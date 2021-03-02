Detroit Lions 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Lions have their work cut out for them with a new regime in charge, led by general manager Brad Holmes. With Stafford now traded for Jared Goff, it’s time for the Lions to figure out their next move at other positions. While the defense needs work, the offense will be in a vulnerable spot replacing their star quarterback for a decade with Jared Goff. It will be crucial for Detroit to usher in a bunch of young talent to help shape their roster. A new era in the Motor City will be kicked off by the 2021 NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 7: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

After the Lions picked up Jared Goff in the Matt Stafford deal, they now need to build around him. With star receiver Kenny Golladay not re-signed yet, this would be a no-brainer at 41. Moore is a weapon who can be a big playmaker down the field.

Round 2, Pick 41: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

Another glaring need for the Lions is linebacker. If Collins ends up falling, the Lions should be all over that. The 2020 Chuck Bednarik award winner will translate well to the NFL with his size and strength.

Round 3, Pick 72: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

It’s not easy to win in the NFL without a solid secondary. After losing key players like Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs, the Lions desperately need to invest in the defensive back positions in 2021.

Round 4, Pick 111: Daelin Hayes, DE, Notre Dame

Adding to the defensive front, the Lions get an elusive defensive end that can also end up playing outside linebacker, as he is extremely athletic. Hayes was a big part of Notre Dame’s run to the college football playoff this past season.

Round 5, Pick 150: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

With the final pick of their 2021 draft, the Lions get a steal in Amari Rodgers. With numerous possible departures to their current core, the Lions will be desperate to find a good fit in the receiver room. Rodgers can fly down the field and is great at creating separation.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

