Green Bay Packers 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Green Bay Packers finished the 2020 season with an appearance in the NFC Championship Game. With two seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur, they have reached the NFC title game twice but have not been able to get over the hump. The Packers could use the 2021 NFL Draft as a much-needed talent jolt to help them get to next February's Super Bowl. Here is a scenario that could work out for the Packers and possibly get them to the next level.

First Round, Pick 29: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

The Packers failed to provide quarterback Aaron Rodgers a true second target last offseason. This year that will change. The Packers select Terrace Marshall Jr., who possesses tremendous size and movement abilities. He would complement Davante Adams nicely and give Rodgers a versatile weapon with which to work.

Second Round, Pick 62: Osa Odighizuwa, DE, UCLA

The Packers could use some defensive line help. Odighizuwa would fit into a defensive end role for them fairly well. He even has a relationship with star defensive tackle Kenny Clark from UCLA. Odighizuwa would give them a solid player in a position of need. This would be a great fit for Green Bay.

Third Round, Pick 92: Grant Wallow, LB, TCU

The Packers’ linebackers lack elite abilities to cover the pass and Wallow would be an upgrade in passing situations. The former safety can provide a middle-of-the-field defender who can cover tight ends and running backs. He can also be a special-teams standout early in his career.

Fourth Round, Pick 135: Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota

St-Juste is a big, physical and athletic corner who can make an impact in his rookie season. If he gets to the fourth round, expect the Packers to run to the podium for him. At the Senior Bowl, St-Juste showed movement skills that could make him a starting corner down the line.

Fourth Round, Pick 142: Tommy Doyle, T, Miami (Ohio)

The massive tackle could be in play for the Packers. In the fourth round, teams are looking for developmental guys and Doyle provides the ability to be developed behind David Bakhtiari for a season or two and eventually play him at right tackle.

Fifth Round, Pick 173: Robert Hainsey, G, Notre Dame

The Packers used Day 3 of the draft last year to take a bunch of offensive linemen. They could double down again here hoping to find a diamond in the rough. Hainsey is a versatile lineman who could even help as a tackle. The worst-case scenario is Hainsey would be a versatile backup on a cheap deal, but he has some starter-level traits to bet on for Green Bay.

Fifth Round, Pick 178: Chris Evans, RB, Michigan

The Packers lost Jamaal Williams in free agency. They could use this pick to add another running back that can catch the ball out of the backfield. Despite limited production due to poor offensive execution by Michigan, Evans could be an excellent piece for the Packers to add on Day 3.

Sixth Round, Pick 214: Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern

Fisher was a leader of the dominant Northwestern defense and could bring the Packers some more depth at the position along with special-teams help. The Packers are weak at the linebacker position and could look for a potential developmental starter here that at worst is a depth piece. Fisher would make a lot of sense for them.

Sixth Round, Pick 220: Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State

The Packers double-dip again at the corner position. This time they take a huge corner with excellent ball skills. Wright is 6-foot-4 and is new to the position. Bringing him in and trying to develop him could lead to aa long-term payoff with low risk in cost.

Seventh Round, Pick 256: Ben Skowronek, WR, Notre Dame

Skowronek does not have a lot of athleticism, but he has some physicality and size to bet on. Skowronek is an excellent contested pass-catcher and blocker for the position. The Packers probably would use him more on special teams early in his career, but he could fight for snaps as a depth piece at wide receiver.

