back, finishing as the 25th-ranked scoring defense in the league. With the arrival of George Paton to replace franchise legend John Elway as Denver’s general manager, this team needs a big offseason to add some talent or they could be due for a massive rebuild very soon.

A major, if not the largest, part of the NFL offseason is the NFL Draft, and luckily the Broncos are picking No. 9 this upcoming April and also have two compensatory Day-3 picks. There are a lot of holes that can be filled, and this sev en-round mock draft is my best estimate of how the Broncos will address their issues.

[Draft order and comp picks are predictions from Over the Cap]

ROUND 1 (9): Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State (6021, 245, 4.45e)

It is no secret that Fangio is infatuated with the linebacker position, and he gets not only the best one in this class but one of the best prospects of the last decade. Parsons is an athletic freak who showcases everything looked for from a player of his position: tremendous instincts, impeccable tackling and sideline-to-sideline range. He should start at middle linebacker from Day 1, and you can bet Fangio will play him as a SAM with his excellent pass-rushing prowess.

ROUND 2 (41): Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia (6012, 185, 4.44e)

With the likes of A.J. Bouye (released) and Kareem Jackson getting older by the year, Denver would be well-equipped to address their cornerback depth early in the 2021 draft. Campbell has the prototypical size looked for with an outside corner and despite some inconsistency with technique, he has all the physical tools that would make a defensive coordinator salivate. Jackson will be great mentors for him, and Campbell could be the future alongside 2020 third-round pick Michael Ojemudia.

ROUND 3 (73): Marvin Wilson, IDL, Florida State (6036, 305, 5.06e)

Talk about matching need with value. Wilson came into the 2020 college season a projected first-round pick, but injuries and poor play have soured the outlook in many scouts’ eyes. Regardless, at this point in the draft, the Broncos may as well take a swing. He is a good athlete with productive pass-rushing prowess and an excellent motor. He could back up starting nose Mike Purcell, but also has the skill set to start at defensive end especially if Denver fails to re-sign Shelby Harris.

ROUND 4 (112): Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia (6026, 230, 4.74e)

Here is another solid value early on Day 3. Newman is another prospect who got some first-round buzz in the summer, but his transfer to Georgia led to him not playing a snap for them, and he proceeded to opt out and declare for the draft. A gunslinger with prototypical size and a strong arm, Newman could be an eventual starter in the NFL if he works on his touch and downfield accuracy. Elway is not the general manager anymore, but the Broncos still get a quarterback that matches the skill set he desires.

ROUND 5 (151): Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB/S, Syracuse (6025, 207, 4.50e)

More secondary help for Denver, as they get a potential pre-draft riser in Melifonwu. The young brother of safety Obi, who was signed to a futures contract by the 49ers, the Syracuse defensive back took a massive step forward from a disappointing 2019 season and showed he was a draftable prospect this fall. A massive corner with great length and advanced ball skills, Melifonwu is a player that has a chance to outproduce his draft position in the NFL.

ROUND 6 (189): Brenden Jaimes, T, Nebraska (6052, 300, 5.19e)

The step forward that left tackle Garret Bolles took this past season in Denver was remarkable, but the opposite side needs some help. Jaimes is a well-built tackle with great strength and solid pass-protection skills. He is a middling athlete with some iffy technique, but this is still an ideal landing spot for him to potentially get some playing time right away.

ROUND 7 (232): Osa Odighizuwa, DE, UCLA (6016, 279, 4.74e)

A more traditional 5-technique for Fangio’s 3-4 defense, Odighizuwa is a fantastic athlete who can explode off the snap and use his length to get past offensive linemen. The Broncos love stacking bodies on their defensive line and the UCLA product can be an end-of-the-bench player who comes in on passing downs in his first few years in the league.

ROUND 7 (234): Emeka Emezie, WR, North Carolina State (6021, 220, 4.53e)

A receiver with a similar skill set to Sutton, Emezie is a jump-ball receiver who has sufficient athleticism to separate from the corner and make a play on the ball. If the Broncos lose Tim Patrick this offseason, the North Carolina State product could potentially take over for him sooner than later.

ROUND 7 (252): Garret Wallow, LB, TCU (6010, 230, 4.64e)

Wallow is another depth linebacker who has put up solid production during his career at TCU. He is an underrated athlete who showcases excellent tackling technique and run defense. Practice-squad guy to end the draft.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.